The richest reality TV star in the world is Kim Kardashian, with an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion, roughly five times Paris Hilton's fortune and more than double her sister Kylie Jenner's. Kardashian is no longer rich because of reality television. She's rich because she owns roughly a third of a shapewear brand that investors now value at $5 billion. The show was just the beginning.

The Richest reality TV Stars in the world. Photo: Mark Sutton, Theo Wargo, Mike Coppola, FOX, Jamie McCarthy

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Key takeaways

Kim Kardashian tops the list with a $1.9 billion net worth, driven almost entirely by her stake in SKIMS, not TV pay cheques.

tops the list with a net worth, driven almost entirely by her stake in SKIMS, not TV pay cheques. Paris Hilton is the runner-up at an estimated $300–$400 million , built on fragrances, licensing, and her media company 11:11 Media.

is the runner-up at an estimated , built on fragrances, licensing, and her media company 11:11 Media. The list spans from Ariana Madix's $2–3 million to Kim's $1.9 billion, a gap of over $1.89 billion.

to Kim's $1.9 billion, a gap of over $1.89 billion. Kandi Burruss is the richest Black reality TV star on this list, with an estimated $30 million net worth.

is the richest Black reality TV star on this list, with an estimated net worth. Kylie Jenner ($670 million) is the only other person on this list to come close to Kim's billionaire status.

Richest Reality TV Star in the World

Our rankings are based on data from Forbes, Celebrity Net Worth, and Parade, including net worth estimates, business valuations, and verified income streams. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing (September 2026).

Rank Name Est. Net Worth (2026) Primary source of wealth Reality show 1 Kim Kardashian $1.9 billion SKIMS shapewear Keeping Up with the Kardashians 2 Kylie Jenner $670 million Kylie Cosmetics KUWTK / The Kardashians 3 Paris Hilton $300–$400 million Fragrances, 11:11 Media The Simple Life 4 Gordon Ramsay $220 million+ Restaurant empire Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef 5 Kris Jenner $170 million Management, brand deals KUWTK / The Kardashians 6 Lisa Vanderpump $90 million Restaurant empire RHOBH, Vanderpump Rules 7 Bethenny Frankel $80 million Skinnygirl Cocktails RHONY 8 Kandi Burruss $30 million Music royalties, Bedroom Kandi RHOA 9 NeNe Leakes $14 million TV, fashion, brand deals RHOA 10 Ariana Madix $2–3 million Hosting, brand deals, sandwich shop Vanderpump Rules

10. Ariana Madix ($2–3 million)

Ariana Madix at the 78th Emmy Awards Night 1 held at Peacock Theater on September 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

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Full name: Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix Date of birth: June 24, 1985

June 24, 1985 Nationality: American

American Profession: TV host, actress, entrepreneur

TV host, actress, entrepreneur Known for: Vanderpump Rules , Love Island USA

, Net worth: $2–3 million

$2–3 million Instagram: @arianamadix

Madix was one of the highest-paid cast members during Vanderpump Rules Seasons 9 and 10, earning approximately $25,000 per episode, up to $600,000 per season. She took over as host of Peacock's Love Island USA beginning with Season 6 in 2024 and returned for Season 8 in June 2026. Her net worth is built from TV hosting, brand deals, a bestselling cocktail book, Broadway, and a thriving sandwich shop in West Hollywood.

9. NeNe Leakes ($14 million)

NeNe Leakes at The Abbey 35th Anniversary Party held at The Abbey on May 20, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Chad Salvador

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Full name: Linnethia Monique Leakes

Linnethia Monique Leakes Nationality: American

American Profession: TV personality, actress, entrepreneur

TV personality, actress, entrepreneur Known for: The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Net worth: $14 million

$14 million Instagram: @neneleakes

NeNe's RHOA salary grew from a modest $10,000 in Season 1 to a staggering $2.85 million per season at her peak. She also landed Hollywood roles in Glee and The New Normal and made it to Broadway. What separates NeNe from much of the cast is her ability to convert reality fame into broader income streams, leveraging TV visibility into acting roles, book deals, brand partnerships, and entrepreneurial ventures.

