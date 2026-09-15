The European Union has published an official list of third-country nationals required to hold a visa before crossing the external borders of Schengen member states

All 54 African Union member states except a handful appear on the EU's mandatory visa list, covering 29 European countries

The EU regulation outlines which nationalities must obtain a Schengen visa in advance, affecting millions of prospective travellers from Africa

The European Union has published an official regulation listing every nationality required to hold a valid visa before entering any of the 29 Schengen member states, and the document places 51 African countries firmly on that list.

The regulation, which forms a core part of the EU's visa policy, establishes two categories of third countries: those whose nationals must obtain a visa in advance and those who may travel to the Schengen Area without one. The overwhelming majority of African nations fall into the first category.

The EU lists the African countries that need a Schengen visa to visit European countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

African countries on EU mandatory visa list

The 51 African countries whose citizens are required to possess a Schengen visa before crossing EU external borders include:

Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros Côte d'Ivoire Democratic Republic of the Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon The Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Rwanda São Tomé and Príncipe Senegal Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

This means citizens from these nations cannot board a flight or enter any Schengen country, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, without first applying for and obtaining a visa through the appropriate embassy or consulate.

What Schengen visa requirements mean

A Schengen visa is a short-stay travel authorisation that permits holders to visit the 29 countries within the Schengen Area for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

According to the EU:

"29 European countries issue Schengen visas (as members of the Schengen area): 25 of the 27 EU member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland."

Applicants are typically required to provide supporting documents such as a valid passport, travel itinerary, proof of accommodation, travel insurance, and evidence of sufficient funds for their stay.

The EU's visa requirement list is not unique to African travellers. The same regulation also covers countries across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, including China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, and Turkey, among others.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the European Union also announced 29 countries whose citizens are not required to apply for EES registration.

Australia allows 30 countries for holiday, work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its First Work and Holiday visa, which allows citizens of 30 countries aged 18 to 30 to travel and work in the country. The visa lets young people fund an extended holiday through temporary employment.

However, citizens of Nigeria and other African countries are not on the list, while applicants from China, India and Vietnam must first win a ballot before applying. Australia has also warned that processing may take several months, urging applicants not to book flights before receiving approval.

Source: Legit.ng