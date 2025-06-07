Mallrats cast then and now: Tracing the careers of the Mallrats' stars

Most of the Mallrats cast members have gone on to become A-list actors, including Ben Affleck and Jason Lee. Others, like Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, transitioned into film production. Even after their passing, Shannen Doherty and Stan Lee continue to be celebrated for their iconic performances in the cult classic. Discover what each actor is into now.

Where is the Mallrats cast now?

30 years since its release, Mallrats has developed a cult-like following in the United States and around the world. Set in a mall, the comedy follows two best friends, their day's adventures and lessons learned in love and friendship.

Here is a deep dive into the whereabouts of each cast member, as fans prepare for a potential sequel, Twilight of the Mallrats.

1. Shannen Doherty as Rene Mosier

Full name : Shannen Maria Doherty

: Shannen Maria Doherty Date of birth : 12 April 1971

: 12 April 1971 Place of birth : Memphis, Tennessee, United States

: Memphis, Tennessee, United States Date of death: 13 July 2024

Shannen Doherty, one of Mallrats' main stars, passed away on 13 July 2024 at the age of 53 years. After battling metastatic cancer for almost 10 years, the Night Shift star passed away at her home in Malibu, California, United States.

After her appearance in Mallrats, Shannen went on to star in numerous films and television shows. Most notably, she is known for her appearances on 90210, Charmed, Darkness of Man, Heathers, Little House on the Prairie, Riverdale, and Beverly Hills 90210.

2. Jeremy London as T.S. Quint

Full name : Jeremy Michael London

: Jeremy Michael London Date of birth : 7 November 1972

: 7 November 1972 Age : 52 years as of June 2025

: 52 years as of June 2025 Place of birth : San Diego, California, United States

: San Diego, California, United States Profession: Actor, director, producer

London, the film's protagonist, has gone on to create a successful portfolio as a veteran actor in Hollywood. At the time of writing, he has seventeen films and TV shows in production, including Bonejangles 2, Bold, Two Meanings, Killer Keg, and The Lot. He is expected to play his old character, T.S. Quint, in the upcoming remake of Twilight of the Mallrats.

3. Jason Lee as Brodie Bruce

Full name : Jason Michael Lee

: Jason Michael Lee Date of birth : 25 April 1970

: 25 April 1970 Age : 55 years as of 2025

: 55 years as of 2025 Place of birth : Santa Ana, California, United States

: Santa Ana, California, United States Profession: Actor, filmmaker, photographer

Jason Lee is a multi-talented entertainer whose journey in Hollywood started after a successful career as a professional skateboarder. At the time of this writing, the actor turned filmmaker, photographer, and podcast host has appeared in eight episodes of Shondaland's The Residence.

Other recent works include starring in The 4:30 Movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and What Goes Around Comes Around. He has voiced various characters in LEGO Pixar: BrickToons, The Harper House, We Bare Bears, LEGO The Incredibles, and Peter Rabbit.

4. Ben Affleck as Shannon Hamilton

Full name : Benjamin Géza Affleck

: Benjamin Géza Affleck Date of birth : 15 August 1972

: 15 August 1972 Age : 52 years as of June 2025

: 52 years as of June 2025 Place of birth : Berkeley, California, United States

: Berkeley, California, United States Profession: Actor, film director

Ben Affleck, Mallrats antagonist, is an award-winning A-list actor best known for his recent roles in The Accountant 2 and Kiss of the Spider Woman. As per his IMDb profile, he has played in seven upcoming films, including RIP, Witness for the Prosecution, Thirst, Apostle Paul, Flash Before the Bang, Animals, and Keeper of the Lost Cities.

5. Claire Forlani as Brandi Svenning

Full name : Claire Antonia Forlani

: Claire Antonia Forlani Date of birth : 17 December 1971

: 17 December 1971 Age : 53 years as of June 2025

: 53 years as of June 2025 Place of birth : Twickenham, United Kingdom

: Twickenham, United Kingdom Profession: Actress

UK-born film star Claire Forlani's early roles in Mallrats, Basquiat and Meet Joe Black cemented her status as a Hollywood actress. To date, she has featured and starred in popular films and television shows such as Cruel Intentions, Domina, Departure, Hawaii Five-0, and more.

At the time of writing, the Industry actress has teamed up with her son to raise funds for Smile Train. In 2020, she took on an ambassadorial role for the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, a role she still plays.

6. Michael Rooker as Mr. Jared Svenning

Full name : Michael Rooker

: Michael Rooker Date of birth : 6 April 1955

: 6 April 1955 Age : 70 years as of 2025

: 70 years as of 2025 Place of birth : Jasper, Alabama, United States

: Jasper, Alabama, United States Profession: Actor, director, producer

As of April 2025, renowned Marvel actor Michael Rooker was working on Pig Village, a Do Lee film in production, set in South Korea. Most recently, the American performance and voice actor has played in various films, including The Righteous Gemstones, The Outlaws, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

He has also voiced popular video games such as Crime Boss: Rockay City and Lollipop Chainsaw: RePOP, and animated films such as What If...?, Creature Commandos, and Fairfax.

