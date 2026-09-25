Sultan Bello, ADC's National Youth Leader, submitted a formal resignation letter from the party on September 24, 2026

Bello expressed frustration at being left off a list despite playing an active role, describing the experience as a 'hard lesson'

The resignation drew mixed reactions, with some criticising the timing given his principal, Rotimi Amaechi's, position on the 2027 ticket

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Sultan Bello, the National Youth Leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has resigned from the party after alleging he was excluded from a campaign council list despite his active contributions.

Bello submitted his resignation letter on September 24, 2026, addressed to the Chairman of Ja'oji Gyadi Gyadi Arewa Ward, Tarauni local government area, Kano State.

Sultan Bello Quits ADC over Atiku's campaign council exclusion. Photo credit: @sultanbellojr

Source: Twitter

The letter, which took effect immediately, cited four years of service to the party from 2022 to 2026.

In the letter, Bello expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and acknowledged his principal, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, CON, before announcing his exit.

His resignation was announced via his X handle @sultanbellojr on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Sultan Bello speaks on ADC resignation

Shortly after submitting the letter, Bello posted:

"I QUIT", explaining his decision. "Lean team apparently means lean on the people who worked, then leave them off the list," he wrote. "Anyway, resignation submitted. No hard feelings... just hard lessons."

The post drew wide attention given that Amaechi is currently serving as running mate on a 2027 presidential ticket, making Bello's exit a pointed statement about how the campaign structure was being assembled.

Reactions to ADC youth leader resignation

Bello's announcement triggered a wave of responses on social media, with opinions divided on whether his decision was justified.

@obinnaokorie1 sympathised with him, writing:

"My guy, you don learn another political lesson, bro. These people don't care about your feelings because they don't have conscience. Next time, play the game with your head rather than your heart."

@Ohams4NewNaija was sharply critical, saying:

"No respect for Rotimi Amaechi at all. Your principal is the VP on a ticket, and you're resigning because you didn't make the PCC. This is shameful."

@Diplomat_01 played down the significance of the move:

"Your resignation is, in the larger scheme of things, hardly consequential. The ADC is bigger than you and any individual, and your departure does not alter the party's structure, direction, or relevance."

@mydeji247 urged him to reconsider:

"I think you should rethink your decision... In politics, most grievances can be resolved over a cup of coffee. Your concerns are genuine, but don't throw in the towel this early."

@identify2019 questioned the logic behind the complaint:

"I don't understand — you are a national youth leader, and you still want to be in campaign council? You should have said you want to resign from your office to be in campaign council."

@Winston_Mark_C was dismissive, suggesting Bello's efforts amounted to "eye service" and telling him to "go and embrace your disaster, APC."

Former governorship candidate dumps ADC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Tonte Ibraye dumped the ADC on September 24, 2026, citing a prolonged leadership dispute threatening the party's 2027 election plans.

Ibraye warned that candidates produced under a contested ADC leadership risked having their nominations built on unstable legal ground.

The former Rivers governorship candidate said he would consult supporters across all 23 LGAs before deciding his next political move.

Source: Legit.ng