A voice note allegedly from singer Portable was leaked online on Friday, September 18, 2026, targeting actress Ashabi Simple

Portable set a condition before he would send child support and body-shamed his estranged baby mama in the recording

Ashabi Simple reportedly threatened to have Portable arrested over unpaid child support, triggering his explosive response

Nigerian street-hop singer Portable has gone on a fierce verbal attack against his estranged baby mama, actress Ashabi Simple, after a voice note he allegedly sent her found its way online on Friday, September 18, 2026.

In the leaked recording, the Zazu crooner could be heard issuing an ultimatum to Ashabi, demanding she meet him at a hospital for a DNA test before he would consider paying child support for the children they share.

Reactions as Portable makes demands from baby mama Ashabi before caring for their children in leaked voice note. Photo credit@portablebaeby/ahsbimosimple

Source: Instagram

He insisted he would not send any money until the paternity of the children had been confirmed.

Portable pointed to what he described as Ashabi's frequent absences from their shared home during their relationship, claiming she would disappear for four out of seven days, citing film shoots as her reason.

He used this to question whether he was truly the father of the children, despite acknowledging the babies bear a resemblance to him.

"Forget that the babies look like me, we were living together so the babies can look like me due to that," he said in the recording.

Portable makes demands from baby mama Ashabi over child care. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable body-shames Ashabi Simple

The singer went further, body-shaming Ashabi over a health condition. He alleged she developed fibroids after leaving his home and attributed it to what he called excessive drinking and promiscuity. He denied any responsibility for her wellbeing and made clear he had no intention of reconciling with her.

The music star appeared particularly agitated by reports that Ashabi had contacted his manager, warning that she would pursue legal action if he continued to withhold financial support for their children.

"You are threatening to sue me, threatening to have me arrested because I am not sending money for your kids," he said. He rejected her reported suggestion that they move past their differences for the sake of the children, adding: "You are my enemy for life."

Here is the Instagram post with Portable's voice note in it:

Fans react to Portable's leaked voice note

Social media users had mixed reactions to the recording, with many weighing in on both sides:

@ugonnwa_:

"This is what happens when you date below your standards"

@its_abidamz:

"See the thing wey person born fall"

@big_chioms:

" Ino fit laugh.... Asabi deserve this and more... I no pity her one bit"

@thepackaging_mallbykeerah:

"Portable just wan dash hospital money ni aswear those children too resemble Portable especially the girl"

Portable's baby mama calls out singer

Legit.ng reported that Honey Berry had made a video in which she called out her estranged baby's father, Portable. According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant.

She also stated that the singer was beating his first wife, Bewaji, for taking sides with her. The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

Source: Legit.ng