8. Kandi Burruss ($30 million)

Kandi Burruss attends "The Spell Off LIVE!" on August 18, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

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Full name: Kandi Lenice Burruss

Kandi Lenice Burruss Date of birth: May 17, 1976

May 17, 1976 Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer-songwriter, TV personality, entrepreneur

Singer-songwriter, TV personality, entrepreneur Known for: The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Net worth: $30 million

$30 million Instagram: @kandi

Kandi Burruss is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, television personality, and Broadway producer. She is reportedly the highest-paid housewife, with a salary of $2.3 million per season, which explains her $30 million net worth. Her music royalties, including songwriting credits for Destiny's Child, remain a major passive income source independent of reality TV.

7. Lisa Vanderpump ($90 million)

Lisa Vanderpump attends Game Six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Joe Tampone

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Full name: Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump Nationality: British-American

British-American Profession: Restaurateur, TV personality

Restaurateur, TV personality Known for: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , Vanderpump Rules

, Net worth: $90 million (combined with husband Ken Todd)

$90 million (combined with husband Ken Todd) Instagram: @lisavanderpump

Vanderpump understood something crucial: the show is the commercial. Every episode of Vanderpump Rules serves as a 44-minute advertisement for her restaurants. Her restaurant empire spans two continents, making her fortune one of the most directly show-linked on this list.

6. Bethenny Frankel ($80 million)

Bethenny Frankel attends the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 14, 2026, in New York City. Photo: TheStewartofNY

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Nationality: American

American Profession: Entrepreneur, TV personality, author

Entrepreneur, TV personality, author Known for: The Real Housewives of New York City

Net worth: $80 million

$80 million Instagram: @bethennyfrankel

When Frankel joined The Real Housewives of New York City in 2008, she reportedly earned just $7,250 for the entire first season, but she negotiated a key clause allowing her to retain ownership of any businesses she created while on the show. That "anything" became Skinnygirl Cocktails, which she sold to Beam Global in 2011 for approximately $100 million.

5. Kris Jenner ($170 million)

Kris Jenner attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

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Full name: Kristen Mary Jenner

Kristen Mary Jenner Nationality: American

American Profession: Media personality, momager, entrepreneur

Media personality, momager, entrepreneur Known for: Keeping Up with the Kardashians , The Kardashians

, Net worth: $170 million

$170 million Instagram: @krisjenner

Kris Jenner's net worth is the direct product of managing the world's most valuable celebrity family. Mom Kris Jenner is worth about $170 million, built through a 10% management commission on her children's earnings, brand partnerships, and her own production company. Her role as "momager" to billion-dollar businesses like SKIMS and Kylie Cosmetics makes her reality TV's most profitable behind-the-scenes operator.

4. Gordon Ramsay ($220 million+)

Gordon Ramsay presents the ‘Reality Competition’ Award onstage during the National Television Awards 2026 show at The O2 Arena on September 08, 2026 in London, England. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

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Full name: Gordon James Ramsay

Gordon James Ramsay Nationality: British

British Profession: Chef, restaurateur, TV personality

Chef, restaurateur, TV personality Known for: Hell's Kitchen , MasterChef , Kitchen Nightmares

, , Net worth: $220 million+

$220 million+ Instagram: @gordongram

Ramsay has starred in Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, and a host of others; it's not hard to see why his fortune has grown to over $200 million. Unlike most reality stars, his wealth is rooted in a global restaurant empire with dozens of outlets across multiple continents, all given a permanent marketing boost by his TV presence.

