The reports of Sam Larry's involvement in an accident on the Lagos-Calabar coastal road continued to make waves

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) reacted to reports of an accident along the popular route

The government agency also shared what its personnel saw at the scene and how it was handled

Nigerian music promoter and socialite Sam Larry, whose real name is Samson Eletu, has reportedly been hospitalised following his involvement in an accident on the Lagos-Calabar coastal road in Lagos state.

The crash was reported to have occurred in the early hours of Saturday, July 4, 2026, when the vehicle conveying Sam Larry collided with a trailer.

Sam Larry's accident sparks reactions as LASTMA shares what responders witnessed at the scene. Credit: samlarry

Source: UGC

According to the reports, his bouncer died at the scene, with a video of his heartbroken family surfacing online hours later.

Adebayo Taofiq, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), also verified the accident to TheCable Lifestyle but stated that agency personnel were unable to confirm the identities of the victims at the time.

According to the LASTMA spokesperson, personnel were deployed to evacuate the injured and clear the roadway for other motorists.

At the time of this report, the precise cause of the crash and Sam Larry's current medical condition remain unclear, as his family and representatives have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

LASTMA confirms responding to a crash linked to Sam Larry, says victims' identities were not immediately verified. Credit: samlarry

Source: UGC

Sam Larry is a businessman, socialite, show promoter, and talent manager. He is well-known in the Nigerian entertainment industry for organising events and working with artists like Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, and Portable.

The socialite has also played a significant role in promoting street music and cultural events in Lagos state

Nigerians react to Sam Larry's accident

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to Sam Larry's accident on Facebook; read the comments below:

Esther John said:

"I tell una say this man no go die he will come out strong and healthy laslas but his bodyguard don go, God forbid I reject every exchange in my life in Jesus name Amen."

Purrissima Okoro-Okereke commented:

"Thank God for his life… this is a second chance given to him to retrace his steps and amend his ways. Not everyone gets a second chance, he should use it wisely."

Her Majesti said:

"Some pipo will be disappointed ,we all pray for our enemies to die everyday but God go dey shame us cos his ways are not our ways ,u fit dey wish me death now ,God go just take ur life ,his ways are mysterious ,same way."

Ebube Agu commented:

"Why is it that when public figures are involved in accidents, it's always their bouncers, security, or drivers that pay the ultimate price?"

Sam Larry's last post amid viral report

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following the reports of Sam Larry's car crash, netizens flooded the socialite's Instagram page, reacting to his last post

The post included pictures of himself, singer Naira Marley, and some friends in suits as they posed for the camera.

Reacting, someone said,

"Get well soon, Larry! May the good lord perfect ur healing, aamin."

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng