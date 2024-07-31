Global site navigation

Local editions

Clint Howard's net worth: what does he do and how much does he make?
Celebrity biographies

Clint Howard's net worth: what does he do and how much does he make?

by  Muhunya Muhonji 6 min read

Clint Howard is a renowned Hollywood actor from the United States. He has starred in several films and TV series, making notable appearances in The Waterboy, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Church, and Kampout. He is also famous as the younger brother of actor Ron Howard. What is Clint Howard’s net worth?

Actor Clint Howard attending different entertainment events.
Clint Howard at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre (L). The actor attends a baseball game (R). Photo: @clinthowardofficial on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Clint Howard has been an actor since 1962 and has over 250 acting credits. He was also part of The Kempsters band, which released a few hits before winding up in 1983. In addition to entertainment, he makes custom snow globes. Clint Howard’s net worth has been a topic of interest for many curious about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full nameClinton Engle Howard
GenderMale
Date of birth20 April 1959
Age65 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthBurbank, California, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'7"
Height in centimetres170
Weight in pounds132
Weight in kilograms60
Hair colourBlond
Eye colourBlue
MotherJean Frances Speegle Howard
FatherRance Howard
Siblings1
Marital statusMarried
PartnerKatherine Cruz Howard
Children1
SchoolJohn Burroughs High School
ProfessionActor, film producer
Net worth$4 million
Instagram@clinthowardoffical

Read also

Corey Feldman's net worth (2024): What happened to his career and wealth?

Clint Howard's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Things, and Money Inc., the renowned American actor has an alleged net worth of approximately $4 million. His prosperous acting career is believed to be his primary income source. He also makes money from selling custom snow globes. Clint had a brief music career with The Kempsters band between 1981 and 1983.

Clint Howard’s background

Clinton Engle Howard is one of the two sons of Jean Speegle and Rance Howard, born in Burbank, California, United States. His father, Rance, who passed away in 2017, was a veteran US actor known for his roles in films such as Nebraska, Universal Soldier, and Small Soldier. His mother, Jean Speegle, was an actress featured in numerous Hollywood movies, including Apollo 13, Scrooged, and Matilda.

Read also

Who are Denzel Washington's siblings? A look at the actor's family

Clinton was raised alongside his older brother, Ronald William Howard. His brother, Ron, is a famous personality in the entertainment industry, thriving as an actor and film director. He has starred in several movies and TV series and has won multiple acting awards, including two Oscars. While speaking about his brother during an interview on KTLA 5, Clint said:

He is a better older brother than he is a movie director.

Where did Clint Howard go to college? It is unknown whether the actor pursued his tertiary education. However, he completed his high school education at John Burroughs High School.

What is Clint Howard’s age?

Five facts about Clint Howard
Five facts about Clint Howard. Photo: @clinthowardofficial on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

Clint Howard is 65 years old as of 2024. He was born on 20 April 1959, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Clint Howard do for a living?

Clint Howard is a renowned film actor. He has been in the film industry since 1962 when he was two. He debuted in The Andy Griffin Show, starring as Leon. The actor has so far been featured in over 250 films and TV series, some of which are listed below.

Read also

What is Bryan Cranston's net worth in 2024? Is he a billionaire?

Film/TV seriesPeriodRole
The Bold and the Beautiful2024Tom Starr
The Old Way2023Eustice
Beyond Paranormal2021Dr. Ulrich Von Strauss
Playing with Beethoven2020Theater Janitor
American Christmas2019Lee
The Church2018Alexander James
Still the King2016 – 2017Crazy Dave
The Funhouse Massacre2015The Taxidermist
Rick's Parking2014Phel
Assault on Wall Street2013Chuck
Last Call2012George
The Dilemma2011Herbert Trimpy
Holyman Undercover2010Roy Sr.
Big Guy2009Mr. Bennett
Frost/Nixon2008Llyod David

In addition to acting, Clint ventured into the music industry. In 1981, he formed a rock band called The Kempsters. The members of the musical group were his friends from the Kemp Street neighbourhood. Even though the band did not release an album, they recorded multiple singles, including No Brains At All, New York Shake, Dog Day, and What The World.

Read also

James Spader's net worth (2024): What is the actor doing now?

Did Clint Howard ever marry?

The actor has been married three times and is currently married to his third wife, Katherine Cruz Howard. He exchanged married vows with Kate Cruz on 1 July 2020 at a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. His wife is reportedly a mixed martial artist and kickboxer.

Previously, Clint was married to Ann Marie Lynch after dating for a short time. Their marriage lasted less than a year in 1988. He married his second wife, Melanie Sorich, in 1995, but in 2015, the then-couple separated and ultimately divorced in 2018.

Does Clint Howard have children?

The actor is a father to one child. He welcomed his daughter, Rafa’ella Erlinda, from his third marriage to Katherine Cruz Howard. His daughter is a dancer and has also trained in judo and jujitsu.

Clint Howard’s height and weight

The Far and Away actor stands at approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Read also

Anthony Anderson's net worth: is he a millionaire in 2024?

Fast facts about Clint Howard

  1. How old is Clint Howard? He was born on 20 April 1959 and is 65 years old as of 2024.
  2. Are Ron and Clint Howard biological brothers? Ron and Clint are Howard brothers. They are sometimes mistaken for twins, but Ron is five years older than Clint.
  3. What is Clint Howard famous for? He is best known as an actor, having been featured in several films and TV series. His prominent roles are in Apollo 13, Far and Away, and The Waterboy.
  4. Who is Clint Howard’s wife? The actor married Katherine Cruz Howard on 1 July 2020, and has been together for approximately five years.
  5. How many times has Clint Howard been married? He has been married thrice. His current wife is Katherine Cruz, and his ex-wives are Ann Marie Lynch and Melanie Sorich.
  6. Who are Clint Howard’s children? The Hollywood actor has one child, Rafa’ella Erlinda, born from his marriage with Katherine Cruz Howard.
  7. How much does Clint Howard make? The actor's salary is unknown, but his net worth is alleged to be approximately $4 million.
  8. How tall is Clint Howard? His height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

Read also

Tracy Morgan's net worth (2024): how rich is he after the accident?

Clint Howard’s net worth indicates his success in the film industry. He is believed to have accumulated significant wealth from his acting career. Clint, the younger brother of actor Ron Howard, is married to Katherine Cruz Howard, his third wife. The couple has a daughter, and they live in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Alan Jackson’s biography. He is a country music singer and songwriter originally from Newnan, Georgia, United States. He is one of the greatest country music singers whose career peaked in the 1990s with hits such as Remember When, Good Time, and Little Bitty.

Alan Jackson has had a prosperous music career with over 20 studio albums and several hits. Over his four-decade music career, he has acquired immense fame and wealth. What is his net worth? Discover details of his income sources, career, and personal life in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhunya Muhonji avatar

Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya has been a writer for more than three years. He graduated from Egerton University in 2014 with a degree in Agricultural Economics. He is also a certified public accountant and tax expert. Muhunya joined Legit.ng in July 2021 and writes about various topics such as entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. In 2023, Muhunya finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: muhunyah@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: