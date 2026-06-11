Sting's wife is Trudie Styler, a British actress and film director. The couple married in 1992 and have four children together: Eliot Sumner, Jake Sumner, Mickey Sumner, and Giacomo Sumner. Sting also has two children, Fuschia Sumner and Joe Sumner, from a previous relationship, making them a blended family.

Trudie Styler and Sting attend the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at New York Public Library in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Sting was married to Frances Tomelty between 1976 and 1984, and they share two children.

between 1976 and 1984, and they share two children. Trudie Styler and Sting's children pursue diverse careers in acting, filmmaking, modelling, music, and public service.

As of 2026, his children range in age from 30 to 49 years old.

Profile summary

Full name Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner Nickname Sting Gender Male Date of birth 2 October 1951 Age 74 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Wallsend, United Kingdom Current residence United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 181 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 81 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Audrey Cowell Father Ernest Matthew Sumner Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Trudie Styler Children 6 School St Cuthbert's Grammar School College University of Warwick Profession Musician, actor, activist Instagram @theofficialsting Facebook @sting TikTok @official_sting

Get to know Sting’s wife, Trudie Styler

Trudie Styler is a British actress, film producer, director, and philanthropist. Born on 6 January 1954 in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, England, Styler trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School before beginning a career in television, theatre, and film.

Trudie Styler attends Netflix's "Martha" New York premiere at The Paris Theater in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, she expanded into producing and directing, becoming one of the most influential women working behind the scenes in British cinema. She is known for starring in Filth, Moon, The Next Three Days, and Falling Water.

Styler and Sting became romantically involved in 1982 and remained together for a decade before marrying on 20 August 1992 in a civil ceremony at London's Camden Register Office.

How many children does Sting have?

Sting is the father of six children born from two relationships. From his first marriage to Frances Tomelty between 1976 and 1984, he welcomed two children, Joe and Fuschia Sumner.

With his current wife, Trudie Styler, he has four children, Mickey, Jake, Eliot, and Giacomo Sumner. Here is a look at each of his kids starting from the eldest.

Joe Sumner

Joe Sumner attends Live at The Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss, Co-Founder of A&M Records at The Music Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joseph Sumner

: Joseph Sumner Date of birth : 23 November 1976

: 23 November 1976 Age : 49 years old (as of June 2026)

: 49 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Musician, singer-songwriter

Joe Sumner is the eldest child of Sting and his first wife, Frances Tomelty, born on 23 November 1976. He attended the Cambridge School of Weston and later obtained a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Richmond University in London.

Despite studying environmental science, he chose to pursue a career in music like his father and, alongside his schoolmates, formed the alternative rock band Fiction Plane in 1999. As the band's lead vocalist, bassist, and principal songwriter, Joe has helped the band release albums such as Left Side of the Brain, Sparks, and Mondo Lumina.

Beyond music, Joe is the co-founder of Vyclone, a mobile application that allows users to combine videos filmed from different angles into a single synchronised recording. He has also been involved in other technology ventures and sports-related projects.

Joe married Kate Finnerty Sumner in 2011, and the couple has four children together.

Fuschia Sumner

Kate Sumner attends The Many Saints of Newark at Vue Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Fuschia Kate Sumner

: Fuschia Kate Sumner Date of birth : 17 April 1982

: 17 April 1982 Age : 44 years old (as of 2026)

: 44 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress, director

Fuschia Kate Sumner is the second child of Sting and his first wife, Frances Tomelty. She was born on 17 April 1982 in London, England, during the height of her father's rise to fame with The Police. She studied English Literature and Drama at the University of the West of England before embarking on a career in film and television.

Kate Sumner followed in her mother’s footsteps in the film industry, debuting as an actress in 2005 in the film Once You're Born You Can No Longer Hide. As of writing, she has approximately 15 acting credits. Kate has also worked behind the camera, directing and producing multiple films.

Fuschia found happiness with creative director Max Wright. The couple welcomed a son, Roman, in July 2024 and later exchanged marriage vows on 12 July 2025.

Mickey Sumner

Mickey Sumner at the staged benefit reading of "Network" presented by The Center at West Park in New York, New York. Photo: Steve Eichner

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Brigitte Michael Sumner

: Brigitte Michael Sumner Date of birth : 19 January 1984

: 19 January 1984 Age : 42 years old (as of 2026)

: 42 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress

Mickey Sumner is the eldest child of Sting and his second wife, Trudie Styler. She spent much of her childhood travelling with her parents due to their demanding careers. After high school studies, she enrolled at Parsons School of Design, where she obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Although Mickey initially pursued modelling, she found her footing in acting and began taking minor roles in short films and independent productions. Her big break came in 2012 when she starred in Frances Ha as Sophie Levee. She is also known for roles in Snowpiercer, Battle of the Sexes, and End of the Tour.

Mickey married Chris Kantrowitz in 2017, and the couple welcomed a son, Akira Rogue Kantrowitz, on 31 December 2016. After their separation, she became engaged to photographer and director Carter B. Smith in 2025.

Jake Sumner

Director Jake Sumner takes part in a group discussion at "Reel To Real: Ron Delsener Presents" at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jake Sumner

: Jake Sumner Date of birth : 24 May 1985

: 24 May 1985 Age : 41 years old (as of 2026)

: 41 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Film director, producer, entrepreneur

Jake Sumner is the second child of Sting and Trudie Styler, born on 24 May 1985 in Paris, France. His birth was documented in the film Bring On the Night, which marked the start of Sting's solo career after he left The Police.

Sting’s second son is a filmmaker and has also worked as a creative director of the production company AllDayEveryDay. Some of his notable works include directing award-winning documentaries such as Fantastic Man: Who is William Onyeabor and I Was There When House Took Over The World.

He has also directed commercial content for brands such as Nike, Google, and Tiffany & Co.

Eliot Sumner

Eliot Sumner attends the ATAS Official Screening of Netflix's "Ripley" at FYSEE at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Eliot Paulina Sumner

: Eliot Paulina Sumner Date of birth : 30 July 1990

: 30 July 1990 Age : 35 years old (as of June 2026)

: 35 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Musician, singer-songwriter, actor

Eliot Sumner is the third child of Sting and Trudie Styler. Born as Eliot Paulina Sumner on 30 July 1990 in Pisa, Italy, Eliot grew up at the family's Wiltshire estate in England alongside siblings Mickey, Jake, and Giacomo.

From an early age, Eliot showed interest in music and received their first guitar when they were about four or five years old. They began writing songs at around age 15 and signed a recording contract with Island Records while still teenagers. Eliot gained prominence with the stage name I Blame Coco and later released the debut album The Constant.

Eliot later expanded into electronic music and DJing under the moniker Vaal and has performed in clubs and festivals across Europe. In addition to music, Eliot has built a successful acting career, appearing in films and TV series, including Ripley, No Time to Die, The Gentleman, and Cry Wolf. In the fashion world, Eliot has modelled for major brands.

Giacomo Sumner

Giacomo Sumner (L) and Joe Sumner attend the 25th Anniversary Rainforest Fund Benefit at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Giacomo Luke Sumner

: Giacomo Luke Sumner Date of birth : 17 December 1995

: 17 December 1995 Age : 30 years old (as of June 2026)

: 30 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Police officer, aspiring actor

Giacomo Sumner is the youngest among Sting’s six children, born on 17 December 1995. He pursued undergraduate studies at California Lutheran University, graduating in May 2020 with a degree in criminal justice.

While living in California, Giacomo began a career in acting and earned a few credits, appearing in We're Going to the Zoo, Ten Thousand Saints, and American Typecast. However, in 2024, he joined London's Metropolitan Police and appears to have shifted his focus away from acting.

FAQs

How many marriages has Sting had? The British musician has been married twice. His first wife was Frances Tomelty (1976–1984), and his second wife is Trudie Styler (1992–present). How many children did Sting have with his first wife? With his ex-wife, Frances Tomelty, he welcomed two children, Joe Sumner and Fuschia Kate Sumner. How many biological children does Sting have? He is the father of six children, two from his first marriage and four from his second marriage. What do Sting's children do for a living? Joe Sumner is a musician and songwriter, Fuschia Kate Sumner is an actress, Mickey Sumner is an actress, Jake Sumner is a filmmaker, Eliot Sumner is a musician, actor, DJ, and model, while Giacomo Sumner is a police officer. Does Sting have grandchildren? The musician has six grandchildren through his son Joe Sumner and daughters, Fuschia Sumner and Mickey Sumner. How long has Sting been married to Trudie Styler? They have been married for approximately 34 years since 20 August 1992. What happened to Sting’s first wife? Frances Tomelty divorced the musician in 1984 after eight years of marriage and has since focused on pursuing her acting career.

Sting's wife, Trudie Styler, is the mother of the musician's four children. He also shares two children with his first wife, Frances Tomelty, making him the father of six children. His sons and daughters have pursued diverse career paths, including acting, music, modelling, filmmaking, and public service.

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