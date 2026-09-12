Keji Yusuf has shared how a rumour about her relocation reportedly affected her relationship with senior colleague Yinka Quadri and cost her movie opportunities

Yusuf said Quadri was surprised to see her on a movie set after allegedly being told that she had relocated to Dubai

The actress said she questioned why the veteran actor did not contact her directly, as the rumour had already travelled widely within the industry

Nollywood actress Keji Yusuf has opened up about an unexpected reason she stopped receiving movie roles from veteran actor Yinka Quadri.

The actress revealed that a rumour claiming she had relocated to Dubai reportedly travelled so far that it affected how one of her senior colleagues viewed her availability for work.

Yusuf shared the experience during a recent interview with African A-List, recalling the awkward moment she eventually ran into Quadri on a movie set.

Keji Yusuf has shared how a rumour about her relocation reportedly affected her relationship with senior colleague Yinka Quadri. Photos: Yinka Quadri/Keji Yusuf.

Source: Instagram

‘Where have you been all this while?’

According to Yusuf, Quadri appeared surprised to see her working on a movie set.

She said the veteran actor approached her and questioned why she had seemingly disappeared from the industry.

“There was a time my boss Yinka Quadri saw me at a movie set and asked, ‘Keji, where have you been all this while?’” she recalled.

The question reportedly left Yusuf confused because, from her perspective, she had not gone anywhere. Then came the explanation that she had allegedly relocated to Dubai.

‘What am I looking for Dubai?’

Yusuf said Quadri told her he had been informed that she had moved out of Nigeria.

“I was told you have relocated to Dubai,” Quadri allegedly told her.

But the actress said she immediately wondered where such information had come from.

“I said, me? What am I looking for Dubai when my job is right here?” Yusuf recalled.

Watch the Instagram video of Keji Yusuf's interview here:

Reactions trail Keji Yusuf's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@oduatajfoundation stated:

"Yeah. She’s a great actress.. she was in award winning movie 🎥 ILU OBA- (the Queens Land) Produced & Directed by our superb Director Taiwo Oduala @taiwooduala, shot in London and Nigeria back then, and released in 2014. Kudos ma’am"

@bunmola777 shared:

"This is why Kunle Afod is always advising them to network step out and interact with their colleagues even if the roles have dried up network and let yourself be seen in parties and social gatherings if not for anything for the sake of your fans.There are people who have never met you,meeting you at a party is like a dream come true they will appreciate you with money and connections.Look at Fali werepe even when she was not acting you will always see her in parties"

Keji Yusuf said Quadri was surprised to see her on a movie set after allegedly being told that she had relocated to Dubai. Photo: Yinka Quadri.

Source: Instagram

Actor Yinka Quadri demonstrates young boy swag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Yinka Quadri put his inner younger self on display in a TikTok video to the excitement of his fans.

The actor appeared like a gangster as he and his two daughters recreated roles in the trending music video of Zazu by Portable, featuring Olamide and Poco Lee.

The 62-year-old Yinka acted as Olamide's Don in the video as he put his gangster looks on display. He held his red cup and demonstrated young man swag.

Source: Legit.ng