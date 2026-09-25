Nigerian singer Davido has reacted to Ghanaian President John Mahama’s unique introduction during his address at the 81st UN General Assembly

Mahama took the international audience through his personal background, including where he was born and details about his parents

Davido appeared impressed by the moment, sharing a video of Mahama’s introduction on his Instagram Story with a message of appreciation.

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted to the way Ghanaian President John Mahama introduced himself during his address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Mahama’s approach to his speech caught the attention of the singer, who shared a video of the moment on his Instagram Story.

Davido reacts to Ghanaian President John Mahama’s unique introduction during his address at the 81st UN General Assembly. Photo:@davido/Ghana Presidency.

Source: Instagram

Mahama takes UNGA back home

During his address, Mahama went beyond his role as Ghana’s president and offered the international audience a glimpse into his personal background.

He spoke about where he was born and shared details about his parents as he reintroduced himself to the gathering.

The personal touch stood out from the formal setting of the UNGA and quickly became a talking point online.

Davido notices the moment

Davido was among those who took notice of Mahama’s introduction.

The singer reposted the video on his Instagram Story and expressed his appreciation for the Ghanaian president.

Davido quizzes Dangote in New York

In another development. Davido quizzed billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote at a recent high-profile event in New York, asking him point-blank why people should purchase shares in his company.

The encounter happened at the unveiling of Dangote's billboard in Times Square, New York, where Davido was among the notable figures in attendance.

During the event, the Afrobeats star turned interviewer, directing a question at Africa's richest man about his ongoing share sales.

Davido shares a video of John Mahama’s introduction on his Instagram Story. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido opens up about his biggest one-time purchase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido stunned fans during a Twitch livestream with streamer Enzo after disclosing that his biggest single purchase ever cost $11 million.

The Afrobeats star made the disclosure during the overnight broadcast from September 20 to September 21, 2026, but did not reveal what he spent the huge amount on

Source: Legit.ng