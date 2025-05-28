Is anyone in Bridgerton dating in real life? The cast's real-life loves

Is anyone in Bridgerton dating in real life? Several Bridgerton stars are in real-life relationships, including Phoebe Dynevor, who is engaged to actor Cameron Fuller, Regé-Jean Page, who is dating Emily Brown, and Nicola Coughlan, who is in a relationship with actor Jake Dunn. From rumours to confirmed loves, here is everything about the cast's real-life relationships.

Bridgerton actors (L to R) Phoebe Dynevor, Luke Newton, and Ruth Gemmell. Photo: Swan Gallet, Jeff Spicer, Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Most of the cast members are in committed relationships , with only a few remaining single or keeping things private.

, with only a few remaining single or keeping things private. Dating rumours about cast members romantically involved on-screen are not true. The actors are either single or dating a partner not in the cast.

Love scenes in the TV series are not real, as they are carefully controlled and choreographed.

Is anyone in Bridgerton dating in real life? A look into their off-screen romances

The romantic drama of Bridgerton has captivated audiences worldwide, but the intrigue doesn’t end with the show’s fictional love stories. Are the cast’s off-screen romances equally intriguing? Explore Bridgerton actors' real-life relationships.

Phoebe Dynevor

Cameron Fuller and Phoebe Dynevor attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Drop" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Full name : Phoebe Harriet Dynevor

: Phoebe Harriet Dynevor Date of birth : 17 April 1995

: 17 April 1995 Relationship status: Engaged

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Basset in Bridgerton. Daphne is romantically involved with Simon Basset, the character played by Rége-Jean Page. In the TV series, the couple has a flourishing relationship that leads to marriage, and they welcome a child.

In real life, Phoebe Dynevor is dating actor Cameron Fuller. Rumours about their romance emerged in March 2023 after they were spotted leaving a hotel in New York. After several appearances together, they got engaged on 7 May 2024 at the Met Gala.

Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page and Emily Brown attend the BAFTA Gala 2024, supported by Bulgari at The Peninsula Hotel in London, England. Photo: Kate Green

Full name : Regé-Jean Page

: Regé-Jean Page Date of birth : 27 April 1988

: 27 April 1988 Relationship status: Dating

Regé-Jean Page gained global prominence after his role as the Duke of Hastings and Simon Basset in the TV series. Particularly, his relationship with Daphne Basset was admired by many fans of the TV series.

The actor is in a committed relationship with copywriter and part-time soccer player Emily Brown. Their relationship reportedly started in 2019, and they have been spotted together on several occasions. Despite being famous personalities, they never talk much about their relationship.

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey attends the "Wicked: Part One" European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Full name : Jonathan Stuart Bailey

: Jonathan Stuart Bailey Date of birth : 25 April 1988

: 25 April 1988 Relationship status: Dating

Jonathan Bailey portrays the brooding and passionate Viscount Anthony Bridgerton. He is gay and has spoken openly about gay artists' challenges in the entertainment industry.

In an interview with The Standard in 2023, The Fellow Travellers actor confirmed being in a long-term relationship with a mystery man whose identity he did not reveal. He remains tight-lipped about his love life and has emphasised the need to separate his personal life from his professional life.

Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Grand Palais in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Full name : Simone Ashwini Pillai

: Simone Ashwini Pillai Date of birth : 30 March 1995

: 30 March 1995 Relationship status: Single

Simone Ashley, who joined the TV series in season two, portrays Kate Sharma. Not long after joining the TV series, she became a fan favourite thanks to her strength, intelligence, and fierce independence.

Off the screen, the actress is reportedly single. She once dated Constantin "Tino" Klein, the CEO of GP Ice Race. Their relationship began in November 2022, and after some time together, they called it quits, as she revealed on her appearance on BBC's Woman's Hour in February 2025.

Nicola Coughlan

Jake Dunn and Nicola Coughlan attend the BAFTA Television and Television Craft Nominees' Party supported by P&O Cruises at The V&A in London, England. Photo: Scott Garfitt

Full name : Nicola Mary Coughlan

: Nicola Mary Coughlan Date of birth : 9 January 1987

: 9 January 1987 Relationship status: Dating

Nicola Coughlan’s role as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton earned her immense fame. Her on-screen incredible chemistry with Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, led to speculations about their real-life romance.

