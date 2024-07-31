Clint Howard's net worth: what does he do and how much does he make?

Clint Howard is a renowned Hollywood actor from the United States. He has starred in several films and TV series, making notable appearances in The Waterboy, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Church, and Kampout. He is also famous as the younger brother of actor Ron Howard. What is Clint Howard’s net worth?

Clint Howard has been an actor since 1962 and has over 250 acting credits. He was also part of The Kempsters band, which released a few hits before winding up in 1983. In addition to entertainment, he makes custom snow globes. Clint Howard’s net worth has been a topic of interest for many curious about his career and personal life.

Full name Clinton Engle Howard Gender Male Date of birth 20 April 1959 Age 65 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Burbank, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Mother Jean Frances Speegle Howard Father Rance Howard Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Katherine Cruz Howard Children 1 School John Burroughs High School Profession Actor, film producer Net worth $4 million Instagram @clinthowardoffical

Clint Howard's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Things, and Money Inc., the renowned American actor has an alleged net worth of approximately $4 million. His prosperous acting career is believed to be his primary income source. He also makes money from selling custom snow globes. Clint had a brief music career with The Kempsters band between 1981 and 1983.

Clint Howard’s background

Clinton Engle Howard is one of the two sons of Jean Speegle and Rance Howard, born in Burbank, California, United States. His father, Rance, who passed away in 2017, was a veteran US actor known for his roles in films such as Nebraska, Universal Soldier, and Small Soldier. His mother, Jean Speegle, was an actress featured in numerous Hollywood movies, including Apollo 13, Scrooged, and Matilda.

Clinton was raised alongside his older brother, Ronald William Howard. His brother, Ron, is a famous personality in the entertainment industry, thriving as an actor and film director. He has starred in several movies and TV series and has won multiple acting awards, including two Oscars. While speaking about his brother during an interview on KTLA 5, Clint said:

He is a better older brother than he is a movie director.

Where did Clint Howard go to college? It is unknown whether the actor pursued his tertiary education. However, he completed his high school education at John Burroughs High School.

What is Clint Howard’s age?

Clint Howard is 65 years old as of 2024. He was born on 20 April 1959, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Clint Howard do for a living?

Clint Howard is a renowned film actor. He has been in the film industry since 1962 when he was two. He debuted in The Andy Griffin Show, starring as Leon. The actor has so far been featured in over 250 films and TV series, some of which are listed below.

Film/TV series Period Role The Bold and the Beautiful 2024 Tom Starr The Old Way 2023 Eustice Beyond Paranormal 2021 Dr. Ulrich Von Strauss Playing with Beethoven 2020 Theater Janitor American Christmas 2019 Lee The Church 2018 Alexander James Still the King 2016 – 2017 Crazy Dave The Funhouse Massacre 2015 The Taxidermist Rick's Parking 2014 Phel Assault on Wall Street 2013 Chuck Last Call 2012 George The Dilemma 2011 Herbert Trimpy Holyman Undercover 2010 Roy Sr. Big Guy 2009 Mr. Bennett Frost/Nixon 2008 Llyod David

In addition to acting, Clint ventured into the music industry. In 1981, he formed a rock band called The Kempsters. The members of the musical group were his friends from the Kemp Street neighbourhood. Even though the band did not release an album, they recorded multiple singles, including No Brains At All, New York Shake, Dog Day, and What The World.

Did Clint Howard ever marry?

The actor has been married three times and is currently married to his third wife, Katherine Cruz Howard. He exchanged married vows with Kate Cruz on 1 July 2020 at a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. His wife is reportedly a mixed martial artist and kickboxer.

Previously, Clint was married to Ann Marie Lynch after dating for a short time. Their marriage lasted less than a year in 1988. He married his second wife, Melanie Sorich, in 1995, but in 2015, the then-couple separated and ultimately divorced in 2018.

Does Clint Howard have children?

The actor is a father to one child. He welcomed his daughter, Rafa’ella Erlinda, from his third marriage to Katherine Cruz Howard. His daughter is a dancer and has also trained in judo and jujitsu.

Clint Howard’s height and weight

The Far and Away actor stands at approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts about Clint Howard

How old is Clint Howard? He was born on 20 April 1959 and is 65 years old as of 2024. Are Ron and Clint Howard biological brothers? Ron and Clint are Howard brothers. They are sometimes mistaken for twins, but Ron is five years older than Clint. What is Clint Howard famous for? He is best known as an actor, having been featured in several films and TV series. His prominent roles are in Apollo 13, Far and Away, and The Waterboy. Who is Clint Howard’s wife? The actor married Katherine Cruz Howard on 1 July 2020, and has been together for approximately five years. How many times has Clint Howard been married? He has been married thrice. His current wife is Katherine Cruz, and his ex-wives are Ann Marie Lynch and Melanie Sorich. Who are Clint Howard’s children? The Hollywood actor has one child, Rafa’ella Erlinda, born from his marriage with Katherine Cruz Howard. How much does Clint Howard make? The actor's salary is unknown, but his net worth is alleged to be approximately $4 million. How tall is Clint Howard? His height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

Clint Howard’s net worth indicates his success in the film industry. He is believed to have accumulated significant wealth from his acting career. Clint, the younger brother of actor Ron Howard, is married to Katherine Cruz Howard, his third wife. The couple has a daughter, and they live in Los Angeles, California, United States.

