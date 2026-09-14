Prophet Ebuka Obi addressed a single woman during a church service, making a striking claim about the man she would eventually marry

The viral video from September 13, 2026, shows Obi making personal remarks about the woman's body and menstrual cycle in front of the entire congregation

Social media users have pushed back hard against the evangelist's public comments, questioning his methods and the woman's dignity

A video of Prophet and Evangelist Ebuka Obi addressing a single woman during a church service has gone viral on X and Instagram, drawing fierce criticism after the clergyman told her to start exercising because the man destined to marry her prefers slim women.

The footage, which began circulating on September 13, 2026, showed Ebuka Obi speaking directly to the woman during what appeared to be a prophetic session.

Evangelist Ebuka Obi sparks backlash over his advice to a single woman seeking marriage. Photo: evang.ebukaobi

Source: Instagram

The woman had told the clergyman she had suffered repeated disappointments in her search for a husband.

Evangelist Ebuka Obi assured the woman that a husband was coming but went on to say the man preferred slim women, instructing her to begin physical exercise in preparation.

He also told her the prospective husband wanted five children, not the three she desired, and then made public comments about her menstrual cycle in front of the entire congregation.

"There is a man that will marry you. He likes slim girls. But he will be the one who will marry you. So begin to do exercise to less small," Obi said, as the crowd laughed and cheered. He added, "He will end up marrying you, but he likes slim girls... your period has to be flowing well before that day, because right now your period is doing off and on, off and on."

Throughout the exchange, the woman responded with "Yes, daddy," while the congregation erupted in cheers and shouting "fire".

Watch the Instagram video of Evangelist Ebuka Obi that sparked backlash below:

Social media users react to Ebuka Obi's advice to the young woman

The video triggered an immediate backlash online, with many viewers questioning why such personal matters were aired in public.

@priscy_pink wrote:

"Even if the prophecy is true must you embarrass her like this in public?? Which kind setting be this 🙄🙄🙄🙄"

@bugatteey commented:

"Not everything you say as a man of God. How has this helped her confidence? That is why you have an office and counselling hours."

@mercillionaire said:

"The fact he has a congregation that believes in him scares me 😢"

@iamjcube1 reacted:

"The fact that ppl follow this man like a god still amuses me 😢 imagine talk 😮yes she needs to hit the gym na like this u go tell her"

@amaxynaturals wrote:

"I wonder how people even go to this place. They'll call people out and publicly embarrass them like this, and the person will still be responding with 'Yes Daddy.' What kind of thing is this?"

@jenniferkemnakwu added:

"Chai. There's no type of insult Nigerian girls won't take.😢"

Prophet Ebuka Obi faces backlash after advising single woman seeking a husband. Photo: evang.ebukaobi

Source: Instagram

Evangelist Ebuka Obi praises Regina Daniels

Legit.ng reported that Evang. Ebuka Obi applauded actress Regina Daniels for her unexpected act of kindness.

The preacher shared that the movie star visited the Psychiatric Hospital in Anambra State, owned by his church, Zion Ministry.

According to Ebuka, the mum of two assisted some of his hospital staff in capturing people living with mental health conditions on the roadside.

Source: Legit.ng