Social commentator VeryDarkMan threatened MTN with a lawsuit after receiving unsolicited Dangote Refinery IPO promotional messages on his NIN-linked number

VeryDarkMan questioned how his private phone number was made available for a third-party commercial campaign without his knowledge or consent

The threat came days after Dangote formally launched its N2.15 trillion public share offer, which VeryDarkMan also publicly criticised as resembling a Ponzi scheme

Social commentator Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, has issued a legal threat against telecoms giant MTN Nigeria after receiving promotional messages tied to the Dangote Refinery's Initial Public Offering on a phone number he says is registered to his National Identification Number.

In a video shared on social media on Tuesday, VeryDarkMan said he did not authorise the use of his personal number for any commercial or promotional activity and demanded that MTN explain how the number ended up in the hands of a third party.

Tension as VeryDarkMan plans to sue MTN over Dangote shares advert. Credit: @verydarkman, @alikodangote

Source: Instagram

"MTN my lawyers will write you. Why was my NIN-linked number used for Dangote IPO ads without my consent? I need an explanation or we'll meet in court," he said.

VeryDarkMan raises data privacy concerns

Beyond the legal threat, VeryDarkMan raised broader concerns about how telecommunications companies handle customer data, particularly when that data is used to support commercial campaigns.

His central argument is that receiving a promotional message is not simply a nuisance, it points to a deeper question about who authorised the transfer of his personal information to facilitate such adverts.

The complaint arrives against the backdrop of Nigeria's data protection landscape. The Nigeria Data Protection Act grants individuals the right to object when their personal information is processed for direct marketing, and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission recognises consent as a cornerstone of lawful data use. Whether MTN authorised the specific message VeryDarkMan received has not been publicly confirmed.

VeryDarkMan criticises Dangote IPO

VeryDarkMan did not stop at his dispute with MTN.

He also took aim at the IPO itself, describing it in unflattering terms and challenging billionaire Aliko Dangote to prioritise reducing the cost of everyday essentials over selling shares to ordinary Nigerians.

"The whole Dangote IPO thing looks like a Ponzi scheme to me. If Dangote really cares about Nigerians, he should reduce the price of cement, fuel, rice, and sugar instead of selling refinery shares for 5000 naira," he said.

VeryDarkMan reacts after spotting his private number in MTN advert. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE formally launched its public offer on Monday, 14 September, putting 4.1 billion ordinary shares on the market at N525 per share. A full subscription would raise approximately N2.15 trillion, with the minimum entry point set at 10 shares, costing N5,250. The offer closes on 13 October 2026.

Speaking at the launch ceremony at the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos, Aliko Dangote positioned the exercise as a vehicle for wealth distribution among ordinary Nigerians. "We fully share all our prosperity with the people. That's why we call this 'People's IPO'," he said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission approved the offer following the submission of relevant documentation and has separately cautioned the public against fraudulent platforms claiming to offer access to the IPO.

Watch the viral video of VDM attacking MTN:

VDM reacts to Regina Daniels' sister's claim

Legit.ng reported that controversial social commentator Verydarkman (VDM) reacted to a post by Destiny Daniels, the sister of actress Regina Daniels, explaining why the actress was recently spotted at her estranged husband Ned Nwoko’s residence.

In his reaction, VDM stated that he had earned the right to advise Senator Ned Nwoko, while praising the lawmaker for the way he treated Regina during their marriage.

The social commentator also aimed at members of Regina’s family, accusing their influence of contributing to the breakdown of the actress’s marriage to Ned Nwoko.

Source: Legit.ng