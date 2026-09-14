Abi's management issued an official statement on September 14, 2026, addressing false claims about her BBNaija eviction

The statement denied reports alleging that Abi's husband Alex contacted Big Brother to influence her removal from the show

Management threatened legal action against anyone continuing to publish or circulate the claims

BBNaija housemate Ayoola Abisola, better known as Abi, who was recently evicted, has pushed back against a false story circulating online that her husband, Alex, reached out to the Big Brother producers to secure her removal from the reality show.

On September 14, 2026, Abi's management team posted an official notice on her Instagram page, dismissing the claims as entirely false while calling for an immediate takedown of the content spreading the claims.

BBNaija's Abi denies claims her husband called Biggie to get her evicted. Credit: abi

Source: UGC

The statement described the publication as "baseless and completely unverified," and made clear that management would not allow false narratives to be built around Abi or her family without consequence.

"Abi's management strongly condemns the publication and the deliberate spread of false information concerning her and her family," the notice read. "We therefore call on the person(s) responsible for publishing and circulating this content to take it down immediately and desist from further publication or distribution."

Abi's management threatens legal action

The notice went further, warning that legal action could be pursued against individuals who continue to share or republish the claims.

"Management will not stand by while false claims are used to create unnecessary narratives around Abi. Appropriate legal action will be considered against anyone who continues to publish or circulate this falsehood," the statement added.

Abi was among the housemates evicted from BBNaija season 11, leaving 14 contestants still in the running on the popular reality show.

BBNaija's Abi shut down clam her husband called Biggie to get her evicted from reality show. Credit: abi

Source: UGC

Abi's supporters urged to ignore the claims

Abi's management also directed her fanbase not to engage with or amplify the unverified story, urging supporters to remain focused on Abi's journey going forward.

"We urge the public and Abi's supporters not to amplify or engage with unverified claims. Abi's journey continues, and so does our commitment to protecting her name and reputation," the notice concluded.

Read the official notice from Abi's management on Instagram below:

BBNaija: All you need to know about Nomy Whitney

Legit.ng earlier gathered facts about Nomy from BBNaija, whose real name is Whitney Nneoma Chukwu. The fashion designer and entrepreneur is one of the 24 housemates competing on Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Nomy entered the show to promote her brand, Ambition by Witme, and compete for the ₦160 million grand prize. She says her confidence and ability to read people accurately will help her navigate the house and its relationships.

Source: Legit.ng