Australia's Work Holiday Visa 462 comes with specific education requirements that vary depending on the applicant's country of passport

More than 20 countries fall under the general tertiary qualification requirement, but Brazil, India, Chile, Switzerland, and the USA each have distinct rules

Certain qualifications such as Certificate I to IV and Senior Secondary Certificates are explicitly rejected for most nationalities applying for the visa

Foreigners interested in Australia's Work and Holiday Visa (subclass 462) need to meet education requirements that differ depending on their country of passport, according to details published by Australia's Department of Home Affairs.

Over 20 countries fall under the general tertiary qualification requirement, but Brazil, India, Chile, Switzerland, and the USA each have distinct rules.

Australia lists education requirements for those seeking Work and Holiday Visa. Photo: Unsplash

Source: UGC

Education Rules for Australia's Work and Holiday Visa

For passport holders from a large group of countries including Argentina, Austria, China, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Luxembourg, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Singapore, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Uruguay, and Vietnam, the requirements are the same.

Applicants from these countries must either hold a tertiary qualification from a recognised university, college, or training centre, or have completed at least two years of undergraduate university study. Accepted qualifications include degrees, graduate certificates, and diplomas. Qualifications that will not be accepted include Certificate I to IV level qualifications and the Senior Secondary Certificate of Education.

Australia visa: How Requirements Differ by Country

Several countries fall outside the general grouping and have their own specific conditions.

Applicants from Brazil and India must have successfully completed at least two years of post-secondary study, which refers to any study undertaken after completing Year 12 or its equivalent.

For Chilean applicants, the requirements are similar to the general group but with one additional option: applicants may also qualify if they have been approved to undertake a third year of undergraduate university study, even if they have not yet completed it. Accepted qualifications for Chile include degrees, graduate certificates, diplomas, and graduate diplomas.

Swiss applicants must have completed two years of study following compulsory schooling, which sets a different baseline compared to most other nationalities.

American applicants face the most straightforward requirement of all: a Senior Secondary Certificate of Education or its equivalent is sufficient, with no tertiary study needed.

The variation in requirements reflects the bilateral agreements Australia holds with each partner country under the Work and Holiday programme, meaning the path to eligibility is not uniform across all nationalities.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng