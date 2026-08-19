Zac Brown's ex-wife, Kelly Yazdi, is a model, actress, and stuntwoman who married the country singer in August 2023 and announced their split just four months later. What began as a seemingly amicable parting soon escalated into a protracted legal war — one that has dragged through the courts well into 2025. At the heart of it all: a contested prenuptial agreement, a restraining order, allegations of abuse, and a jury trial that has captivated the country music world.

Kelly Yazdi and Zac Brown during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on June 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kelly Yazdi married Zac Brown in August 2023 and they announced their divorce in December 2023 after just four months of marriage.

married Zac Brown in and they announced their divorce in after just four months of marriage. Yazdi challenged the prenuptial agreement in court, arguing Brown had not fully disclosed his assets; the judge rejected her challenge.

in court, arguing Brown had not fully disclosed his assets; the judge rejected her challenge. Brown filed a restraining order and lawsuit in May 2024, alleging Yazdi defamed him by violating a confidentiality agreement.

in May 2024, alleging Yazdi defamed him by violating a confidentiality agreement. A jury trial was set for 15 September 2025 at the U.S. District Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia.

was set for at the U.S. District Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia. As of August 2025, a federal judge ruled Brown's confidentiality contracts were unenforceable as written — a significant win for Yazdi.

Profile summaries

Kelly Yazdi Zac Brown Full name Kelly Marie Yazdi Zachry Alexander Brown Date of birth 25 January 1991 31 July 1978 Birthplace Minnesota, USA Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity Iranian-Scandinavian — Occupation Actress, model, stuntwoman, producer Singer-songwriter, musician Known for Hawaii Five-0, The Martial Arts Kid, Ride Wild Zac Brown Band, Chicken Fried, Uncaged Married August 2023 2006 (Shelly Brown); 2023 (Kelly Yazdi); 2026 (Kendra Scott) Divorced December 2023 2018 (Shelly Brown); 2023 (Kelly Yazdi) Net worth ~$1 million ~$60 million

Who is Kelly Yazdi?

Zac Brown's ex-wife Kelly Yazdi is a model, actress, stunt performer, and producer of Iranian-Scandinavian background, born on 25 January 1991. She grew up in Minnesota before relocating to Los Angeles as a teenager.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Affairs from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Zac Brown and his ex wife Kelly at the UFC in 2022. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

What does Kelly Yazdi do for a living?

Beyond founding Ride Wild — a platform that unites women powersport riders around community, adventure, and purpose — Yazdi is a SAG-AFTRA actress, stuntwoman, professional model, and brand ambassador. Her career spans TV series including Hawaii Five-0 and Steve Austin's Broken Skull Ranch Challenge, stunt work in Katy Perry's Harleys in Hawaii music video, and roles in films such as The Martial Arts Kid.

She is also an SCI world record bowhunter and holds four IUSA Spearfishing world records.

According to what appears to be her LinkedIn account, Yazdi started working at the Zac Brown Collective in July 2022. Her first title was Social Media Manager, and she was promoted to Executive Vice President in February 2023.

Kelly Yazdi's filmography

Year Title Role / Notes 2013 Covetous Nadia (short film) 2014 Getting Worse — 2015 The Martial Arts Kid — 2015 Helio Girl Tagger (short film) 2017 The Beautiful Ones — 2018 Hawaii Five-0 Guest role

Zac Brown's marriages: who has he been married to?

Zachry Alexander Brown is an American singer, songwriter, and musician, best known as the co-founder and lead singer of the Zac Brown Band. He has been married three times: to Shelly Brown (2006–2018), Kelly Yazdi (2023), and Kendra Scott (2026).

Zac Brown's first wife, Shelly Brown

The Zac Brown Band frontman was married to jewellery designer Shelly Brown, the mother of his five children, for 12 years before the couple divorced in 2018. In a joint statement, the couple said:

"We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple," telling E! News in October 2018. "This was a difficult decision, but we've done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture."

How long were Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi together?

Yazdi says she and Brown met in 2021. Yazdi has confirmed they got engaged in May 2022, with Brown proposing during a trip to Hawaii.

After about a year of being engaged, she and the country singer Zac Brown secretly tied the knot in August 2023, according to TMZ. Four months later, they were separating.

Yazdi later recounted on TikTok:

"We held our private wedding party in Nashville last November with our family and friends, and nine days after our wedding party, Zac unexpectedly told me over Zoom that he wanted a divorce."

When the two announced their divorce, they released a joint statement that made it appear as though their decision to split was amicable.

"We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time." — Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi, joint statement via Fox News

What happened with Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi? The prenup battle explained

According to court documents, Zac asked the court to enforce the couple's prenup. Kelly, 33 at the time, said she wanted to investigate whether Zac had provided a complete disclosure of his financial positions — including his income, assets, and liabilities — when they signed it.

Yazdi argued she "should be awarded an equitable division of the marital property accumulated by the parties during the marriage." She also wanted the court to award her pre-marital and non-marital property, and requested that Brown cover her attorney fees.

