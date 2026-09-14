Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, born 16 March 1988 in Los Angeles, is one of contemporary R&B's most distinctive voices. Her personal life has attracted as much attention as her music, with a marriage, several high-profile relationships, and an on-again-off-again romance that kept fans guessing for nearly a decade.

Jhené Aiko attends Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Olivia Wong (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Jhené Aiko was married to music producer Oladipo Omishore , also known as Dot da Genius, from 2014 until 2017.

, also known as Dot da Genius, from 2014 until 2017. Before that marriage, she dated R&B singer O'Ryan Omri Browner from 2005 to 2008, and together they have a daughter born on 19 November 2008.

from 2005 to 2008, and together they have a daughter born on 19 November 2008. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are widely considered one of music's most beloved couples and collaborators, with fans cheering for them since their 2016 album Twenty88 .

. In November 2022, Aiko and Sean welcomed their son, Noah Hasani.

As of August 2026, Jhené appears to have debuted a new boyfriend, Larry June, confirming circulating rumours.

Who is Jhené Aiko's baby daddy?

Five facts about Jhene Aiko. Photo: Olivia Wong

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O'Ryan Omri Browner is an American R&B singer and the younger brother of Omarion. He dated Jhené Aiko from 2005 to 2008, and together they have a daughter born on 19 November 2008.

Jhené's daughter, Namiko Love Browner, was born when Jhené was 20 years old. The singer was enrolled at West Los Angeles College at the time and had started taking voice lessons before she became pregnant. The pair never married and separated before their daughter was born.

Jhené Aiko's ex-husband: Dot da Genius

Dot da Genius attends the Netflix Premiere of Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON – Part One: A Child of Fire at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

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Oladipo Omishore, professionally known as Dot da Genius, is an American music producer, songwriter, and engineer from Brooklyn, New York. He first gained recognition for his production on Kid Cudi's 2008 single "Day 'n' Nite", and the two later formed the rock band WZRD in 2010.

Jhené Aiko and Dot da Genius were married from 26 July 2014 until 3 October 2017, when their divorce was finalised.

The pair initially started dating in early 2014 and fell in love quickly, reportedly eloping to Las Vegas on 26 July 2014 to make their romance official.

The marriage was brief. Weeks after the Twenty88 rollout with Big Sean, Jhené filed for divorce from Dot da Genius, according to E! News. She cited irreconcilable differences, despite fans suggesting she had developed feelings for Big Sean at the time.

In November 2025, Jhené cleared up the allegations, stating that the divorce was a joint decision and that Dot da Genius "did not abuse me and is not a bad guy."

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS. Photo: Francis Specker

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Big Sean and Jhené first met in 2012. Jhené was featured on two songs from Sean's sophomore album, Hall of Fame, and their relationship blossomed from there.

Big Sean's real name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, born 25 March 1988. Born in California and raised in Detroit, Sean was signed in 2007 to Kanye West's label GOOD Music.

Why did Big Sean and Jhené Aiko split?

In late 2025, reports emerged of their separation, with sources revealing that differences in long-term commitment expectations led to the end. Insiders claimed Aiko initiated the split after years of waiting for a proposal that never came.

In an August 2024 interview on Charlamagne Tha God's Out of Context podcast, Big Sean claimed they had not married because 'there's a lot of work that needs to be done.'

As speculation spread online, Big Sean stepped in to defend his ex after some social media users accused her of being unfaithful. Despite the split, both artists reportedly remain amicable as they co-parent Noah.

Twenty88 and going public

In April 2016, the pair dropped their joint project Twenty88, blending R&B sensuality with hip-hop vulnerability. Around this time, Aiko and Sean began appearing publicly together, confirming what fans had already suspected: their creative partnership had evolved into romance.

When the record dropped, Aiko was still married to producer Dot da Genius. Newsweek confirms that Jhené was married to Dot da Genius from 2014 until 2016 before filing for divorce.

In an interview with Billboard discussing her album Trip, Jhené declared Sean to be the love of her life, saying that when she lost her brother Miyagi in 2012, she embarked on a journey to find herself, and it was then that she met Sean.

The on-again, off-again pattern

After several years of couple-goals content, the two quietly separated in 2019. Aiko's track Triggered (Freestyle) gave fans raw insight into her emotions post-breakup. By 2020, the couple had reconciled, and fans rejoiced.

In November 2022, Aiko and Sean welcomed their son, Noah Hasani, solidifying their bond even further.

Is Jhené Aiko dating Larry June?

Larry June performs onstage during BETX Main Stage presented by Hyundai during the 2026 BET Experience Fan Fest at The Beehive on June 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

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R&B singer Jhené Aiko may be entering a new chapter in her personal life, and fans believe Bay Area rapper Larry June could be part of it. Dating speculation surrounding the pair intensified in recent months, after Aiko appeared to confirm the end of her long-time relationship with Big Sean.

The singer shared a photo of her necklace stack featuring her two children's names, Noah and Namiko, and below the names was an orange slice, Larry June's signature symbol. Larry only added to the speculation when he responded to the post with a simple orange emoji, then shared and quickly deleted a photo showing his watch next to a woman's hand.

As of August 2026, Jhené appears to have debuted her new boyfriend, Larry June, confirming the circulating rumours. The pair put on a romantic display in their new collaboration, California Dream, featuring her sitting on his lap.

FAQs

Is Jhené Aiko married? Jhené Aiko's only marriage was to Dot da Genius, whom she wed in 2014. The divorce was finalised in 2017. She is not currently married. Who is Jhené Aiko's baby daddy? O'Ryan Omri Browner is the father of Jhené's eldest daughter. He dated Jhené from 2005 to 2008, and their daughter was born on 19 November 2008. Big Sean is the father of her son, Noah Hasani. Why did Big Sean leave Jhené Aiko? The pair, who had been in a decade-long relationship, reportedly called it quits following Big Sean's disapproval of making things legal and Jhené Aiko's desire to walk down the aisle. Neither party has publicly confirmed the breakup's precise cause. Does Jhené Aiko have children? Jhené Aiko has two children. Her daughter, Namiko Love Browner, is with O'Ryan, and her son, Noah Hasani, is with Big Sean. Who is Jhené Aiko dating now? As of August 2026, Jhené appears to have debuted her new boyfriend, Larry June, with the pair putting on a romantic display in their collaboration "California Dream". While not a formal public announcement, it strongly suggests the pair are together.

Jhené Aiko's romantic history spans nearly two decades, from a teenage relationship that produced her eldest daughter, through a short-lived marriage to a Brooklyn producer, to an almost decade-long love story with Big Sean. Now, following her split from Sean, she appears to be stepping into a new chapter with Larry June.

We also highlighted facts about Big Sean and Jhené Aiko’s reported split after a decade-long relationship. The article examines the alleged marriage dispute, their music partnership, family life and plans for co-parenting.

Their relationship produced the joint album Twenty88, several acclaimed collaborations and a son, Noah Hasani. However, neither artist has publicly confirmed the reported breakup, leaving unanswered questions about what ended their partnership.

Source: Legit.ng