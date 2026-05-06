Zubby Michael confessed that he purposely stayed away from romantic commitments during his early career

The actor questioned how a young man without a stable foundation could effectively balance "true love" with the grind of the film industry

He declared that he has finally conquered the first stage of his life and is officially ready to give romance a chance

Nollywood star Zubby Michael has explained why he deliberately stayed away from romantic relationships during the early years of his career.

The actor revealed that behind the scenes, he made a conscious decision to prioritise his growth over emotional attachments.

Speaking in a recent interview, Zubby, who recently joined ADC, explained that his time in Asaba, a major hub for Nollywood productions, shaped his mindset.

Zubby Michael confesses that he purposely stayed away from romantic commitments during his early career. Photos: Zubby Michael.

Source: Instagram

According to him, those years were marked by intense hustle, where every opportunity mattered, and distractions could come at a cost.

“I’ve been scared of women… I’ve been working hard,” he said, reflecting on that period.

He noted that relationships come with emotional responsibilities that, if not properly managed, could interfere with productivity.

Zubby Michael admitted that one of his biggest concerns at the time was losing focus.

He explained that emotional issues in a relationship could easily spill into his professional life, affecting his performance on set.

“If you disturb me mentally, it will affect my work,” he said.

Despite his earlier stance, the actor made it clear that his views on relationships have evolved.

Now that he has achieved a level of stability, he feels more comfortable opening up to the idea of love.

He stated:

“See now I don get my house. Now I can say okay let’s see how it goes. There’s time for everything… Na now we wan love,” he added, suggesting that he is now ready to explore that aspect of life."

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Zubby Michael's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@olifedinma

"JUST imagine sey name destiny etiko be zubby babe before zubby make am.. zubby mind can never touch ground"

@Maxhavinmyway noted:

"Na small remain make my ex fk up my mental health and na so I for de low for life! But potential too plenty, kiakia I gat soji na kon still her I use build the mental health back no be me go carry last for this life"

@Onyebuc59635815 commented:

"A very big fuul, so his own is to labour alone and end up sharing the reward with someone that wasn't there when he started.. bro as I no get babe now, when e final drop, na same old wey I take dey hold body now I go still continue with, maybe find one responsible girl whine till she born for me then I comot body again."

Zubby Michael says he is officially ready to give romance a chance. Photo: Zubby Michael.

Source: Instagram

Zubby Michael clashes with Isbea U

Legit.ng reported that a shocking yet somewhat amusing video has emerged online, showing Zubby Michael clashing with comedian Isbae U during an episode of his show, On Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The altercation took place amid a tense discussion, leading Zubby to lose his temper with Isbae U . As usual, Isbae U invited Zubby to his show and bombarded him with provocative questions. One of the questions was why Zubby doesn't take part in real-life armed robberies rather than just portraying them in his films.

Source: Legit.ng