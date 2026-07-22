A Benin City-based female barber posted a video of her club encounter with Davido, captioning it with a cryptic 'bucket list' reference

The 30BG fan claimed the Afrobeat star noticed her at the venue and adjusted his seat, sparking debate in her comment section

Social media users flooded her post with sharp criticism, questioning her intentions towards the married singer

A Benin City-based female barber has found herself at the centre of online controversy after sharing a video from a club featuring Afrobeats superstar Davido.

The barber, who goes by @clipperchics_aura on Instagram and identifies as a 30BG fan, happened to be at the same nightclub as David Adeleke during his visit to Benin City.

Female barber faces backlash after claiming Davido 'noticed' her in club video. Credit: Davido, clipperchics_aura

Source: Instagram

Davido had initially travelled to the city to attend the burial ceremony of his aide Isreal DMW's father before heading out for the evening.

In the clip she uploaded, Davido is seen glancing back in her direction twice. She took the moment and ran with it.

Her caption read:

"The moment Davido OBO noticed something worth seeing, he wasted no time adjusting his seat. Still on the bucket list. I'll let destiny handle the introduction."

Backlash Over the 'Bucket List' Caption

The post drew immediate and pointed reactions. Many commenters interpreted her "bucket list" remark as an inappropriate reference to the singer, who is married. Rather than backing down, the barber doubled down in a follow-up comment on the same post.

"I love you OBO 🚀 @davido still looking forward to ticking my bucket list 👏🤍. Thank you all for your misconceptions. I hope they fuel my greatness. 💫 And please, by all means, continue crying more than the bereaved. 🤍😹," she wrote.

Benin barber under fire over cryptic Davido 'bucket list' post. Credit: Davido

Source: Instagram

Amid the heat, the barber updated her Instagram bio, stating that she intended to cut the singer's hair, contrary to fans' insinuations.

She wrote:

"On my bucket list is cutting Davido’s hair 🫶🏻 💫 @davido."

Fans React to Davido and 30BG fan encounter

The comment section filled quickly with criticism. Here is what some users had to say:

@ralph.miriki wrote:

"With this your thunderous eyebrows and lip combo 😂 Na why to carry people like una waka dey always hard"

@betty.afolami commented:

"Mgbeke 😂😂😂 Your type can't even move with stealth and anonymity. You'll cast anyone who moves onto you to seek validation"

@d_bestivy said:

"You Dey craze? Abi dey practice craze?"

@notbusy_verybusy reacted:

"For person husband?, 30bg girls where Una dey?"

@ajibola9817 wrote:

"He noticed nothing pls carry yourself go. Home breaker"

Watch the female barber's video below:

Davido publicly declares who manages his finances

Legit.ng shared details of Afrobeats superstar Davido's recent revelation that his wife, Chioma Adeleke, manages his finances, a decision he attributes to his own spending habits.

The couple's dynamic has elicited a range of reactions online, highlighting both support for their relationship and criticism of Davido’s openness about his financial reliance on Chioma.

Source: Legit.ng