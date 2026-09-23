Bolisco Ganstar Naija broke down in tears after the death of his artist, Oju Ika, was announced on Tuesday, September 22, 2026

The singer died following a robbery that lasted one hour at Classic Apartment in Lekki, where the duo had lodged

Bolisco revealed he does not have contact details for Oju Ika's family and is appealing to Nigerians to help him reach them

The Nigerian entertainment world was hit with grief on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, after news broke of the death of singer Oju Ika.

His boss and record label head, Bolisco Ganstar Naija, has since broken down publicly, sharing a heartbreaking account of what led to the tragedy.

Reactions as Bolisco Ganstar Naija cries out, calls on fans to locate late singer's parents. Photo credit@bolisicogangstar

Source: Instagram

In a video that circulated on Instagram on the same day, Bolisco was visibly distraught, weeping as he recounted the events that claimed the young artist's life.

Robbery at Lekki apartment

According to Bolisco, the incident happened at Classic Apartment in the Joke Ayo area of Lagos, where he and Oju Ika had checked in.

He revealed that armed robbers held the occupants hostage for a full hour, making off with valuables. Other guests who had no connection to his team were also robbed. To make matters worse, Bolisco's parents, who had come to visit him at the apartment, were injured during the attack and sustained wounds on their legs. He stated that everyone involved was later taken to a police station.

Bolisco Ganstar Naija opens up about how the robbery took place at their service apartment. Photo credit: @bolisicogangstar

Source: Instagram

Bolisco also voiced frustration over the police response, saying that despite placing calls to law enforcement, officers did not arrive promptly. He did not hold back his suspicion either, suggesting that the whole ordeal may have been a deliberate setup.

Bolisco appeals to Nigerians for help

One of the most painful parts of Bolisco's account was his admission that he does not have direct contact details for Oju Ika's family. He explained that any time the singer called home, he would be handed the phone, but he never saved the numbers independently. He is now appealing to anyone who knows Oju Ika's relatives to help him get in touch so that the family can travel to Lagos.

In his own words:

"Please, if anyone knows Oju Ika's family, help me tell them to come to Lagos that their son is late. They should come to Classic Apartment I left in Lekki to lodge at the place; we will not see trouble; this may be set up. I don't have the number of his relatives; what will I tell his parents now? We have not bought cars or built houses; we are still hustling; we have not blown like Seyi Vibez. We called the police, but they didn't come on time; they robbed us for one hour, and they injured my parents, who also came to see me there; they sustained injuries on their legs. They are all at the police station."

Here is the Instagram video of Bolisco speaking about his late artist:

Fans react to Oju Ika's death

Social media users flooded the comments section with condolences and prayers:

@alexpirodavid wrote:

"Omo so painful."

@alexpirodavid also added:

"God have mercy."

@herniolah4 commented:

"God don't let us receive sad news."

Hushbobby's mother calls out hospital over negligence

Legit.ng reported that the death of late blogger Hushbobby sparked controversy following allegations made by his mother about the hospital where her son was treated.

In an emotional Instagram post, the bereaved mother accused the hospital’s medical staff of failing to provide adequate attention to her son after the family had made payment for his treatment. She also alleged that nurses allowed Hushbobby to bathe without supervision despite his condition.

The grieving mother further recounted an emotional confrontation with hospital staff, claiming that some nurses covered their faces when she attempted to record the encounter.

Source: Legit.ng