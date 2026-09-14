Jude Law has been married twice. His current wife, Dr Phillipa Coan, is a behavioural psychologist he wed in 2019, a quiet, private union that followed one of the most chaotic relationship histories in British celebrity culture, including a nanny affair, two surprise pregnancies, and an on-off engagement to Sienna Miller.

Jude Law appears solo on a talk show set and later cheers courtside alongside Phillipa Coan. Phtoto: John Shearer, James Devaney (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jude Law has been married twice : to actress Sadie Frost (1997–2003) and to psychologist Phillipa Coan (2019–present).

: to actress Sadie Frost (1997–2003) and to psychologist Phillipa Coan (2019–present). His engagement to Sienna Miller collapsed in 2006 after he admitted to an affair with the family nanny.

He fathered children with two other women, Samantha Burke and Catherine Harding, during brief relationships.

Phillipa Coan is a London-based behavioural psychologist who founded a consultancy called STRIDE.

who founded a consultancy called STRIDE. Law and Coan have two children together, both born after their 2019 wedding.

Profile summary

Full name David Jude Heyworth Law Date of birth 29 December 1972 Nationality British (English) Profession Actor, producer, director Education Alleyn's School; trained with the National Youth Music Theatre Company Co-founded Natural Nylon Entertainment (production company, 1996–2003) Social media No verified official account Married Phillipa Coan (2019); previously Sadie Frost (1997–2003) Children Seven: three with Sadie Frost (including Raff and Iris Law), one with Samantha Burke, one with Catherine Harding, and two with Phillipa Coan

Who is Jude Law?

David Jude Heyworth Law was born on 29 December 1972. He was born in Lewisham, London, to Margaret Anne (Heyworth) and Peter Robert Law, both of whom taught at comprehensive schools.

Law gained international recognition for his role in The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), for which he won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and was nominated for the Academy Award in the same category.

He found further success in A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001), Road to Perdition (2002), and Cold Mountain (2003), for which he earned additional Academy Award and BAFTA nominations.

Jude Law and Sadie Frost: his first marriage

Jude Law (L) and wife Sadie Frost attend the premiere of "The Talented Mr. Ripley" on December 12, 1999 at Mann Village Theater in Westwood, California. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd.

Source: Getty Images

Sadie Frost (née Vaughan) is an English actress, producer, and fashion designer. Law and Frost first met in 1992 on the set of the film Shopping, when Jude was 19 and Sadie was 26.

They married on 2 September 1997 and divorced on 29 October 2003. The couple had three children: sons Rafferty and Rudy, and a daughter, Iris.

Why did Sadie and Jude split?

The split had multiple causes. Their marriage started breaking down in the early 2000s when Sienna Miller entered the picture, with speculation that Law had an extramarital relationship with Miller that played a part in the dissolution of his first marriage.

In court documents, Sadie cited that Jude's unreasonable behaviour increased the effects of her post-natal depression, with the documents noting she had to seek treatment three times.

Jude Law and Sienna Miller: the engagement that fell apart

Jude Law (L) and Sienna Miller at the Endeavour Awards Season Party at Grace Restaurant in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Law and Miller met on the set of Alfie and became engaged in 2004, but they broke it off in November 2006 following a scandal involving Law's affair with their nanny.

In July 2005, Daisy Wright, the nanny for Law and Sadie Frost's children, revealed to the Sunday Mirror that she and Law had been having an affair.

He reportedly met the nanny in New Orleans during the filming of All the King's Men, where one of the children was visiting him. One of Law's children reportedly discovered them together and told Frost, who dismissed Wright from her position.

Law released a public statement through the British Press Association:

I am deeply ashamed and upset that I've hurt Sienna and the people closest to us.

They briefly reconciled in 2009 before splitting permanently in 2011.

Jude Law and Samantha Burke: a surprise baby

Law fathered a child in 2009 during a brief relationship with model Samantha Burke. Sophia Law was born in September 2009 and is his only child with Burke, whom he reportedly met in New York City while filming Sherlock Holmes. By the time Samantha announced the pregnancy, the couple had already split.

Jude Law and Catherine Harding: another surprise pregnancy

Law reportedly spent time with singer-songwriter Catherine Harding (who also goes by the name Cat Cavelli) while he was on location in the Czech Republic.

The pregnancy was first revealed publicly, with Law's representative stating that while the two were no longer in a relationship,

they are both wholeheartedly committed to raising their child.

