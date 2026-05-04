Uche Montana has broken her silence after her new film, Monica 2, amassed 6 million views within 24 hours

A viral video captured the actress in an emotional mood as she expressed appreciation to fans and her crew

The Nollywood star's appreciation video was also warmly received by fans, as many continued to applaud her

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Uche Montana has broken her silence after her newly released movie, Monica 2, hit a significant milestone.

This comes as Montana's movie amassed over six million views on YouTube less than 24 hours after its premiere on the video-sharing platform.

Nollywood actress Uche Montana appreciates her fans and crew over Monica 2 success on YouTube. Credit: uchemonata

Source: Instagram

Uche Montana's emotional appreciation trends

On Sunday, May 3, 2026, the Nollywood actress, a cast member on Funke Akindele's Behind The Scenes, shared a video to express gratitude to her fans and her crew members for the support.

The actress, who revealed she was overwhelmed by the numbers her movie pulled, was close to tears as she addressed her fans.

She captioned the video, “22 hours ago, we shared a piece of our hearts with the world. 6 million views later… I’m just overwhelmed with gratitude. To my cast, thank you for showing up, for giving your all, for making this real.”

Monica 2, reported to be based on a true life story and produced by Uche, who also played the lead role, explored the sacrifices made for family.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Uche Montana opened up about her struggles with finding a suitable partner, despite being widely admired for her looks.

Fans and supporters celebrate actress Uche Montana over Monica 2's record on YouTube. Credit: uchemontana

Source: Instagram

The 28-year-old spoke candidly about her personal life, shedding light on the realities behind dating as a public figure.

For many, beauty is often seen as an advantage in relationships, but for Uche, it came with unexpected challenges.

The appreciation video Uche Montana shared is below:

Reactions to Uche Montana's appreciation video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions and messages from fans and supporters of the actress. Read them below:

lovemesame_ido commented:

"That Monica best friend be who we call a real human . She is the best human being I seen."

arike_20 said:

"The transition from the fierce Mama Monica to this vulnerable, overwhelmed version of Uche is so touching. She deserves every single flower being thrown her way right now."

PhilipToti93257 said:

"One thing when an actor or an actress originally shows tears or cry. You don’t know if it’s actually acting or real. Kudos to her regardless. Monica is actually a good movie . The part 1 massively did all the work."

toniahukanz_ commented:

"The movie is too good it resonates with most Igbo families… many Ada’s can lowkey relate to this."

ChukkyNwab84159 said:

"What is overwhelmed? She’s an actress so she’s just acting with the tears, she basically enjoying the following of black simps who enjoys mediocrity."

Uche Montana breaks down in tears after AMVCA nomination

Legit.ng previously reported Uche Montana couldn’t hold back her emotions when she bagged her first-ever nomination for Best Actress at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2025.

The announcement, which came on March 23, 2025, sent the actress into a flood of tears as she celebrated the milestone in her career.

Known for her captivating roles, Montana shared her heartfelt reaction, posting a video that captured her sobbing while expressing disbelief and gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng