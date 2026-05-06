Bayern Munich trail PSG 5-4 heading into the UEFA Champions League second leg after a dramatic first-leg thriller in Paris

Predictor Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh has backed Bayern to complete a comeback and reach the UCL final

The winner of the Bayern and PSG clash will face off against Arsenal in the Champions League final in Budapest

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are set for another high-stakes UEFA Champions League showdown, and one familiar voice has already made a bold call.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, known for building a reputation around accurate match predictions, believes Bayern will overturn their first-leg deficit and book a place in the final.

Vincent Kompany is aiming to lead Bayern Munich to their first Champions League final since 2020. Photo by F. Noever

Source: Getty Images

According to Sports Mole, the German side head into the return leg trailing 5-4 after a chaotic first meeting in Paris, a game that delivered nine goals and left the tie wide open heading into Munich.

With a place in the final on the line, both teams arrive knowing that small margins could decide everything.

Bayern and PSG hustle for UCL final ticket

The first leg at the Parc des Princes produced one of the most entertaining matches of the season, with both sides trading blows in a relentless attacking contest.

Luis Enrique wants to lead Paris Saint-Germain to back-to-back Champions League titles after their success last year. Photo by Glenn Gervot

Source: Getty Images

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern will take confidence from their strong home form in Europe, having won all their Champions League matches at the Allianz Arena this season.

That record could prove decisive as they chase a comeback and aim to reach their first final since lifting the trophy in 2020.

On the other side, Luis Enrique’s PSG travel with a narrow advantage but no real comfort. Their recent domestic slip, a 2-2 draw with Lorient, has only added to the sense that this tie remains unpredictable.

Historically, meetings between these two sides rarely end quietly. This will be their 17th clash, and remarkably, none of the previous encounters has finished in a draw, with Bayern holding a slight edge in wins.

Gbandeh predicts Bayern win in tight contest

Despite PSG’s advantage, Gbandeh dropped his prediction on social media, backing the German giants to turn things around in front of their home crowd.

“Bayern vs PSG. Interesting as it should be. This time with few goals and a more defensive structured approach, we will be served appropriately. Both teams will score but the Bavarians will be in the finale.”

His prediction points to a shift from the chaos of the first leg to a more controlled, tactical encounter, where discipline could matter more than attacking flair.

Bayern have received a boost ahead of the clash, with several players returning to fitness and only a few absentees in the squad.

PSG, however, face a setback with the absence of key defender Achraf Hakimi due to injury, forcing adjustments in their defensive setup for the trip to Germany, Sporting News reports.

With Arsenal already waiting in the final after the Gunners eliminated Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, the stakes could not be higher.

Bayern will look to harness their home advantage and attacking firepower, while PSG must find a balance between protecting their lead and staying dangerous on the counter.

The thin margin from the first leg means one moment could swing the entire tie.

Supercomputer predicts Bayern vs PSG tie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer has predicted which team Arsenal will face in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest.

PSG, which won the first leg 5-4, is backed to win again tonight with a 27.2% chance, while Bayern Munich has a 52.7% chance of winning, and a draw, which favours PSG, has a 20.1% chance of happening.

Source: Legit.ng