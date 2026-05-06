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Davido Opens Up on What Will Happen to His Music Career if He Joins Politics
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Davido Opens Up on What Will Happen to His Music Career if He Joins Politics

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
3 min read
  • Davido insisted that holding a government office would never be the end of his musical journey
  • The singer pointed to former Haitian President Michel Martelly as his ultimate inspiration, noting how the leader successfully toured as a musician
  • The singer made a shocking revelation about his current interest in Nigerian politics following the "failures" of other celebrities

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Nigerian singer Davido has given fans fresh insight into his thoughts on politics, public service, and the future of his music career.

Speaking during a livestream session, the Afrobeats star addressed a question about whether he would consider combining music with a role in government.

Davido made it clear that, in his view, holding public office would not necessarily mean the end of his career as a performer.

Davido, politics, Osun State, singer
Davido insists that holding a government office would never be the end of his musical journey. Photos: Davido.
Source: Instagram
“I would still be performing if I ever chose to work for the government. That doesn’t stop anything, in my opinion,” he said.

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However, he admitted that the frequency of his performances would likely reduce.

“It won’t be as much as it was before, of course,” he added.

To support his point, Davido pointed to Michel Martelly, who maintained his identity as a musician even while serving as president.

According to him, Martelly continued to perform and even went on tours during his time in office.

Despite his openness to the idea, the singer revealed that he is no longer interested in pursuing a political career.

Davido pauses music career for uncle's re-election

Meanwhile, Davido has announced that he will temporarily pause his music career to focus on politics.

The singer made the revelation in Ede, Osun State, where he appeared at the inauguration of a youth campaign committee set up to support the re-election bid of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Addressing supporters at the event, Davido explained that his decision was driven not just by family ties, but by conviction.

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He stated:

“I have put my musical career on hold for two months to come and work for my uncle. Not only because he is my uncle but because I believe in what he is doing and the work ahead.”

Davido was recently appointed chairman of the youth campaign committee, placing him at the forefront of efforts to mobilise young voters across the state.

Davido predicts Governor Adeleke's political future

Meanwhile, Davido hinted that the Adeleke family may turn their focus back to their business empire if Osun governor Ademola Adeleke loses his reelection in August.

The singer’s comments came as online discussions surged about the potential outcome of Governor Adeleke’s political journey under the Accord Party.

An X user Whemimor speculated about a possible future musical endorsement: “If e lose na Davido go compose song for APC during 2027 campaign.” Reacting to Whemimor’s tweet, Davido playfully suggested: “Or we can just go back to our multi-billion dollar company …”

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Davido, Afrobeats, singer, politics
Davido makes it clear that holding public office would not necessarily mean the end of his career as a performer. Photo: Davido.
Source: Twitter

Davido restates loyalty to uncle Adeleke after defection

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido has publicly reacted to the political shift involving his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

The governor confirmed his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Accord Party at a ceremony in Osogbo on Tuesday, December 9.

Reacting shortly after the governor’s declaration, the singer confirmed where his loyalty stands.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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