3. Paris Hilton ($300–$400 million)

Paris Hilton attends the 2026 Kering Foundation Caring For Women Dinner on September 10, 2026 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Paris Whitney Hilton

Paris Whitney Hilton Date of birth: February 17, 1981

February 17, 1981 Nationality: American

American Profession: Entrepreneur, media personality, DJ

Entrepreneur, media personality, DJ Known for: The Simple Life

Net worth: $300–$400 million

$300–$400 million Instagram: @parishilton

Paris Hilton has at least 19 different product lines that reportedly earn her $10 million per year, and her company as a whole has surpassed $4 billion in global revenue. DJing alone reportedly brings in around $1 million per set, making her one of the highest-paid celebrity DJs in the world. Her wealth is largely self-driven through her media conglomerate, 11:11 Media, which has generated over $4 billion in global retail sales.

2. Kylie Jenner ($670 million)

Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kylie Kristen Jenner

Kylie Kristen Jenner Date of birth: August 10, 1997

August 10, 1997 Nationality: American

American Profession: Entrepreneur, media personality

Entrepreneur, media personality Known for: Keeping Up with the Kardashians , The Kardashians

, Net worth: $670 million

$670 million Instagram: @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner follows her sister Kim with $670 million — a fortune built primarily through Kylie Cosmetics, which she launched at 17 before becoming a household name beyond reality TV. While Kylie once challenged Kim for the richest-sister title, Kim has pulled ahead in recent years, largely due to SKIMS' $5 billion valuation providing a more stable wealth foundation than the volatile beauty market.

1. Kim Kardashian ($1.9 billion)

Kim Kardashian in parc ferme for the podium ceremony during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on June 07, 2026 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Alastair Staley

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Full name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kimberly Noel Kardashian Date of birth: October 21, 1980

October 21, 1980 Nationality: American

American Profession: Entrepreneur, media personality, aspiring attorney

Entrepreneur, media personality, aspiring attorney Known for: Keeping Up with the Kardashians , The Kardashians

, Net worth: $1.9 billion (Forbes)

$1.9 billion (Forbes) Instagram: @kimkardashian

The majority of Kim Kardashian's net worth comes from her roughly one-third stake in SKIMS. In November 2025, Skims raised $225 million at a $5 billion valuation, making her stake worth $1.67 billion on paper.

In 2021, the Kardashian family signed a multi-year deal with Hulu worth over $100 million; Kim personally earns an estimated $7.5–$8.3 million per season of The Kardashians. She commands $1–2 million per sponsored Instagram post, with a following of 345 million.

FAQs

Who is the most successful reality TV star of all time?

According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian holds an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion and ranks No. 8 on the list of the world's 22 richest celebrity billionaires — making her the most financially successful reality TV star of all time by a significant margin.

Who's richer, Kim Kardashian or Paris Hilton?

Kim Kardashian is considerably richer. Kim Kardashian's net worth in 2026 sits at around $1.9 billion, according to Forbes, while Paris Hilton's net worth is estimated at $300–$400 million as of 2026 — meaning Kim is roughly four to six times wealthier than her former boss.

Who is the richest Black reality TV star?

Kandi Burruss — a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, record producer, and entrepreneur — has a net worth of approximately $30 million, making her the richest Black reality TV star on this list. NeNe Leakes follows at an estimated $14 million.

What is Ariana Madix's net worth in 2026?

As of 2026, Ariana Madix's net worth is estimated between $2 million and $3 million, built from TV hosting, brand deals, a bestselling cocktail book, Broadway, and a thriving sandwich shop in West Hollywood. Her profile rose sharply after the 2023 "Scandoval" affair on Vanderpump Rules.

How did Kim Kardashian become a billionaire?

In 2025, Skims raised $225 million in funding at a valuation of $5 billion; Kardashian owns roughly one-third of the company, making her stake worth about $1.67 billion on paper. Most of Kardashian's wealth comes from her business ventures rather than television.

We also highlighted facts about the 13 richest film directors in the world in 2026, ranked by verified net worth and career earnings. The list is led by Steven Spielberg, followed by George Lucas, Peter Jackson, Tyler Perry and James Cameron.

Spielberg’s estimated $7.1 billion fortune exceeds Lucas’ wealth by approximately $1.9 billion. Only five directors have crossed the billion-dollar mark, with franchise ownership, studio stakes and long-term royalties driving their fortunes.

Source: Legit.ng