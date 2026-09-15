PSG midfielder Fabián Ruiz entered the Ballon d'Or conversation, citing a trophy haul no other player matched in the 2025/26 season

Ruiz acknowledged rival candidates but drew a sharp distinction between individual performances and collective achievements

His comments followed similar claims from Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal, who also made their case for the prestigious award

Paris Saint-Germain and Spain midfielder Fabián Ruiz has positioned himself as a serious contender for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, pointing to a season in which he became the only player to win both the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup.

The 28-year-old spoke publicly about the award, acknowledging other strong candidates while making a pointed case based on his trophy collection.

Fabian Ruiz won the Champions League and World Cup. Photo by Nick Potts.

Source: Getty Images

"For titles, no player had a better season than mine. Individually, some great players had excellent seasons, and there is no question about their level," he said via Diario AS.

"There are many candidates. Being among the players considered for the Ballon d'Or is already a privilege and a huge source of satisfaction."

Ruiz’s historic double

Across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, Ruiz made 45 appearances, scoring three goals and registering six assists, as noted by Ballon d'Or.

Beyond those numbers, his cabinet swelled considerably: the World Cup, the Champions League, the Intercontinental Cup, the European Super Cup, Ligue 1, and the French Super Cup all went his way.

No other player in world football completed the same Champions League and World Cup double within the same campaign, a fact that sits at the heart of his argument.

The Ballon d'Or, awarded annually by France Football, has traditionally rewarded a combination of individual brilliance and collective success, making Ruiz's trophy haul directly relevant to the conversation.

Ruiz's remarks came after Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal had separately made their own cases for the award, with both players citing their individual performances and the trophies won during the season.

The statements from all three have sharpened what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive Ballon d'Or races in recent memory.

Ruiz did not dismiss his rivals, conceding that several players delivered outstanding individual seasons. His argument, however, rests firmly on the rarity of winning football's two biggest prizes in the same year.

Comparing Mbappe and Yamal's stats

Legit.ng previously compared Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe’s stats as both players lay claim to being deserving of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

The Real Madrid star stands out in individual numbers, while Yamal won trophies and also edged the France international in head-to-head records.

Source: Legit.ng