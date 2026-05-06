Nigerian Lady Breaks Family Record, Becomes First to Bag Scholarship to Study Abroad, Posts Email
- A Nigerian lady celebrated becoming the first member of her family to secure a fully funded scholarship to study abroad
- She shared a screenshot of the official email she received from the Australia Awards Scholarship board on social media
- The scholar expressed her gratitude to God and Nigeria while announcing the milestone to her followers online
An ambitious Nigerian lady, Aminah, has taken to social media to share her joy after bagging a prestigious scholarship to study in Australia.
She noted that the achievement is a significant milestone for her family, as she is the first in her bloodline to attain such a feat.
Nigerian lady celebrates huge scholarship milestone
In a post shared on X on May 5, 2026, Aminah displayed the email confirming her selection for the Australia Awards Scholarship.
The scholarship is known to be highly competitive and fully funded, covering tuition and living expenses for recipients.
Aminah could not hide her emotions as she reflected on the impact of the news on her family history.
She celebrated the breakthrough with a short but powerful message that resonated with many Nigerians dreaming of similar opportunities.
While sharing the screenshot of the email online, Aminah said:
"first lady in my bloodline to get a fully funded scholarship to study abroad 😭😭😭❤️❤️🙏🏽 God did! congratulations to me🎉 thank you nigeria."
Reactions as Aminah bags scholarship to Australia
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:
@mendiexbt said:
"Na me get your r]ed Ghana must go, no give another person my spot abeg."
@Latifat_writes said:
"Congratulations, Queen Aminah. 💜"
@Aminata94329 said:
"Awwn, my namesake. Congratulations 🎊 to you, I tap from your grace."
See her X post below:
Lady with 2:2 bags fully-funded scholarship
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate who finished with a second-class lower shared her happiness on social media after securing a full scholarship for her master's programme.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng