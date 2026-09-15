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EU Lists 51 African Countries Whose Citizens Must Have Schengen Visa to Visit 29 European Nations
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EU Lists 51 African Countries Whose Citizens Must Have Schengen Visa to Visit 29 European Nations

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • The European Union has published an official list of third-country nationals required to hold a visa before crossing the external borders of Schengen member states
  • All 54 African Union member states except a handful appear on the EU's mandatory visa list, covering 29 European countries
  • The EU regulation outlines which nationalities must obtain a Schengen visa in advance, affecting millions of prospective travellers from Africa

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The European Union has published an official regulation listing every nationality required to hold a valid visa before entering any of the 29 Schengen member states, and the document places 51 African countries firmly on that list.

The regulation, which forms a core part of the EU's visa policy, establishes two categories of third countries: those whose nationals must obtain a visa in advance and those who may travel to the Schengen Area without one. The overwhelming majority of African nations fall into the first category.

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Europe publishes 29 countries whose citizens are not required to apply for EES registration

The EU mentions the African countries that need Schengen visa to enter the country
The EU lists the African countries that need a Schengen visa to visit European countries. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

African countries on EU mandatory visa list

The 51 African countries whose citizens are required to possess a Schengen visa before crossing EU external borders include:

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  1. Algeria
  2. Angola
  3. Benin
  4. Botswana
  5. Burkina Faso
  6. Burundi
  7. Cameroon
  8. Cape Verde
  9. Central African Republic
  10. Chad
  11. Comoros
  12. Côte d'Ivoire
  13. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  14. Djibouti
  15. Egypt
  16. Equatorial Guinea
  17. Eritrea
  18. Eswatini
  19. Ethiopia
  20. Gabon
  21. The Gambia
  22. Ghana
  23. Guinea
  24. Guinea-Bissau
  25. Kenya
  26. Lesotho
  27. Liberia
  28. Libya
  29. Madagascar
  30. Malawi
  31. Mali
  32. Mauritania
  33. Morocco
  34. Mozambique
  35. Namibia
  36. Niger
  37. Nigeria
  38. Rwanda
  39. São Tomé and Príncipe
  40. Senegal
  41. Sierra Leone
  42. Somalia
  43. South Africa
  44. South Sudan
  45. Sudan
  46. Tanzania
  47. Togo
  48. Tunisia
  49. Uganda
  50. Zambia
  51. Zimbabwe

This means citizens from these nations cannot board a flight or enter any Schengen country, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, without first applying for and obtaining a visa through the appropriate embassy or consulate.

What Schengen visa requirements mean

A Schengen visa is a short-stay travel authorisation that permits holders to visit the 29 countries within the Schengen Area for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

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According to the EU:

"29 European countries issue Schengen visas (as members of the Schengen area): 25 of the 27 EU member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland."

Applicants are typically required to provide supporting documents such as a valid passport, travel itinerary, proof of accommodation, travel insurance, and evidence of sufficient funds for their stay.

The EU's visa requirement list is not unique to African travellers. The same regulation also covers countries across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, including China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, and Turkey, among others.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the European Union also announced 29 countries whose citizens are not required to apply for EES registration.

Australia allows 30 countries for holiday, work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its First Work and Holiday visa, which allows citizens of 30 countries aged 18 to 30 to travel and work in the country. The visa lets young people fund an extended holiday through temporary employment.

However, citizens of Nigeria and other African countries are not on the list, while applicants from China, India and Vietnam must first win a ballot before applying. Australia has also warned that processing may take several months, urging applicants not to book flights before receiving approval.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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