Heidi Klum and Seal: The Love Story, Bitter Split, and Life After Divorce

Heidi Klum and Seal were married for nearly a decade, from May 2005 until their divorce was finalised in 2014, and were once considered one of Hollywood's most romantic couples. Find out more about their wedding, children, the reasons behind their split, and where things stand today.

Heidi Klum and Seal pose together on the red carpet at America's Got Talent, with fans lining the barriers behind them.Photo: Trae Patton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Seal and Heidi Klum married on 10 May 2005 on a Mexican beach and renewed their vows seven times, getting 'married' a total of eight times over their seven-year relationship.

on a Mexican beach and renewed their vows seven times, getting 'married' a total of eight times over their seven-year relationship. They have three biological children together, Henry, Johan, and Lou, and Seal adopted Heidi's daughter Leni.

together, Henry, Johan, and Lou, and Seal adopted Heidi's daughter Leni. The couple announced their separation in January 2012; the divorce was finalised in 2014 .

. Their split was clouded by public accusations, cheating allegations, and a custody dispute.

Heidi is significantly wealthier, with an estimated net worth of $160 million versus Seal's $40 million.

Profile summary

Heidi Klum Seal Full name Heidi Klum Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel Date of birth 1 June 1973 19 February 1963 Place of birth Bergisch Gladbach, Germany Paddington, London, England Nationality German-American British Profession Model, TV host, businesswoman Singer, songwriter, record producer Married 10 May 2005 10 May 2005 Divorced 2014 2014 Children 4 (Leni, Henry, Johan, Lou) 4 (including adopted Leni) Net worth $160 million $40 million

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum was born on 1 June 1973 in Bergisch Gladbach, West Germany. She is a model, television host, actress, producer, and businesswoman who has held both German and American citizenship since 2008.

She is best known for hosting popular reality shows such as Germany's Next Topmodel and Project Runway, and she won an Emmy Award in 2013 for the latter.

Who is Seal

Seal's full legal name is Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel, born on 19 February 1963 in Paddington, London. He is a British singer, songwriter, and record producer.

He is known for hits such as Crazy, Killer, and his most celebrated song, Kiss from a Rose. He has won three Brit Awards and four Grammy Awards.

Heidi Klum and Seal wedding: How it all began

Seal and girlfriend Heidi Klum arrive at the New York Public Library on Fifth Ave. for the 2004 CFDA Fashion Awards. Photo: Richard Corkery

Source: Getty Images

Heidi and Seal first met in the lobby of a New York City hotel in 2004. When Klum reminisced about first laying eyes on Seal, she said, "It was kind of like two magnets."

The proposal

Seal orchestrated an elaborate proposal in the Canadian Rockies.

I proposed on December 23 at 14,000 feet in Whistler, B.C., in uncharted terrain on a glacier, in a natural snow cave, in an igloo built just for the moment.

The singer brought his guitar to the getaway and sang a romantic song before getting down on one knee.

The wedding

On 10 May 2005, Heidi Klum and Seal, legal name Henry Samuel, got married on the beach in Mexico in front of 40 of their closest friends and family. The ceremony took place at Seal's villa at the luxurious Cuixmala resort near Puerto Vallarta.

Klum wore "a Vera Wang ivory Chantilly lace gown with an empire waist," and the couple served a cake "topped with a miniature Seal in a tux and Klum in a gown."

It was the second trip down the aisle for Klum, who had previously spent five years married to hairstylist Ric Pipino, and the first for Seal.

The vow renewals

Heidi Klum has revealed she tied the knot with Seal eight times in the hope of keeping their seven-year marriage "fun". She tried to salvage the relationship by repeatedly redoing their wedding vows.

For every year of their seven-year marriage, the couple renewed their vows in ceremonies that became increasingly elaborate and, in most cases, "themed".

I think I got married eight times to Seal. I thought it would be kind of, like, fun. I thought it would be a fest of love.

In 2011, Klum and Seal held their final ceremony together at Donald Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida. The theme was "masquerade". Eight months later, the couple announced they were splitting up.

What happened between Seal and Heidi Klum?

Klum and Seal split just before their seventh wedding anniversary. They released a statement on 23 January 2012, saying:

"While we have enjoyed seven very loving, loyal and happy years of marriage, after much soul-searching we have decided to separate. We have had the deepest respect for one another throughout our relationship and continue to love each other very much, but we have grown apart.

The cheating allegations

Heidi filed for divorce in April 2012, marking the start of a nasty court battle. During their separation, Heidi started dating her bodyguard, Martin Kristen. Seal claimed the affair had begun even before their split.

