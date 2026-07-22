DJ Chicken’s lawyer, Rotimi Stephen, has given the content creator two important instructions following his release from detention

The lawyer warned him against discussing the ongoing case publicly and reminded him to attend every court hearing

DJ Chicken was released after being arraigned over an alleged threat to kill Seyi Tinubu

Controversial Nigerian content creator DJ Chicken has received a stern warning from his lawyer following his release from detention.

DJ Chicken, whose real name is Ademola Abiodun, regained his freedom on Tuesday, July 21, after meeting his bail conditions.

DJ Chicken’s lawyer warned him against discussing the ongoing case publicly and reminded him to attend every court hearing. Photo: DJ Chicken.

Source: Instagram

However, his lawyer, Rotimi Stephen, was quick to remind him that his legal troubles are far from over.

In a now-viral video, Stephen told the content creator not to discuss the case publicly because the matter is still before the court.

The lawyer also issued another warning that could have serious consequences if ignored.

‘Don’t jump bail’

Stephen reportedly instructed DJ Chicken to make himself available whenever he is required to appear in court.

He warned the content creator not to jump bail and urged him to attend every scheduled hearing.

DJ Chicken, who listened to the instructions, promised to abide by the warnings.

The content creator was earlier arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in the Ogba area of Lagos State over an alleged threat to kill Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.

The case followed a viral video that led to his arrest and detention.

Although DJ Chicken has now regained his freedom, his lawyer’s warnings suggest that his legal battle is still ongoing.

Watch the X video of DJ Chicken and his lawyer here:

Reactions trail conversation of DJ Chicken and his lawyer

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Damili_DL stated:

"The lawyer no need give him any instruction, DJ chicken don learn the hard way in vdm voice already. See as he dey shake head like chicken"

@ONathaniel23 shared:

"I dont know why Lawyers do this: after releasing a client they will advise the client not to repeat such thing again, does it mean they dont need more money or they are afraid to loose the next case?"

@iamdennisgreat stated:

"I swear Dj chicken no understand wetin that lawyer Dey tell am. Wetin dem him mind na to cause another trouble."

DJ Chicken was released after being arraigned over an alleged threat to kill Seyi Tinubu. Photo: DJ Chicken.

Source: Instagram

Sowore defends DJ Chicken

Legit.ng previously reported that activist and politician Omoyele Sowore offered to help secure DJ Chicken's release.

In a social media post, Sowore called on anyone with access to DJ Chicken's family or relatives to get in touch with him, stating he was willing to challenge what he described as excessive charges filed against the disc jockey by the Nigerian Police.

"I want to help get DJ Chicken out of prison because I do not believe he deserves to spend a day behind bars; he is entitled to his liberty under the law," Sowore wrote.

Source: Legit.ng