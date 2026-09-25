Some celebrities in the entertainment industry have had their lives flash before their eyes after being involved in near-fatal crashes that left them hospitalized for months

While some were fortunate enough to escape the scene with only minor scratches, their cars were badly damaged

In this article, Legit.ng highlights celebrities who were lucky to survive accidents that could have claimed their lives

Over the years, several well-known celebrities have faced terrifying accidents that suddenly turned their lives upside down.

From devastating car crashes to dangerous falls and other near-fatal incidents, these celebrities have experienced moments when survival was anything but certain.

Sam Larry, Peller, Portable, three other celebrities who almost lost their lives to accidents. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@peller089/@samlarry

Source: Instagram

Yet, against the odds, they survived but had to stay off the scene to recover and rejuvenate before returning to work. Here are a few stars who survived against the odds after they were involved in near-fatal crashes.

1. Sam Larry loses bouncer in fatal crash

Sam Larry, and other celebrities who almost lost their lives to accidents. Photo credit @samlarry

Source: Instagram

Nigerian show promoter and socialite Samson Olamilekan Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry, was involved in a fatal accident that claimed the life of his bouncer, Olawale, on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

The socialite was in the company of an alleged female companion and the bouncer while travelling along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State when his car collided with a trailer.

The car in which Sam Larry and his team were travelling was written off, but he survived the crash and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Rumours were rife that he had lost the use of his legs, but he dispelled the claims after he resurfaced in the social scene and showed off his legs, proving that the reports were false.

He also travelled to Mecca, where he was seen offering prayers and sending his best wishes to the family of his bouncer, Olawale, who had unfortunately passed.

2. Peller intentionally crashes own car over relationship

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Adelaja, better known as Peller, intentionally crashed his car in a lone accident in December 2025.

The content creator took his newly purchased Mercedes-Benz and livestreamed the incident, during which he threatened to end it all while saying that he did not want to harm anyone.

Many people became worried after seeing the video and hearing what appeared to be his final message to his fans. Peller said he was ending it all because he was tired.

It was after the crash that many people learnt that his decision to end his life was reportedly connected to issues in his relationship with his lover, Jarvis.

Footage showing the extent of the damage to the car later surfaced online. Peller also confirmed that the Benz was not a total write-off, but said it would cost about N11 million to put it back on the road.

3. Omeche Oko's bike accident on location

Omeche Oko and other celebrities who almost lost their lives to accident. Photo credit @omecheoko

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actress Omeche Oko was involved in a bike accident while on location in June 2026. Footage of the scary crash surfaced online, leaving fans worried about the actress's safety.

Oko and a male colleague were filming a bike scene when the motorcycle crashed into a pole while they were riding on location.

She later shared a video showing her receiving treatment at a hospital, where a cast was put on her leg.

4. Pelumi Aluko's accident involving tricycle

Actor and content creator Pelumi Aluko, better known as Pelumi Omoodun, was involved in a near-fatal accident in July 2026 along Agbado Road in Ogun State.

The accident involved a tricycle carrying a 70-year-old woman and other passengers.

The elderly woman and another female passenger sustained serious injuries and had to be rushed to a hospital. However, the content creator did not sustain as many injuries.

5. Portable's accident on eve of son's naming ceremony

Controversial music star Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable, escaped death after suffering brake failure while driving.

The Zeh Nation boss shared details of the incident on his Instagram story on May 7, 2026, after escaping unhurt from the crash. He said he was trying to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle after his brakes failed and intentionally drove into a nearby ditch.

The unfortunate incident cost him several thousand naira to put his vehicle back on the road.

It occurred after his defeat in the boxing ring against Nigerian streamer Carter Efe and a few days before his son Fijabi's naming ceremony, which took place on May 9, 2026, in Sango Ota, Ogun State.

6. Kehinde Adegbodu's fire accident at home

Kehinde Adegbodu, other celebrities who almost lost their lives to accidents. Photo credit@adegbodutwinsofficial

Source: Instagram

Nigerian singer Kehinde Adegbodu suffered a fire accident a few months after losing his twin brother. Fans became concerned after noticing marks on his mouth and hands and began worrying about his health.

Some people blamed him for his appearance and speculated that he was struggling with alcohol. However, while addressing the speculation in a video shared on Instagram on June 24, 2026, Adegbodu explained what had happened.

According to him, he had suffered a fire accident at home, although he did not provide details about how it occurred. The music star noted that the incident affected his hands and lips.

He also explained that his slimmer appearance was a result of his decision to lose weight and take better care of his health following the death of his twin brother.

Adeshina Okiki's accident scene surfaces after death

Legit.ng reported that the Yoruba movie industry was thrown into mourning following the death of actor Adeshina Okiki, whose passing left colleagues, fans and loved ones grieving.

Shortly after news of his death emerged, a video purportedly showing part of the actor’s final moments surfaced online, drawing emotional reactions from members of the public. The footage further heightened interest in the circumstances surrounding his final days.

Some people who reportedly saw Okiki days before his death also shared their observations, recalling their interactions with the actor and expressing concern over what they noticed about him at the time. Their accounts generated conversations among fans and members of the Yoruba film community.

Source: Legit.ng