His fifth child, Ada Law, was born in March 2015, the product of a relationship that had already ended before Ada's arrival.

Who is Phillipa Coan, Jude Law's wife?

Phillipa Coan during the"The Wizard Of The Kremlin" (Le Mage Du Kremlin) red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025 in Venice, Italy. Photo: Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

Jude Law's wife, Dr Phillipa Coan, is a London-based behavioural and business psychologist. She founded a company called STRIDE, and according to official UK company filings, she was born in February 1985, making a roughly 12-year age gap between her and Law.

She graduated from the University of Birmingham in 2007 with a bachelor's degree, followed by a Master's degree from the University of London in 2008, and received her PhD in Organisational Psychology and Behaviour Change from the University of Leeds in 2014.

In 2015, she won the Outstanding Academic Performance Prize and was featured on the Roll of Honour List for Women of Achievement from Leeds. She also won the Student Prize for Excellence from the British Psychological Society's Division of Occupational Psychology in November 2014.

How did Jude Law meet Phillipa Coan?

According to the Daily Mail, mutual friends introduced the couple to each other, and they began dating sometime in early 2015. They were first spotted together after Law was reportedly accompanied by Phillipa to the Hay Festival that year.

Jude Law and Phillipa Coan's wedding

In 2019, Jude Law tied the knot with Phillipa Coan in an intimate wedding ceremony at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, after four years of dating. The couple shunned showbiz pals and invited only close family to the low-key ceremony.

As Law told The Telegraph, he feels "very lucky to be involved with someone (he's) madly in love with."

Their children

In December 2020, the actor confirmed that he and Phillipa had welcomed a child together during the pandemic while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, explaining that the restrictions had made the birth "unusual" but that they felt "pretty blessed".

The couple did not announce their second child's birth but were first spotted with the newborn in early 2023 at Heathrow Airport.

Jude Law is the father of seven children born between 1996 and 2023, with four different mothers: three from his marriage to Sadie Frost, one from a brief relationship with Samantha Burke, one with Catherine Harding, and two with Phillipa Coan.

FAQs

How many marriages has Jude Law had? Jude Law has been married twice, first to actress Sadie Frost from 1997 to 2003, and currently to psychologist Phillipa Coan since April 2019. How old is Jude Law's wife Phillipa Coan? According to official UK company filings for her business, Phillipa Coan was born in February 1985, making her 41 years old as of 2026. There is a roughly 12-year age gap between her and Law, who was born in December 1972. Why did Sadie Frost and Jude Law split? The pair parted ways in 2003 amid rumours of his relationship with Sienna Miller. Court documents also noted that Sadie cited Jude's unreasonable behaviour as having increased the effects of her post-natal depression. Who has Jude Law dated? Law's major relationships include Sadie Frost (married 1997–2003), Sienna Miller (engaged 2004, split 2006, reconciled 2009, final split 2011), Samantha Burke (brief, 2008), and Catherine Harding (brief, 2013–2014). He is currently happily married to Phillipa Coan, a chartered psychologist and behavioural expert. Who is Jude Law's ex-girlfriend Samantha Burke? Sophia Law was born in September 2009 and is the only child the actor shares with American model Samantha Burke, whom he reportedly met in New York City while filming Sherlock Holmes. Sophia and Samantha live in Florida. Who is Catherine Harding? Catherine Harding is a singer-songwriter who also goes by the name Cat Cavelli. Ada Law, born in March 2015, is the star's only child with Harding. The couple was only together for a short period, with Ada's birth occurring after their separation.

Jude Law's path to a settled family life was anything but straightforward. A tabloid-defining nanny scandal, two unplanned pregnancies outside of relationships, and a famously turbulent engagement all preceded the quiet 2019 ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall. Law found his way to a more low-key existence altogether after marrying Phillipa Coan, a woman entirely outside the entertainment industry who has helped him build, by all accounts, a far more private and contented life.

We also highlighted facts about Cameron Monaghan’s wife and dating history, including his reported relationship with model Lauren Searle. The Shameless and Gotham star has never been married and has also been linked to Peyton List, Ruby Modine and Sadie Newman.

Monaghan and List dated for nearly two years after meeting on the set of Anthem of a Teenage Prophet. Their relationship ended amicably in 2019, while Monaghan’s current relationship status remains private.

Source: Legit.ng