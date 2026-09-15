Shola Ogudu, mother of Wizkid's first son Boluwatife, shared a new video on Instagram on Monday, September 15, 2026

The post featured Wizkid's song Turbulence with Asake playing in the background, drawing attention from fans

Her choice of audio is raising eyebrows given her very public falling-out with the Afrobeats star back in 2018

Wizkid's first baby mama, Shola Ogudu, is turning heads after her latest Instagram post featured a surprising musical choice as the background audio.

In the video shared on Monday, September 15, 2026, Ogudu appeared with the soundtrack of Turbulence, a collaboration between Wizkid and Asake, playing in the background.

Wizkid’s first baby mama Shola captures attention with new video. Credit: o.oluwashola/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

She captioned the post with an upbeat message: "We dey Grind.. We dey Elevate, S'ebi Oluwa sha Lon SHOLA."

The post racked up thousands of reactions within hours of going live.

Shola Ogudu and Wizkid's history

What makes the post particularly noteworthy is the history between Ogudu and the Afrobeats superstar. In 2018, she took to social media to publicly call out Wizkid over what she described as poor treatment of their son, Boluwatife, now widely known as Champz.

The public spat drew significant attention at the time and placed a visible strain on their co-parenting relationship.

Her decision to soundtrack her latest moment of self-celebration with his music has prompted a wave of reactions from fans who see it as a sign of personal growth and maturity.

Wizkid’s baby mama Shola hints at reconciliation with singer. Credit: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video Shola Ogudu shared as she grooved to Wizkid's song is below:

Reactions to Shola Ogudu's post

Legit.ng compiled a selection of fan reactions on Instagram below:

@zingy_pooja1 wrote:

"Wow it's your moment girl enjoy. U have worked so hard for this day"

@k.bicky commented:

"Oluwanishola! Mama Champ Tiwa. God bless and keep you always"

@madeentrenchez shared:

"Mama FC loves and adore you keep elevating higher"

@ifeomaonwochei6 said:

"You are doing great mummy Champz"

@zurielnena added:

"An angel 😍🔥🔥"

@butterbond wrote:

"Always a hit!!! 🔥🔥🔥"

Wizkid's baby mama Shola defends son

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shola Ogudu responded to a social media complaint regarding her 14-year-old son, Boluwatife Balogun's management, following the release of his debut Extended Play (EP), Champions Arrival.

She urged the public to quit putting undue pressure on the boy, who is still juggling education and his passion for music.

The message soon gained attention, eliciting responses from fans, content creators, and music critics who questioned Champz's ambition at such a young age.

Source: Legit.ng