Speaking to TMZ in 2012, Seal commented,

I would have thought that Heidi would have shown a little more class and at least waited until we separated first before deciding to fornicate with the help."

However, in a later statement to People, the British musician clarified he was not implying his wife was cheating on him while they were together.

Klum denied ever having an affair and insisted she was faithful. "When we were together, I never looked at another man”.

Heidi's response

As the Project Runway alum told Elle in 2012,

People don't need to know who did what. I don't want to talk positively or negatively about the ups and downs that we had. Every couple goes through things.

The custody battle

The pair co-parent amicably today, but their divorce was marred by friction. Heidi filed for sole custody of their children, while Seal sought joint custody. The divorce was eventually finalised in 2014.

Heidi Klum and Seal kids

Model Heidi Klum and Singer Seal arrive at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

The couple have three biological children: sons Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel (born 2005) and Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel (born 2006), and daughter Lou Sulola Samuel (born 2009).

Seal also adopted Leni, Heidi's daughter from her relationship with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. In late 2009, Seal officially adopted Leni, and her last name was changed to Samuel.

Where are the kids now?

Both Leni and Henry have followed their mother into the modelling industry. Leni was first approached by a modelling scout at the age of 12, though Heidi would not allow her to sign until she was 16, when she made her debut alongside her mother for Vogue Germany.

Heidi has shared that son Johan is "very much into the arts and making clothes" and toured Parsons School of Design.

Are Heidi Klum and Seal still friends?

Though Seal and Klum divorced in 2014, they work together to provide stability for their blended family.

Seal has told US Weekly:

It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces.

Most recently, Heidi and Seal gathered for their son Johan's high school graduation in downtown Los Angeles in June 2025. The former couple, who divorced in 2014 after nearly a decade of marriage, were spotted smiling, chatting warmly, and sharing a few emotional hugs.

Who is richer: Seal or Heidi Klum?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Heidi is worth around an astonishing $160–200 million.

Seal's net worth is $40 million, a handsome figure, but only a fifth of his former wife's. Heidi is clearly the wealthier of the pair.

Over the years, her fortune has come from multiple revenue streams, including her Victoria's Secret modelling career and her TV hosting and producing roles on Project Runway and America's Got Talent.

Meanwhile, Seal is best known for his 1994 hit "Kiss from a Rose" and has released ten studio albums spanning hits such as Killer and Crazy; he has won four Grammy Awards.

Life after the divorce

Heidi Klum later tied the knot with Tokio Hotel singer Tom Kaulitz during a private ceremony in February 2019.

Seal has not had much in the way of public relationships since the divorce. He has a private girlfriend, Laura Strayer, whose signature appears on his guitar alongside those of his four children.

FAQs

What happened between Seal and Heidi Klum? After seven years of marriage, the supermodel and the singer announced that they had "grown apart" and were separating. The split was followed by public accusations about infidelity, a custody dispute, and a divorce that was finalised in 2014. How many biological children do Heidi Klum and Seal have? Henry, Johan, and Lou were all born during their marriage — making three biological children together. Leni was Klum's child from a previous relationship, and Seal adopted her. Are Heidi Klum and Seal still friends? They maintain a co-parenting relationship. In 2012, Seal and Klum announced their separation after nearly seven years of marriage. They divorced in 2014, but they remain close enough to co-parent their children. However, reports suggest the dynamic is not always easy. Who is richer — Seal or Heidi Klum? Seal's net worth stands at $40 million, while Heidi's is estimated at $160–200 million, making her significantly the wealthier of the two. Did Heidi Klum cheat on Seal? Heidi firmly denied it. Seal later clarified in a statement to People that he "was not implying his wife was cheating on him while they were together, but rather he was pointing out that they are separated and the divorce is not final so they are legally still married."

Final word

Heidi Klum and Seal's relationship was one of Hollywood's most romanticised love stories, an igloo proposal, a beach wedding in Mexico, and eight sets of vows. Yet behind the glamour, tensions simmered until they publicly separated in January 2012. Today, they navigate co-parenting their four children with varying degrees of warmth, and both have moved on to new chapters in their personal lives.

We also highlighted facts about Big Sean and Jhené Aiko’s reported split after a decade-long relationship. The article examines the alleged marriage dispute, their son Noah Hasani, and the music they created together as TWENTY88.

Sources claim Aiko issued multiple ultimatums before ending the relationship because Sean allegedly refused to propose. Neither artist has publicly confirmed the break-up, while both are reportedly focused on co-parenting and their individual careers.

Source: Legit.ng