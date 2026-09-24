Ayo Shonaiya, former manager of Fuji legend King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, shared a resurfaced documentary of KWAM 1 touring his Canadian home

In the video, KWAM 1 revealed why he chose Canada for the property and walked viewers through key areas of the house

Fans flooded the comments with reactions about the value of the property and the singer's long-standing wealth

A decades-old video of Fuji music icon King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as KWAM 1, touring his first house in Canada has gone viral after his former manager Ayo Shonaiya shared it on X on September 24, 2026.

The footage, described as a 25-year-old documentary, showed the legendary singer walking through his Canadian property and sharing his reasons for choosing the country as the location for the purchase.

KWAM 1 opens up on why he bought a house in Canada in 2001. Credit: kingwasiuayindemarshal/ayoshonaiya

Source: Instagram

KWAM 1 explains his choice of Canada

In the clip dated back to 2001, KWAM 1 pointed to the peaceful atmosphere as a key factor behind his decision, describing Canada as having "a very, very quiet environment, not too crowded."

He proceeded to take viewers on a tour of the home, showing off the kitchen and the swimming pool area, noting that the pool was the kind that could be installed and dismantled as needed.

The footage gave fans a rare look at how the Fuji superstar was living abroad at a time when such property ownership among Nigerian musicians was far from common.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that KWAM 1 settled an age-old rift between MC Oluomo and Tafa Sego.

A decades-old documentary has renewed praise for KWAM 1’s long-standing wealth and lifestyle abroad. Credit: kwam1

Source: Instagram

The old video of KWAM 1's first house in Canada in 2001 is below:

Reactions to KWAM 1's Canada property

The video quickly attracted widespread engagement, with many users marvelling at how early the singer had accumulated significant wealth on X.

@CurrentlyJ66707 wrote:

"To get this house in 2026 in Canada you will have nothing less than $5 million dollars or more, K1 na real old money"

@bowalemi commented:

"I remember vividly this was on the front page of ovation magazine. K1 in a head warmer with this house at the background and it was during winter. Sometimes I wonder how I'm able to remember some very random things from way back"

@iamrotex shared:

"They are the real Rockstars. The have a fanatical fanbase that most genres can't touch. There are fanclubs that spare millions of the resources freely for these men. Fanclubs in different states & countries who try to 'out-fan' eachother by out-spending at the very next turn."

@BidemiSugar wrote:

"K1 don dey ball e don tey."

@ete_ekamba noted:

"That house was probably 150k then, now it's over a milli"

@Josegram93 added:

"Bobo don big, no be today"

KWAM 1 prostrates for Obasanjo

Legit.ng had reported that KWAM 1 sparked admiration online after he dropped to the floor and fully prostrated on stage upon spotting former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The heartwarming moment took place during the 60th birthday celebration of Oba Kabiru Adewale Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota. K1 De Ultimate was performing at the event when he noticed the former president and immediately showed him respect.

Source: Legit.ng