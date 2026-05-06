APC chieftain in Anambra state has urged Peter Obi to drop his 2027 presidential ambition over regional political considerations

He argued that Southeast should align with the ruling party and support President Tinubu for a second term to secure future gains

The chieftain warned that another electoral loss could worsen Southeast marginalisation while proposing negotiation over top political positions

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state, Nze Stephen Maduike, has urged the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to drop his 2027 presidential ambition.

He urged him to prioritise the collective interests of the region over personal ambition.

APC chieftain urges Peter Obi to drop 2027 ambition. Photo: peterobi

Source: Twitter

Maduike, who made the plea in Awka, the state capital, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, said that his arguments centered on political realism, the need for development-oriented mainstream politics, and fears of continued marginalisation.

His words:

"Peter Obi is popular - about one of the best brains and capable hands Anambra and Nigeria can boast of today. He belongs to Nigeria's first eleven when it comes to developmental politics. If the presidential slot is for the Southeast specifically, I would support him."

"But unfortunately, the South West has occupied the position, and they should be allowed to exhaust their 8 years. Let it go to the North from 2031, then, when it comes back, I believe the country will support the South East to take their turn."

"South East has suffered significantly right from the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari down to this present regime because they refused to align fully with the government at the center."

"In the appointment of ministers, allocation of basic infrastructure and resources, appointment of kitchen cabinet members, recruitments and promotions, appointment of security chiefs, among other things, the South East is maximally neglected. This is because people of the zone have decided to embrace regional politics."

"Some states in the region are doing APGA, some PDP, some LP, and they're not fully supporting the party at the center, and when it comes to sharing national resources, the region is not there. Then, who will speak for you?"

Igbo presidency cannot emerge from isolation - Chieftain

Nigerian leaders, he said, allocate appointments based on regional support, adding that the Southeast should fully back President Tinubu for a second term to secure infrastructure projects and government positions.

Why APC chieftain says Peter Obi should abandon 2027 presidential ambition. Photo: peterobi

Source: Facebook

"I'm urging that our man, Peter Obi, should drop his ambition now, so that the Southeast will be able to move away from opposition politics and align with the ruling party to secure the presidency in the future, because an Igbo presidency cannot emerge from isolation. All the Southeast leaders, including Peter Obi, should support President Bola Tinubu for a second term, because the Southeast cannot produce a president alone in 2027."

"I am giving this warning because I fear that another electoral loss by Peter Obi could worsen the region's marginalisation, similar to experiences in 2019 and 2023. Proximity to the presidency is more valuable than challenging it."

While admitting that Obi won over 90% of the Southeast votes in 2023, he contended that Obi's influence has since declined.

He further argued that Obi's popularity is insufficient to overcome the structural, financial, and political machinery of the ruling party, and that he should avoid being misled by his followers.

According to him, instead of running for president now and shortchanging the Southeast, Obi should utilise his political capital to negotiate top-tier positions.

Predictions about Peter Obi that came true

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that political projections surrounding Peter Obi’s movement ahead of the 2027 elections have begun to materialise, following his exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) alongside Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The development aligns with earlier claims by some political figures, including Daniel Bwala and former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, who had suggested that Obi’s political alignment and coalition movements would continue to shift ahead of the next general election.

Source: Legit.ng