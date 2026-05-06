Faiz Alfindiki has praised Tinubu's infrastructure focus on northern Nigeria, saying that over 52% of projects allocated to the region

The former LGA chairman from Kano listed projects which include major roads, rail lines, and energy initiatives

Alfindiki urged unity and support for ongoing developments, criticising political distractions and misinformation in the process

Abuja, FCT - A former local government chairman in Kano state, Faiz Alfindiki, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is executing a majority of its major infrastructure projects in northern Nigeria, highlighting what he described as increased federal attention to the region.

Alfindiki, a former chairman of the Kano Municipal local government, said more than 52% of key national projects are currently sited in the North.

Former Kano LG Boss Lists Tinubu's Key Projects in the North, Knocks Kwankwaso

Source: Twitter

He made the remarks in a statement issued in Abuja, urging Nigerians to focus on visible development rather than political debates.

According to him, the federal government is undertaking over 1,400 kilometres of major road projects across northern states, with a combined value exceeding ₦7.21 trillion.

“These projects show that the region is receiving significant attention,” Alfindiki said.

Alfindiki highlights Tinubu's major road and transport projects

Alfindiki listed several flagship projects, including the proposed Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, a 1,068-kilometre six-lane road expected to link northern and southern Nigeria while incorporating a rail line.

He also cited the reconstruction of the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano road, the rehabilitation of the Kano–Maiduguri road, and the dualisation of the Kano–Katsina route.

Other projects include the Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe road, the Zaria–Funtua–Gusau–Sokoto corridor, and the Kano–Hadejia road. He added that the Cham–Numan bridge project would improve movement and economic activity in surrounding communities.

On rail infrastructure, Alfindiki pointed to the $1.2 billion Kano–Kaduna rail line, as well as the Kano–Maradi rail project and a proposed light rail system in Kaduna, which he said would modernise urban transport.

Tinubu: Energy, health and agriculture investments

In the energy sector, he described the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano gas pipeline as a key project expected to support industrial growth and improve gas supply.

He also referenced the 1,350-megawatt Gwagwalada Independent Power Plant and solar energy projects in Kaduna State aimed at expanding cleaner energy use.

On social infrastructure, Alfindiki mentioned the upgrade of Misau General Hospital to a Federal Medical Centre, improvements at Reference Hospital Kaduna, and rehabilitation works at the Kumpada Irrigation Project.

Alfindiki slams Kwankwaso

Alfindiki cautioned against what he described as politically motivated narratives, urging residents to assess development based on ongoing projects.

He criticised opposition figures, including Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, accusing them of offering criticism without clear alternatives.

“The time for propaganda and misinformation is over. Development is driven by action, planning and commitment, not noise,” he said.

He called on northern residents to support ongoing projects and avoid divisive political messaging, emphasising the need for collective efforts toward regional development.

Former Kano LG Boss Lists Tinubu's Key Projects in the North, Knocks Kwankwaso

Source: Twitter

Group slams Atiku over economy criticism

In a related development, a civic group, Advocates for Economic and Political Advancement, has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his recent comments on Nigeria’s economy, describing them as “cheap politics” and propaganda rather than objective analysis.

Legit.ng notes that the group’s remarks add to the growing public debate over the economic reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which have drawn both praise and criticism amid persistent cost-of-living pressures.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the group’s spokesman, Opialu Fabian, said Atiku’s reference to Nigeria’s external reserves, estimated at $48.45 billion, was misleading and lacked context.

Source: Legit.ng