TV host Oseni Rufai shared a clip of Peter Obi detailing how he built his wealth, sparking a challenge to other Nigerian politicians

Peter Obi cited franchises with major brands like Heinz and South African Breweries, as well as significant shareholding in multiple banks

Davido weighed in on the viral moment with a blunt reaction that got people talking

A televised interview featuring former Anambra State Governor and presidential aspirant Peter Obi has gone viral after he walked viewers through how he accumulated his wealth, prompting a sharp reaction from music superstar Davido.

The clip, which surfaced on X on 12 September 2026, was shared by TV host Oseni Rufai, who hosted Obi on a programme that explored the Pandora Papers allegations and Obi's right of reply.

Peter Obi opens up on his wealth as Davido reacts to viral challenge for politicians. Credit: @davido, @peterobi

Source: Instagram

During the exchange, Obi was asked directly what business he ran that could account for assets worth around $15 million held offshore.

Peter Obi Details His Business Background

Rather than deflecting, Obi launched into a detailed account of his career before politics. He said he ran a brand and market management company and held the sole franchise for Heinz products in Nigeria, covering items such as salad cream and baked beans.

He also said he was the sole agent for South African Breweries and worked with Novartis, among other international firms.

Obi added that the company he built eventually became one of the well-known next-cash-and-carry food retail outlets operating in Nigeria today, after he exited and his brother took it over.

He also disclosed that he held major shares in two or three banks and served as chairman of at least one before he became governor.

Recalling his time living in England, Obi described receiving one of the first American Express Platinum cards issued to 5,000 customers worldwide, describing it as a charter membership dating back to 1987. He used the anecdote to illustrate that his wealth predated his time in office.

"If there's anything to regret in my life, it's going into politics because it made me poorer," Obi said during the interview, though he added that he was glad to have made a success of it.

Davido reacts to post demanding politicians explain how they acquired their wealth. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido Reacts to Oseni's Challenge

After sharing the clip, Rufai posed a pointed question to the wider public:

"Can every Nigerian politician tell us how they made their money like this?"

Davido, who has been a visible presence in Nigerian political discourse, saw the post and had a swift response.

"None of them can try it 😂😂," he wrote on X.

The comment quickly drew attention given Davido's profile and his known interest in Nigerian governance conversations.

Watch the interview that sparked the debate:

Davido drops cryptic message amid ongoing feud with Erigga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked fresh reactions after sharing a cryptic message on X amid his ongoing feud with rapper Erigga.

The Afrobeats star’s post came after Erigga criticised musicians from wealthy families, prompting Davido to defend artists who came from family money.

Erigga later called Davido the “Ambassador of Rich Kids” and accused him of bullying people without similar privileges.

Source: Legit.ng