The judge ruled: "The court finds that the [prenup] entered into by the parties, which the parties called a 'marriage contract,' did not result from fraud, duress, or mistake or through misrepresentation or non-disclosure of material fact." The judge presiding over the divorce denied Kelly's request to hold up enforcement of the prenup.

A legal expert noted that even without a prenup, the short length of the marriage would likely have limited any payout:

"Given it was only a four-month marriage, there would likely be little or no marital property subject to equitable distribution or alimony."

What are Zac Brown's ex-wife accusations?

In an Instagram post shared on 4 May 2024, Yazdi seemingly accused Zac Brown of "gaslighting," "threatening," and "stonewalling," though she never mentioned him by name.

This prompted Brown to file a restraining order against his estranged wife, claiming she had overstepped an employee and confidentiality agreement as a former employee of the Zac Brown Collective, Inc.

Yazdi explained that the May 2024 lawsuit was in response to a poem she wrote, with Brown claiming it was in violation of her employment agreement with his company.

Yazdi responded publicly, stating: "No one, not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers, will silence my right to express myself."

Brown also alleged that Yazdi, who at one point handled social media for his company, forwarded "highly sensitive documents" concerning Brown and his business to her personal email in an attempt to "use them as leverage against" him.

Yazdi countersued Brown for using their private wedding video in a music production in which she claims she was misrepresented.

Latest news: jury trial set for September 2025

On 16 July 2025, Kelly Yazdi posted a video informing fans of what was still unfolding in her life, sharing that Zac Brown had kept her tied up in lawsuits and the two were set to go to trial before a jury.

"Zac has been dragging me through lawsuits for the last year and a half now. It started back in early 2024, when he tried to force me to sign a marital NDA during our divorce, which I refused." — Kelly Yazdi, TikTok, July 2025

A jury trial date was set for 15 September 2025 at the U.S. District Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia.

Then, in August 2025, a federal judge issued an order declaring that Brown's contracts — "those he's been using to try to silence me" — were unenforceable as written, with the judge making clear that "celebrities do not get special treatment, and they are not above the law."

Yazdi noted her ex-husband was "0 for 3" against her: his temporary restraining order was denied, his preliminary injunction was withdrawn, and his contracts were ruled unenforceable as written.

Meanwhile, on 24 July 2025, Zac Brown announced his engagement to jewellery designer Kendra Scott.

US country singer Zac Brown (R) and US jewellery designer Kendra Scott in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Yazdi's net worth

Kelly Yazdi's net worth is not extensively documented by major financial outlets. With a career in acting and modelling, along with her ventures in the motorcycle and powersports community, Kelly has amassed a net worth of approximately $1 million, according to Sagal News. A separate estimate from Glamour Biz places her net worth at around $600,000, earned through her work as an events producer, SAG-AFTRA actress, stuntwoman, and model.

Her sources of income include:

Acting and stunt work in film and television

Professional modelling and brand ambassadorship

Founding and running Ride Wild, her powersports platform for women

Former role as Executive Vice President at the Zac Brown Collective

By contrast, Zac Brown has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth — a significant disparity that shaped the prenup dispute.

FAQ

Who is Zac Brown's ex-wife? Kelly Marie Yazdi — a model, actress, and stuntwoman of Iranian-Scandinavian heritage, born in Minnesota on 25 January 1991. How many times has Zac Brown been married? Three times: to Shelly Brown (2006–2018), Kelly Yazdi (2023), and Kendra Scott (2026). What happened with Zac Brown and his ex-wife Kelly Yazdi? They married in August 2023 and separated in December 2023. Their split escalated into a legal battle involving a contested prenup, a restraining order, and ongoing lawsuits heading to a jury trial in September 2025. What are Zac Brown's ex-wife's accusations? Yazdi accused Brown of "gaslighting," "threatening," and "stonewalling" in a social media post, and alleged he tried to silence her through lawsuits and an NDA. She also accused him of using their private wedding video in a music production without her consent. Did Kelly Yazdi win the prenup challenge? No. The court found the prenup valid and enforceable, ruling it was not signed under fraud or misrepresentation. What does Kelly Yazdi do for a living? She is a SAG-AFTRA actress, stuntwoman, professional model, and founder of Ride Wild, a women's powersports and adventure platform. Is Zac Brown's ex-wife remarried? There is no verified information to suggest Kelly Yazdi has remarried since her 2023 divorce from Zac Brown. What is Kelly Yazdi's ethnicity? Yazdi is of Iranian-Scandinavian background and grew up in rural Minnesota before moving to Los Angeles as a teenager.

Quick facts

Kelly Yazdi is a SAG-AFTRA actress and certified stuntwoman

She founded Ride Wild, a community platform for women powersport riders

She holds four IUSA Spearfishing world records

A federal judge ruled Zac Brown's confidentiality contracts against her unenforceable in August 2025

She appeared in Katy Perry's Harleys in Hawaii music video as a stunt performer

Legit shared details about Zac Brown's marriages, including his relationships with Shelly Brown, Kelly Yazdi, and Kendra Scott. The stark contrast between his 12-year commitment to Shelly and the tumultuous four-month marriage to Yazdi reveals the complexities of love and family life in the public eye.

Source: Legit.ng