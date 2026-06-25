Actress Omeche Oko shared a video showing the moment a bike accident happened on a movie set and explained how the incident left her injured and grateful to be alive

The Nollywood actress later posted clips from the hospital and spoke about the dangers actors face while carrying out demanding scenes for their work

Her emotional message sparked reactions from fans, with many praying for her recovery, while others also expressed concern for the motorcycle rider

Nollywood actress Omeche Oko has shared a video showing the moment she fell off a bike on a movie set, an accident that left her with a leg injury.

The actress posted the clip on Instagram, along with footage of herself receiving treatment in the hospital afterwards.

Actress Omeche Oko sustains a leg injury following a scary bike accident on a film set, as fans express concern. Photo: omecheoko

Source: Instagram

Omeche Oko used the moment to reflect on how risky her job can be, and how differently things could have turned out.

She noted that filmmakers often take numerous risks to deliver quality content to their viewers.

The actress urged the public to always appreciate actors for the dangers they face while working on locations. She expressed her profound gratitude to God for saving her life.

"Life is very very fragile. It could have been a different story but God said NO. If u see an actor today, give them a hug. We take alot of risks for the craft. All i can say is THANK YOU GOD🙏"

Fans of the movie star flooded the comment section to offer sympathy, while many noted that the male motorcycle rider also required medical attention.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Fans react to Omeche Oko’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ngbaby100 wrote:

"So sorry dear. Thank God for life. Let’s also remember the guy who was riding the motorcycle. If you watch closely, you’ll see that he hit his shoulder against the iron. Please, dude, take care of yourself too. Wishing you all a speedy and complete recovery🙏🏼"

@ausaplin commented:

"The guy hit his chest on the iron but hid his pain as every man hides their physical, mental, financial and family pain. Not that he was not hurt but because the accident involved a woman, he sacrificed his own pain to care for the lady. I just want to tell you that I see you and I feel your pain. Get well soon 💪"

@ganvolee reacted:

"Ambulance and other safety measures should be included at locations… Thank God for life….❤️"

@_halarry wrote:

"Someone should check on the guy too😢he’s not an expert they are just on a movie set for those blaming him"

Fans pray for Nollywood actress Omeche Oko as she reveals she suffered a leg injury while filming a bike scene. Photo: omecheoko

Source: Instagram

Actor Yomi Olorunlaiye recounts on-set attacks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yomi Olorunlaiye recounted a terrifying incident where hoodlums armed with machetes attacked him and his colleagues during a movie shoot in Ikire, Osun state.

The film star revealed in a YouTube interview that the violent clash involved actors Yomi Fash-Lanso and Kunle Afod, leading to a legal battle that lasted almost 3 months.

He also recalled another dangerous encounter in Ikorodu, Lagos state, where his movie crew unknowingly shot a cult initiation scene during a real confraternity’s annual celebration, forcing them to dialogue with suspected cultists.

Source: Legit.ng