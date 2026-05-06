Blessing Onwukwe, aka Mama Monica, has opened up about how much she earned for her role in Uche Montana's hit movie Monica 2

In a viral video, a Nollywood actress also shared the number of days they used to shoot Monica 1 and 2

Blessing Onwukwe's role in the YouTube movie has remained a talking point days after it premiered on the platform

Actress Blessing Onwukwe, also now referred to as Mama Monica by fans, has shared unknown details about Uche Montana's hit movie Monica 2, which recorded over 6 million views on YouTube within 24 hours it premiered on the video-sharing platform.

Speaking in a recent interview on Yanga FM, Onwukwe stated that she earned over ₦1 million for her role in Monica 2, her highest pay for a movie to date.

Blessing Onwukwe reveals how much she was paid for her role in Monica 2. Credit: blessingonwukwe/uchemontana

Source: Instagram

When asked if it was the highest she had been paid so far as an actress, Onwukwe said,

"When it has to do with series, it is bulk money, this is a film and a YouTube film but in bulk as in one time you can say that,"

According to the actress, Monica 2, which also featured Uche Montana, was shot in seven days, while Monica 1 was shot in five days.

The movie produced by Uche Montana was focused on family pressure, responsibility, and societal expectations, with Onwukwe portraying the role of a strict mother figure.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham firmly distanced herself from an online drama after a critic tried pitting her against Uche Montana over her surprising streaming numbers.

Blessing Onwukwe reveals Uche Montana's hit movie Monica 2 was shot in seven days. Credit: uchemontana

Source: Instagram

The doubtful critic dragged Toyin into the discourse by comparing the sudden success to the actress' recent movie, Imisi, which took a whole week to accumulate three million views.

The video of Blessing Onwukwe 'Mama Monica' speaking about Uche Montana's hit movie is below:

Reactions as Blessing Onwukwe speaks

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

wizdavido_ commented:

"Very impressive. This is a true sign that nollywood has grown and is still growing. I hope other producers do the same, and start priority talents and hardwork."

OnyiSpeaks said:

"She killed her role. Nobody would have done it better."

eesmaildnice reacted:

"That's impressive! Earning over ₦1 million for Monica 2 shows how Nollywood is finally valuing top talent like Blessing Onwukwe. Shooting two films back to back in under two weeks must have been intense, yet she delivered."

SE7EN690543 commented:

"The Nigerian movie industry is killing its own actors Fr 1m?"

ideaderek commented:

"Is N1M not too small compared to what others are been paid for some role?"

Uche Montana emotional after AMVCA nomination

Legit.ng previously reported Uche Montana couldn’t hold back her emotions when she bagged her first-ever nomination for Best Actress at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2025.

The announcement, which came on March 23, 2025, sent the actress into a flood of tears as she celebrated the milestone in her career.

Known for her captivating roles, Montana shared her heartfelt reaction, posting a video that captured her sobbing while expressing disbelief and gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng