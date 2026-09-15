Wizkid’s First Baby Mama Shola Warms Hearts As She Grooves to His Song in Fun Video
- Shola Ogudu, mother of Wizkid's first son Boluwatife, shared a new video on Instagram on Monday, September 15, 2026
- The post featured Wizkid's song Turbulence with Asake playing in the background, drawing attention from fans
- Her choice of audio is raising eyebrows given her very public falling-out with the Afrobeats star back in 2018
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Wizkid's first baby mama, Shola Ogudu, is turning heads after her latest Instagram post featured a surprising musical choice as the background audio.
In the video shared on Monday, September 15, 2026, Ogudu appeared with the soundtrack of Turbulence, a collaboration between Wizkid and Asake, playing in the background.
She captioned the post with an upbeat message: "We dey Grind.. We dey Elevate, S'ebi Oluwa sha Lon SHOLA."
The post racked up thousands of reactions within hours of going live.
Shola Ogudu and Wizkid's history
What makes the post particularly noteworthy is the history between Ogudu and the Afrobeats superstar. In 2018, she took to social media to publicly call out Wizkid over what she described as poor treatment of their son, Boluwatife, now widely known as Champz.
The public spat drew significant attention at the time and placed a visible strain on their co-parenting relationship.
Her decision to soundtrack her latest moment of self-celebration with his music has prompted a wave of reactions from fans who see it as a sign of personal growth and maturity.
The Instagram video Shola Ogudu shared as she grooved to Wizkid's song is below:
Reactions to Shola Ogudu's post
Legit.ng compiled a selection of fan reactions on Instagram below:
@zingy_pooja1 wrote:
"Wow it's your moment girl enjoy. U have worked so hard for this day"
@k.bicky commented:
"Oluwanishola! Mama Champ Tiwa. God bless and keep you always"
@madeentrenchez shared:
"Mama FC loves and adore you keep elevating higher"
@ifeomaonwochei6 said:
"You are doing great mummy Champz"
@zurielnena added:
"An angel 😍🔥🔥"
@butterbond wrote:
"Always a hit!!! 🔥🔥🔥"
Wizkid's baby mama Shola defends son
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shola Ogudu responded to a social media complaint regarding her 14-year-old son, Boluwatife Balogun's management, following the release of his debut Extended Play (EP), Champions Arrival.
She urged the public to quit putting undue pressure on the boy, who is still juggling education and his passion for music.
The message soon gained attention, eliciting responses from fans, content creators, and music critics who questioned Champz's ambition at such a young age.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng