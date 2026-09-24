Norway's official statistics body released the most popular names given to newborn boys across the country in 2025

The list of top 10 boy names draws from statistics on all registered inhabitants of Norway, dating back to 1880

Several familiar European names made the cut, with one classic name claiming the number one spot for Norwegian boys

Norway has released its official ranking of the ten most popular names given to baby boys born in 2025, offering a revealing snapshot of the naming trends sweeping the Scandinavian country.

The figures come from Statistics Norway's records on the names of all registered inhabitants of the country. The database, which tracks naming patterns as far back as 1880, covers every name held by more than three people and allows users to search across all years.

Norway reveals top 10 names parents gave newborn boys in 2025. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Julian Parker/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Top 10 Norwegian boy names of 2025

According to the official statistics, these are the ten names that Norwegian parents favoured most for their newborn sons in 2025:

1. Noah

2. Jakob

3. Lucas

4. Emil

5. Oskar

6. William

7. Elias

8. Isak

9. Oliver

10. Ludvig

Noah claimed the top position, edging out Jakob and Lucas, which rounded out the top three. Emil and Oskar followed closely in fourth and fifth place respectively.

What the list reveals about naming trends

The list reflects a blend of Scandinavian tradition and broader European influence. Classic Nordic names such as Ludvig and Isak sit alongside internationally popular choices like William, Oliver, and Lucas, suggesting that Norwegian parents are balancing local heritage with names that resonate well beyond the country's borders.

Names of biblical origin also feature prominently, with Jakob, Elias, and Isak all drawing from the same scriptural roots, pointing to a continued fondness for timeless, faith-inspired names even in a largely secular society.

William and Oliver, both widely popular across Western Europe and the English-speaking world, confirm that Norway is not immune to continent-wide naming fashions, while the presence of Ludvig adds a distinctly old-world Scandinavian flavour to the rankings.

Canada releases top baby names for boys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had released its latest baby-name rankings, revealing the names parents most commonly gave to newborns in 2025. Noah remained the leading choice for boys, marking the fifth straight year it topped the list.

For girls, Charlotte climbed to the number one position, replacing Olivia, which had dominated the ranking for nine consecutive years.

Source: Legit.ng