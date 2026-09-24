Abubakar Maihadisi Rabiu, a Computer Engineering graduate, shared his experience as a graduate trainee at Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals

Rather than being placed into a single technical role, Rabiu and other trainees are being rotated across multiple departments and functions within the refinery

His post on LinkedIn drew congratulatory reactions from professionals who expressed interest in following his journey at the refinery

Abubakar Maihadisi Rabiu, a Computer Engineering graduate now training at Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals (DPRP), took to LinkedIn in August 2026 to document what life looks like inside one of Africa's most talked-about industrial facilities as a fresh recruit.

Rabiu revealed that he is currently in the first phase of the graduate trainee programme, which focuses on broad exposure rather than immediate specialisation.

Dangote Refinery graduate trainee shares observations about training experience. Photo: LinkedIn/ Abubakar Maihadisi Rabiu

Source: UGC

Instead of being assigned to one technical unit from the outset, trainees are being walked through various departments, units, processes, and support functions across the entire refinery.

What training at Dangote Refinery involves

The experience, he said, has driven home one key lesson: a refinery is far more than the sum of its machines. He described it as a deeply interconnected system where process operations, engineering, maintenance, instrumentation, automation, safety, environmental management, quality, and logistics must all function in harmony.

Exposure to areas such as health, safety, environment, and fire (HSEF) also reinforced for him that technical ability alone is not sufficient in a complex industrial setting. Discipline, teamwork, and environmental responsibility are equally essential.

Coming from a computer engineering background, Rabiu said he is particularly drawn to understanding how the refinery's various components eventually link up with instrumentation, automation, control systems, industrial communication, and digital technologies.

Dangote Refinery graduate trainee embraces learning mode

For now, he described himself as firmly in learning mode, observing closely, posing questions, taking notes, and building a wide-ranging understanding of refinery operations before narrowing his focus.

"Every department has something to teach," he wrote, expressing enthusiasm for what still lies ahead in the training phase.

His LinkedIn post drew warm congratulations from professionals on LinkedIn who said they were looking forward to following his progress.

Babawale Oluwafisayo said:

"Congratulations! I'm looking forward to learning from you and hearing how you got here."

Prince Adeboye Akinde said:

"Congratulations!! Keep soaring!!"

Chisom Asonye added:

"Keep it up, learning never ends."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng