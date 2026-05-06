A Nigerian lady celebrated becoming the first member of her family to secure a fully funded scholarship to study abroad

She shared a screenshot of the official email she received from the Australia Awards Scholarship board on social media

The scholar expressed her gratitude to God and Nigeria while announcing the milestone to her followers online

An ambitious Nigerian lady, Aminah, has taken to social media to share her joy after bagging a prestigious scholarship to study in Australia.

She noted that the achievement is a significant milestone for her family, as she is the first in her bloodline to attain such a feat.

A Nigerian lady receives a fully funded scholarship to study abroad. Photo credit: @web3Giants/X

Source: Twitter

Nigerian lady celebrates huge scholarship milestone

In a post shared on X on May 5, 2026, Aminah displayed the email confirming her selection for the Australia Awards Scholarship.

The scholarship is known to be highly competitive and fully funded, covering tuition and living expenses for recipients.

Aminah could not hide her emotions as she reflected on the impact of the news on her family history.

She celebrated the breakthrough with a short but powerful message that resonated with many Nigerians dreaming of similar opportunities.

While sharing the screenshot of the email online, Aminah said:

"first lady in my bloodline to get a fully funded scholarship to study abroad 😭😭😭❤️❤️🙏🏽 God did! congratulations to me🎉 thank you nigeria."

Reactions as Aminah bags scholarship to Australia

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

@mendiexbt said:

"Na me get your r]ed Ghana must go, no give another person my spot abeg."

@Latifat_writes said:

"Congratulations, Queen Aminah. 💜"

@Aminata94329 said:

"Awwn, my namesake. Congratulations 🎊 to you, I tap from your grace."

See her X post below:

Lady with 2:2 bags fully-funded scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate who finished with a second-class lower shared her happiness on social media after securing a full scholarship for her master's programme.

Source: Legit.ng