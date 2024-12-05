Sterre Meijer's biography: Learn more about the skatergirl

Sterre Meijer is a Dutch athlete best known for her fashion and skateboarding content that captivates millions of fans across almost all social media platforms. Her inclusion in the Olympic documentary Skate-Hers has increased her global skateboard profile, leading many to ask endless questions about her.

Sterre Meijer poses in different places. Photo: @surfsterre on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Meijer is a multitalented athlete, who began her journey windsurfing competitively at a young age. The Dutch windsurfing champion debuted at the European Freestyle Pro Tour (EFPT) at the age of twelve.

Profile summary

Full name Sterre Meijer Nickname Surfsterre, Freestylegirl, Skatergirl Gender Female Date of birth 22 December 2004 Age 19 as of 2024 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Renesse, Zeeland, Netherlands Residence (s) Brouwersdam, Netherlands Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality Dutch Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in centimetres 168 Height in feet 5'6" Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Skateboarder, social media influencer Net worth $500,000 and $1 million Social media Instagram, YouTube, TikTok

Sterre Meijer's bio

The professional skateboarder was born on 22 December 2004 in Renesse, Zeeland, in the Netherlands and raised near Brouwersdam, a favourite location for surfers, windsurfers, and kitesurfers. Despite her rising fame, much has not been revealed about Sterre Meijer's parents. She has one sibling, Tijmen Meijer.

Five facts about Sterre Meijer. Photo: @surfsterre on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Sterre Meijer's age?

The Dutch athlete was born on 22 December 2004 and is 20 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Sterre is a multitalented athlete and fashion influencer with interests in surfing, windsurfing, skateboarding, swimming, and longboard dancing. Her introduction to the world of sports began with windsurfing at six. Soon after, she started her swimming lessons.

She has competed in the Professional Windsurfers Association (PWA)and the European Freestyle Pro Tour (EFPT). At twelve, she entered her first EFPT competition in 2017.

As a competitive windsurfer, Sterre has mastered moves such as the shaka, shove-its, spocks, flakes, Vulcans, grubbies, punetas, funnels, and switch konos. Her success in the sport was inspired by her brother and female surfers such as Sarah-Quita Offringa, Maaike Huvermann, Hanna Poschinger, and Yoli de Brendt.

After windsurfing, skateboarding became the second sport she picked up, all thanks to her brother's influence. Her journey into skateboarding began during the long waiting periods for the wind to pick up. Speaking to the EFPT magazine, she said;

Whenever there is no wind, I am still able to train my balance and muscles with skateboarding and longboard dancing. Skateboarding also helps with perseverance.

She has competed in various skateboarding competitions, including the Dutch Street Women's Championships and the Best Foot Forward Qualifiers and Finals. According to The Boardr, she is ranked 1,624th in the street category at the time of writing.

In June 2024, she was featured in the Olympic Channel’s original series Skate-Hers. The episode that aired on 11 June 2024 followed her adventures, challenges, and triumphs as one of the most prominent skateboarders on social media. In the episode, she reflected on her love for skateboarding, saying;

I think I am not a person for team sports. I just don't have the passion for other sports, like the passion I have for skateboarding.

She further discussed how her social media presence started and evolved over time into a powerful tool that has attracted over 3 million followers. She said;

It was never my intention to do anything with social media, but when it went viral, it was an opportunity for me to do what I love and make money from it in my own way.

Fast facts about Sterre Meijer

Who is Meijer Sterre? She is a Dutch skateboarder. How old is Sterre Meijer? The social media influencer is 20 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Where is Skatergirl from? She is from Renesse, Zeeland, Netherlands. What nationality is Sterre Meijer? She is a Dutch athlete. How tall is Sterre Meijer? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. What happened on Sterre Meijer's birthday? She performed 18 skateboarding tricks for her 18th birthday. What is Sterre Meijer's net worth? According to FameBusiness and StarCaptions, the skater is allegedly worth between $500,000 and $1 million.

Sterre Meijer is a multi-faceted athlete who has become influential as a female skateboarder and a fashion enthusiast. She has taken a determined initiative to advocate for the sport.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about Laura Ingraham's net worth and biography. The conservative political commentator is best known for hosting shows such as The Ingraham Angle, Laura & Raymond, Just In with Laura Ingraham and The Ingraham Angle.

The Fox News reporter has built a stellar career in the media, a career she started in 1996 after working as a law clerk and an attorney. Read on for interesting facts about her wealth and how she acquired it.

Source: Legit.ng