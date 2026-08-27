Latto's sister Brooklyn Nikole got tangled in Drake rumors despite their age gap

Latto's sister Brooklyn Nikole is a model, beauty entrepreneur, and social media influencer who stepped into the spotlight beside one of rap's biggest names — and then kept it moving entirely on her own terms. Brooklyn Nikole Stephens was born on 19 July 2002 in Atlanta, Georgia, making her the younger of two siblings. She became one of the most searched celebrity siblings in America after footage of her and Drake leaving a restaurant together surfaced in March 2024, sparking a wave of dating speculation.

Latto and her sister Brooklyn Nikole at the LaQuan Smith fashion show on September 16, 2025 in New York. Photo by Steve Eichner

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Brooklyn Nikole Stephens was born on 19 July 2002 , making her 23 years old as of 2026.

was born on , making her as of 2026. She and Latto share both parents — mother Misti Pitts and father Shayne Stephens.

— mother Misti Pitts and father Shayne Stephens. In March 2024 , she went viral after being spotted dining with Drake , who is 16 years her senior .

, she went viral after being spotted dining with , who is . She launched her cosmetics brand Beauty by Brooklyn in February 2023 and walked her first NYFW runway in September 2025.

in and walked her in September 2025. She has nearly 950,000 followers on Instagram @brooklynikole.

Profile summary

Full name Brooklyn Nikole Stephens Alyssa Michelle Stephens Date of birth 19 July 2002 22 December 1998 Age 23 27 Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia Columbus, Ohio Raised Clayton County, Georgia Atlanta, Georgia Parents Misti Pitts & Shayne Stephens Misti Pitts & Shayne Stephens Ethnicity African-American Mixed (African-American/White) Height Approx. 5 ft 5 in 5 ft 5½ in Occupation Model, influencer, entrepreneur Rapper, singer, songwriter Instagram @brooklynikole (~949K followers) @latto Net worth (est.) $500K–$1M $4M+

Are Latto and Brooklyn Nikole real sisters?

Yes — and they share more than a surname. Brooklyn Nikole and Latto share the same mother and father, and were born four years apart. Brooklyn was born on 19 July 2002 to Misti Pitts and Shayne Stephens, and grew up in Clayton County, Georgia.

Latto — born Alyssa Michelle Stephens on 22 December 1998 — is the older of the two. Some fans online have questioned whether the sisters are biologically related, perhaps because Latto is of mixed heritage. That question has a clear answer: they are full biological sisters.

Latto addressed the bond on her Apple Music 777 Radio series, telling listeners:

"I come from a one-sibling household, and that's a sister. So really, sisterhood is embedded in me." — Latto, 777 Radio (Apple Music)

Latto and Brooklyn Nikole at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Do they have the same father?

Brooklyn Nikole and Latto share the same mother and father. Their father is Shayne Stephens and their mother is Misti Pitts. Brooklyn also has a younger sister named Kay Stephens.

How old is Brooklyn Nikole?

Brooklyn Nikole is 23 years old, with her birthday on 19 July, and will turn 24 in July 2026. Her birth year of 2002 is consistent across credible sources, though some websites have listed her incorrectly as 19, 21 or 22, citing birth years as early as 2001 or as late as 2004.

At 23, she has already launched a beauty brand, signed with a modelling agency, and walked a major international runway — all before her mid-twenties.

Brooklyn Nikole's career: model, influencer, and entrepreneur

Modelling

Brooklyn Nikole Stephens is an American model, social media influencer, beauty entrepreneur, and content creator, renowned for her fashion modelling with agencies like Select Models. She is best recognised for having earned representation from Select Models in Atlanta.

The business owner has capitalised on her striking looks and tall height, launching her modelling career, and most recently walked her first-ever NYFW runway in September 2025.

Beauty by Brooklyn

In February 2023, she launched Beauty by Brooklyn, an eponymous beauty label starting with lip products emphasising glossy finishes. The brand's products are described as "vegan, cruelty-free makeup," with lip liners and lip glosses retailing for $50 each. Latto publicly supported the brand launch, giving it an early audience boost.