7. Joey Lauren Adams as Gwen Turner

Full name : Joey Lauren Adams

: Joey Lauren Adams Date of birth : 9 January 1968

: 9 January 1968 Age : 57 years as of 2025

: 57 years as of 2025 Place of birth : North Little Rock, Arkansas, United States

: North Little Rock, Arkansas, United States Profession: Actress, film director

From playing a supporting role in Mallrats, Joey Lauren Adams' career has grown from performance to filmmaking and writing. Her recent works include Fall Is A Good Time To Die, Greedy People, The Quest for Tom Sawyer's Gold, The L Word: Generation Q, and Tankhouse.

She has directed Still The King and Come Early Morning and has produced All The Birds Have Flown South. Fans can expect to see the Arkansas native in upcoming films such as Oak, The Weekend on Cape Cod, When Everything Changed, and CATnip.

8. Renée Humphrey as Tricia Jones

Full name : Renée Humphrey

: Renée Humphrey Date of birth : 27 January 1975

: 27 January 1975 Age : 50 years as of 2025

: 50 years as of 2025 Place of birth : San Mateo, California, United States

: San Mateo, California, United States Profession: Actress, casting director, singer, dancer

Compared to most of her cast members, Renée Humphrey has not had sustained mainstream success in Hollywood. At the time of writing, the actress who played a significant supporting role in Mallrats, driving the edgy and provocative storyline, has not appeared in any recent works.

Most recently, she played the role of a waitress in You Can't Say No. However, she is expected to play her former role in Twilight of the Mallrats.

9. Jason Mewes as Jay

Full name : Jason Edward Mewes

: Jason Edward Mewes Date of birth : 12 June 1974

: 12 June 1974 Age : 51 years as of 2025

: 51 years as of 2025 Place of birth : Highlands, New Jersey, United States

: Highlands, New Jersey, United States Profession: Actor, comedian, producer, podcaster

Much more than his role on Mallrats, Jason Mewes is best known for his character as Jay in Clerks! and the Jay & Silent Bob franchise. The character played alongside his childhood friend, writer and producer of Mallrats, Kevin Smith, has transformed the comedian into a pop culture icon.

Fans can catch up with the Jay & Silent Bob Get Old co-host on his comedy tour. On 2 July 2024, he celebrated 14 years of sobriety after a long struggle with addiction.

10. Ethan Suplee as William Black

Full name : Ethan L. Suplee

: Ethan L. Suplee Date of birth : 25 May 1976

: 25 May 1976 Age : 49 years as of 2025

: 49 years as of 2025 Place of birth : Manhattan, New York, United States

: Manhattan, New York, United States Profession: Actor, fitness instructor

In 2010, Ethan Suplee surprised fans with a remarkable 200lbs (91 kilograms) weight loss. Today, he uses his Instagram profile to educate and inspire fans on weight loss by sharing anecdotes of his story.

After the release of Mallrats, Ethan Suplee was a staple in a variety of Hollywood films, such as My Name Is Earl, Clerks II, Entourage, Ten Feet Apart, and Men at Work. Most recently, he has played in Let's Start A Cult, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, and God Is A Bullet.

11. Stan Lee as Stan Lee

Full name : Stanley Martin Lieber

: Stanley Martin Lieber Date of birth : 28 December 1922

: 28 December 1922 Place of birth : Manhattan, New York, United States

: Manhattan, New York, United States Date of death: 12 November 2018

Even after his demise, American comic book writer, editor, publisher, actor, and producer Stan Lee's legacy lives on through his comics and films. His cameo appearance in the film drives the plot by influencing Brodie's decisions regarding his relationship.

Before he passed away, Stan Lee co-created Panda vs. Aliens, The New Mutants, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Legion. His other creations in the Marvel Universe include Spider-Man: Far from Home, Jessica Jones, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain Marvel.

12. Priscilla Barnes as Miss Ivannah

Full name : Priscilla Barnes

: Priscilla Barnes Date of birth : 1953

: 1953 Age : 72 years as of 2025

: 72 years as of 2025 Place of birth : Fort Dix, New Jersey, United States

: Fort Dix, New Jersey, United States Profession: Actress

Priscilla Barnes has not maintained a very public presence at the time of this writing. Her Instagram fan account keeps her fans entertained with snippets of her career highlights and films. In August 2020, the account petitioned fans to vote for Priscilla Barnes to appear on Dancing With the Stars!

Is Mallrats a prequel to Clerks?

Mallrats is considered a sequel to the Jay & Silent Bob saga. The Kevin Smith film was released in 1995, a year after the release of Clerks.

Where was Mallrats filmed?

The romantic comedy was shot in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, United States. As per its name, the film was set at the Eden Prairie Centre Mall.

The Mallrats cast brought together diverse talents across ages. The high school drama featured veteran actors such as Michael Rooker and Stan Lee, and budding young actors who have become established actors in the entertainment industry today. These include Jeremy London, Jason Mewes, Claire Forlani, and Ben Affleck.