The truth is that Nicola Coughlan is not dating Luke Newton but Jake Dunn, an actor. Nicola Coughlan and Jake Dunn were first seen together in August 2024 at the All Points East festival. They kept mum about their relationship, but on 12 February 2025, they went Instagram official as she celebrated his birthday.

Luke Newton

Antonia Roumelioti and Luke Newton attend the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Carlo Paloni

Full name: Luke Paul Anthony Newton

Luke Paul Anthony Newton Date of birth : 5 February 1993

: 5 February 1993 Relationship status: Dating

Luke Newton acted in the TV series as Colin Bridgerton. His on-screen relationship with Penelope Featherington stood out, with many thinking that the two are an item in real life. While the actors have acknowledged their closeness off-screen, they have admitted that it is purely platonic.

The Lodge actor is currently dating dancer and model Antonia Roumelioti. The two who first met in January 2024 confirmed their relationship in May 2025, following months of their dating rumours.

Claudia Jessie

Claudia Jessie visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Full name : Claudia Jessie Peyton

: Claudia Jessie Peyton Date of birth : 30 October 1989

: 30 October 1989 Relationship status: Dating

Claudia Jessie plays Eloise Bridgerton in the British TV series. Her close bond with Penelope Featherington and her humorous, outspoken nature make her a standout and beloved figure in the series.

The actress is in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend, Cole Edwards, a casting editor. They reportedly met at the Bridgerton audition in April 2019. The actress who is known for her advocacy around mental wellness and regularly practises Buddhism has also worked with her boyfriend in the short film Booty.

Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson attends the "Bridgerton: Season Of Love" fan event at Raffles London at The OWO in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Full name : Luke Thompson

: Luke Thompson Date of birth : 4 July 1988

: 4 July 1988 Relationship status: Single

Luke Thompson stars in the TV series as Benedict Bridgerton. The artistic and free-spirited character had romantic connections with opera singer Siena Rosso and later, a fellow art student.

In real life, Luke Thompson is seemingly not in a romantic relationship. However, rumour has it that he is dating fellow Bridgerton star Harriet Cains, who plays Philippa Featherington, but neither has commented about it.

Golda Rosheuvel

Golda Rosheuvel attends the "Bridgerton: Season Of Love" Q&A and Immersive Dinner at Raffles London at The OWO in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Full name : Golda Rosheuvel

: Golda Rosheuvel Date of birth : 2 May 1970

: 2 May 1970 Relationship status: Married

Golda Rosheuvel portrays Queen Charlotte in the Netflix TV series. Queen Charlotte is a powerful monarch devoted to her husband, King George III, whose mental health deteriorated.

In real life, Golda Rosheuvel is married to her wife, Shireen Mula. Shireen Mula is a writer, playwright and patron of An Tobar and Mull Theatre.

Adjoa Andoh

Adjoa Andoh presents the Performer in a Leading Role Award on stage during the BAFTA Games Awards 2025 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, England. Photo: Tim Whitby/BAFTA

Full name : Adjoa Aiboom Helen Andoh HonFRSL

: Adjoa Aiboom Helen Andoh HonFRSL Date of birth : 14 January 1963

: 14 January 1963 Relationship status: Married

Actress Adjoa Andoh portrays Lady Danbury in Bridgerton. The character is a widowed woman known for her sharp wit, strong presence, and protective nature.

Adjoa Andoh is married to Howard Cunnell. The couple’s first encounter was in 1994, and they started dating in late 1995. They exchanged marriage vows in 2001 and have two children.

Ruth Gemmell

Ruth Gemmell attends Netflix's "Bridgerton" Season 3 World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Full name : Ruth Katrin Gemmell

: Ruth Katrin Gemmell Date of birth: October 1967

October 1967 Relationship status: Single

Ruth Gemmell plays Lady Violet Bridgerton, the loving matriarch of the Bridgerton family. In the TV series, her relationship with her husband, Edmund, was full of affection and mutual respect, but it was cut short after he passed away.

Off-screen, Ruth Gemmell is a divorcee, and she is seemingly not in a relationship. She was married to actor Ray Stevenson for approximately eight years between 1997 and 2005.

Rupert Young

Rupert Young attends the World Premiere of Bridgerton Season 2 at The Tate Modern in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Full name : Rupert Francis Young

: Rupert Francis Young Date of birth : 16 May 1978

: 16 May 1978 Relationship status: Single

Rupert Young acts in Bridgerton as Jack Featherington, a distant relative who inherits the Featherington estate. He develops a questionable romantic entanglement with Portia Featherington, but his motive for securing wealth and status is later exposed.

In real life, the actor is seemingly single. He has kept his off-screen love life under wraps despite growing interest in who he is dating.

Hannah Dodd

Hannah Dodd attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Lia Toby

Full name: Hannah Dodd

Hannah Dodd Date of birth : 17 May 1995

: 17 May 1995 Relationship status: Single

Hannah Dodd portrays Francesca Bridgerton in the British TV series. Francesca is introduced in season three and finds a quiet but meaningful love with John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin.

The actress has been rumoured to be dating her love interest in Bridgerton, Victor Alli, but the two have not said anything about it. Hannah Dodd previously dated Sam Fender and Rory J Saper.

Jessica Madsen

Jessica Madsen attends the Vanity Fair Lunch during the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at The Carlton in Cannes, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Full name : Jessica Shirley Madsen

: Jessica Shirley Madsen Date of birth : 11 April 1992

: 11 April 1992 Relationship status: Dating

Jessica Madsen portrays Cressida Cowper, known for being a snobbish and ambitious young woman. Her relationships in the TV series are largely superficial, aimed at achieving status and not love.

The British actress who has previously shared that she identifies as bisexual revealed on Instagram she was in love with a mystery woman in June 2024, while celebrating Pride month. She is yet to disclose the woman’s identity.

Polly Walker

Laurence Penry-Jones and Polly Walker attend the HBO Golden Globes Afterparty at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Full name : Polly Alexandra Walker

: Polly Alexandra Walker Date of birth : 19 May 1966

: 19 May 1966 Relationship status: Married

The actress stars in the TV series as Portia Featherington, a cunning and protective mother ready to go to any extent to secure wealthy matches for her daughters. In the TV series, she briefly has a romantic and strategic relationship with Jack Featherington, but it ends in betrayal.

In real life, the Bridgerton actress is married to actor Laurence Penry-Jones. They tied the knot on 23 October 2008 in the United States but currently live in London, United Kingdom and have two children.

Bessie Carter

Sam Phillips (L), Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter (R) attend the World Premiere of Wonka at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Alan Chapman

Full name : Bessie Beatrice Carter

: Bessie Beatrice Carter Date of birth : 25 October 1993

: 25 October 1993 Relationship status: Dating

Bessie Carter acts as Prudence Featherington, one of Portia’s daughters who is naive and socially awkward. Her romantic life in the TV series has been defined by misfortune and manipulation after multiple unsuccessful attempts.

That is, however, not true away from the cameras, as she is dating Bridgerton co-star Sam Phillips, who portrays Lord Debling. The two found love on set and kept it low-key until they were spotted during a PDA-filled outing in Sussex, UK. She has even reportedly introduced him to her famous parents, Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter.

Are the love scenes in Bridgerton real?

The love scenes in the Netflix TV series are not real. In an interview with W Magazine, Bridgerton intimacy coordinator Elizabeth Talbot demystified misconceptions about the scenes and explained how she choreographs and controls them.

Who is Simone from Bridgerton dating?

Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma, is presumably not in a relationship in real life, as she has not disclosed whether or not she is dating someone.

Who is Bridgerton’s Philippa Featherington dating in real life?

Harriet Cains, who plays Philippa Featherington, is seemingly not in a relationship. She has been rumoured to be taking her on-screen love interest, Luke Thompson, but the two have not addressed the speculations.

Are Bridgerton's Colin and Penelope together in real life?

No, the two on-screen lovers are not an item in real life. Their on-screen chemistry and closeness off-screen have made people think that there is much more to their connection. Luke Newton (Colin) is dating Antonia Roumelioti, while Nicola Coughlan (Penelope) is dating Jake Dunn.

Several Bridgerton cast members are in committed relationships, some are enjoying their single lives, and others have choosen to keep things private. Besides the cast’s acting talents, genuine friendships and connections off-screen have made the TV series a success.

