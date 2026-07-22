Singer 2Baba posted new photos on Instagram, captioning them with a short message of gratitude that sparked reactions from fans and family

The post came amid ongoing rumours about 2Baba and Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru's marriage

His daughter Isabella, whom he shares with his estranged wife Annie Idibia, was among the first to react to the post

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has broken his silence in the most understated way possible, sharing fresh photos on Instagram with the caption "No words, just gratitude" on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

The brief but loaded message landed just as public speculation about his personal life continues to swirl. Legit.ng recently reported that the music star and his estranged wife Annie Idibia denied any reunion between the pair.

Music star 2Baba leaves fans and followers gushing as he shares fresh looks. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

The post, which quickly garnered reactions, drew attention not just for its timing.

Whether the post signals contentment or simply a quiet moment of reflection, 2Baba appeared unbothered by the noise surrounding his private life.

Slide the post to see the pictures 2Baba shared below:

Isabella Idibia Reacts to Her Father's Post

One of the earliest reactions was one from Isabella Idibia, 2Baba's daughter with Annie, who dropped three heart-eye emojis within minutes of the post going live.

The comment section quickly became a space where fans aired everything from support to unsolicited life advice. Here is what some of them had to say:

Reactions trail 2Baba's new social media post amid rumours. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

@isabellidibia wrote:

"🥰🥰🥰"

@sugamanny1 commented:

"Na ur african queen snap this photo"

@unusual_jisorlar shared:

"Who the Lord set free, he is free indeed you are a child of God yes you are!"

@success__chizzy_ wrote:

"You must continue your marriage with your peace of mind"

@naijaparrot6 said:

"Leave women alone and stay single for at least 3 years. You have children already. Leave women alone"

@denzelking24 reacted:

"Boss, Abeg nor dey try prove anything to all these online clowns.. Just dey live your life dey go.. simple!"

2Baba spotted with Annie's daughters

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba gave fans exactly what they love to see: a father fully present with his children.

The music legend posted a video on July 14, 2026, capturing warm, candid moments spent with Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia, as well as his two sons with Pero Adeniyi, Justin Agaba'idu and Innocent Jr.

The family moment also captured attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng