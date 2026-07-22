Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mide Martins announced that her movie Iya 1 and 2 crossed 10 million views on YouTube

The film, produced by Mide Martins and directed by her husband Afeez Owo, tells the story of a sacrificing single mother

Fellow actresses Mercy Aigbe and fans flooded the comments to celebrate the milestone with Mide Martins

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mide Martins is celebrating a major streaming milestone after her Yoruba-language film 'Iya' crossed 10.4 million views on YouTube, sending her fans into a frenzy on social media.

The actress, who made headlines for lifting her husband, announced the feat on Tuesday, July 21, via her Instagram page, sharing a celebratory graphic that read "Thank You 10 Million Views" alongside an emotional caption that credited God for the achievement.

Mide Martins celebrates as her new movie Iya hits new milestone on YouTube. Credit: Mydemartins

Source: Instagram

"OLUWA LOSEYI... ENIYAN KO IYA 1&2.... HITS 10.4MILLION GABAZA VIEWS 🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️ GRACE UPON GRACE!!.... THIS IS THE LORD'S DOING," she wrote.

What Mide Martins' Iya Is About

The film, which is available on the Mide Martins TV YouTube channel, follows a single mother who gave up everything for her children, only for long-buried tensions to resurface when the children attempt to reconnect with their absent father.

As mysterious threats emerge and old grievances are dug up, the family is forced to confront difficult truths about their past.

'Iya' was produced by Mide Martins and directed by her husband, popular actor Afeez Owo. The cast includes Yetunde Barnabas, Kunle Omisore, Tope Aremu, Seliat Adeyemo, Jide Awobona and Kiki Bakare.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Mide Martins as her movie Iya hits new milestone. Credit: mydemartins

Source: Instagram

Mide Martins' post about her movie milestone on YouTube is below:

Mide Martins' dance video with family after new milestone is below:

Fellow Stars and Fans React

Fellow Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe was among the first to congratulate Mide Martins in the comments, writing "Congratulations 😊🤜."

Director Afeez Owo also chimed in:

"Na God run am Thank you lord Thank you lovers."

Fans echoed the excitement, with many sharing personal connections to the film's storyline:

@debbiecherriee said:

"I talk am say 20M straight we going from there will take it up 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼🙌🙌🙌congratulations"

@vickyvogue_luxury wrote:

"That movie got me emotional because I have sister going through same phase at the moment…she really suffered for her kids and just three weeks ago the whole four kids left her and follow the Dad I mean this movie is a lot of people's reality"

@adedapopreciousiyanuoluwa commented:

"E reach to congratulations, nah real debate the film be for my house like this"

@nurse_uzo shared:

"Congratulations sis, even the bible says it in Isaiah 60vs 22: that when the time is right, I the lord will make it happen. This is your time, your year, and your season. You ve worked so hard to get to where you are today, and by the special grace of God you shall continue to excel in all your endeavors"

Mide Martins kneels to thank husband

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mide Martins made lovers go green with envy with what she publicly did for her husband at an award ceremony.

The mother of two was seen kneeling on stage to thank him.

According to her, her husband had stood by her over the years since her mother passed on. She sang his praises to the high heavens as her colleagues screamed in excitement.

Source: Legit.ng