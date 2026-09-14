JJC Skillz has shared the frustrating experience at an MTV-organised show that made him decide to stop performing at live events

The singer said he waited for about two hours while several artist were allowed to perform ahead of him despite being booked for the show

JJC said he eventually walked away after a promoter allegedly gave his microphone to another artist

Nigerian singer and filmmaker JJC Skillz has opened up about the incident that made him draw the curtain on live performances.

The 49-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Abdulrasheed Bello, recalled the experience during a recent episode of the Fresh Off The Boat podcast.

According to JJC, MTV had invited him to perform at an event in Ikeja, Lagos, and even featured him on the promotional poster.

JJC Skillz shares the frustrating experience at an MTV-organised show that made him decide to stop performing at live events. Photos: JJC Skillz.

Source: Instagram

But what began as a routine performance turned into an experience he would not forget.

The singer said he arrived at the venue and spent about two hours backstage waiting for his turn.

He claimed that several artistes who arrived after him were repeatedly allowed to perform.

At one point, organisers reportedly told him they wanted to keep him until later because he was an “OG”.

The situation became more frustrating when Wande Coal arrived and was immediately allowed to perform.

But JJC’s patience eventually ran out.

JJC Skillz shares how microphone becomes breaking point

After finally reaching the stage, JJC said the promoter asked him to let another newly arrived artist perform one song first.

He refused, insisting that he had waited long enough.

According to him, the disagreement escalated when the promoter allegedly grabbed another microphone, pushed his manager aside, and allowed the other artiste to perform.

JJC said he dropped his microphone and walked away.

His managers reportedly tried to reassure him that it would not happen again.

But he had made up his mind.

“At this age, I do not need that disrespect,” he said, adding that the incident marked the final time he would perform at a live show.

Watch X video of JJC Skillz sharing why he stopped performing live shows here:

JJC Skillz says he waited about two hours while several artists performed ahead of him, despite being booked for the show. Photo: JJC Skillz.

Source: Instagram

JJC Skillz dances Buga with kids in Kano

Legit.ng earlier reported that JJC Skillz shared a series of videos of his family celebrating the Sallah holiday in Kano in 2022.

In the video he shared via his IG page, the music star was seen dancing to Kizz Daniel’s hit song Buga alongside some kids.

He was also seen giving the kids money as they competed for best dancer

Source: Legit.ng