Social media

Brooklyn Nikole's Instagram (@brooklynikole) has nearly 950,000 followers. She also posts on X under the handle @lookitzbrook. Her content spans fashion, lifestyle, and beauty — the same pillars that underpin her entrepreneurial work.

Education

Brooklyn became the first in her family to graduate from college, earning a degree in English.

The Drake rumours: what actually happened?

How the rumours started

On 8 March 2024, a video showing Nikole and Drake leaving a restaurant together was leaked, sparking dating rumours. The hidden recording by a kitchen staff member caused quite a stir, with fans focusing on the 16-year age gap between the 37-year-old rapper and the 21-year-old.

Drake had just dropped a feature on 4Batz's "Act II: Date @ 8 (Remix)" where he mentioned "ClayCo," short for Clayton County, Georgia — Brooklyn's hometown — and plenty of people saw it as a quiet shoutout aimed her way.

"Brooklyn is only 22 years old, and Drake is 37. When will he date someone his age?" — fan reaction via Uproxx

Was anything confirmed?

Neither Drake nor Brooklyn spoke out about the rumoured relationship. Brooklyn's private personality handled the attention exactly as expected: with silence. She returned to her regular content schedule without acknowledging the speculation publicly.

Fans also noted that Drake's frequent collaborator 21 Savage is in a relationship with Latto herself, so Drake and Brooklyn crossing paths was not considered a far-fetched theory.

Brooklyn Nikole's relationship history

Brooklyn keeps her romantic life firmly out of the public eye. Across several years of growing fame, only a handful of names have been linked to her:

She has previously been romantically linked to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

She has also been romantically linked to NFL cornerback Sauce Gardner.

The 2024 Drake rumours remain unconfirmed by either party.

As of the most recent reporting, Brooklyn Nikole is currently single, with no confirmed long-term relationship or marriage on record.

Latest news

Brooklyn Nikole made her first-ever New York Fashion Week runway debut in September 2025, marking a significant step forward in her modelling career. She has also worked with luxury fashion house Roberto Cavalli and attended New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, and Milan Fashion Week.

On the family front, Brooklyn also directed the music video for Latto's 2025 single Somebody, with Latto publicly crediting her on social media. The collaboration highlighted just how deeply rooted their professional bond has become — not merely a sibling relationship, but a creative one.

Brooklyn Nikole's net worth

Sources conflict on her exact figure. As of 2026, her estimated net worth ranges between $100,000 and $500,000 according to some outlets, while others estimate around $1 million, earned through Instagram modelling and lifestyle content.

Her income sources include:

Modelling contracts with Select Models Atlanta

Brand partnerships and social media sponsorships

Revenue from Beauty by Brooklyn cosmetics

Event appearances alongside Latto

Given the lack of verified figures from major financial outlets, the most credible range is $500,000–$1 million.

FAQ

Does Latto have a biological sister? Yes. Brooklyn Nikole and Latto share the same mother and father, making them full biological sisters. How old is Latto's sister Brooklyn Nikole? Brooklyn Nikole is 23 years old, born on 19 July 2002, and will turn 24 in July 2026. How many siblings does Latto have? Latto has described coming from "a one-sibling household, and that's a sister." However, Brooklyn is also accompanied by a younger sister named Kay Stephens. Do Latto and Brooklyn Nikole have the same father? Yes. Their father is Shayne Stephens, and their mother is Misti Pitts. What is Brooklyn Nikole's height? Brooklyn stands approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, though this is an estimate based on public appearances and event photos, with no official record confirmed. Is Brooklyn Nikole in a relationship? No confirmed long-term relationship currently exists. She has been linked to Ja Morant, Sauce Gardner, and Drake, but none were officially confirmed. What is Brooklyn Nikole's ethnicity? Her ethnicity is African-American. Who is Brooklyn Nikole's Instagram? Her verified Instagram handle is @brooklynikole, with nearly 950,000 followers.

Quick facts

Brooklyn Nikole launched Beauty by Brooklyn in February 2023

She walked her first NYFW runway in September 2025

She directed Latto's 2025 music video for Somebody

She was the first in her family to graduate from college

She is signed with Select Models Atlanta

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Source: Legit.ng