Rivers State has again come to the centre of the news following the report that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has endorsed some governorship candidates for the APC and the PDP

However, Wike, in an interview on Wednesday, May 6, said that he had yet to endorse any governorship candidate in Rivers ahead of the 2027 general elections

The FCT minister disclosed the reason for his staying back and clarified his relationship with Governor Siminalayi Fubara ahead of the poll

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has denied the report that he has endorsed some persons as candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 governorship elections in Rivers.

Wike, who was a former governor of Rivers, made the clarification while speaking during his monthly media chat in Abuja on Wednesday, May 6, stating that he cannot endorse any candidate until the joint coalition of the PDP and the APC in the state meets.

Nyesom Wike denies endorsing governorship candidates for PDP and APC in Rivers governorship elections Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

“I have not (endorsed anybody) and I cannot endorse somebody until the joint coalition meets.”

According to Channels TV, the minister confirmed that he had loyalists in the PDP and the APC and that he had never hidden that, and the coalition is identified as a rainbow coalition. He disclosed that the house is one and that it was a political strategy because there is someone they have to fight.

He also disclosed that the rainbow coalition is not working with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his successor in Rivers, who was said to be eyeing the APC governorship ticket in the 2027 general elections.

Wike accused Fubara of reneging on the agreement he reached with the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, in which President Bola Tinubu witnessed, recalling that the agreement prevented the impeachment of the governor.

Nigerians react as Wike speaks on 2027, Rivers

However, the minister's comment on the Rivers governorship election has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

King Emeka said Governor Fubara would be a one-term governor in Nigeria's history:

"Fubara is gone. He will be a one-term governor. There is absolutely nothing he can do. In politics, never forgive those who betray you. Their punishment is for others to learn."

Nigerians react as Nyesom Wike denies endorsing guber candidates in Rivers Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Ozmond urged Fubara to defect to the NDC and fight Wike:

"If I be Fubara na to just port enter NDC..then focus on rigging next elections because that's the only way to fight this Wike..na strong heart man fit deal with this Wike."

Benghazi said the governor would be impeached should he try to contest the election:

"So if Fubara wants to contest again, they will start the impeachment proceedings again."

MindInBetween criticised the FCT minister for his comment:

"So he's the one who decides who stays? These people are not even hiding it anymore."

You can read more comments on X here:

Wike's ally obtains PDP presidential form

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP sold its first expression of interest and nomination form for the 2027 presidential election to Sandy Onor.

Onor was the 2023 governorship candidate of the PDP in Cross River and a strong ally of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT.

This came as Wike, the PDP leader, vowed to support the second-term ambition of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng