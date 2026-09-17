Herrymoor, a Nigerian man, shared graduation photos on X alongside an emotional tribute to his late father, who died in 2007

He gained admission to NOUN in 2013 but dropped out in 2016 after losing the job that was funding his studies

He restarted his education in 2020 by enrolling for an ND, completed it in 2022, and went on to pursue his HND in 2024

A Nigerian man who identified himself as Herrymoor on X has moved thousands of people online after sharing graduation photos alongside a deeply personal account of everything it took to reach that moment.

Posting on X, Herrymoor addressed his late father directly, writing:

"Dad, your boy finally did it."

Man shares graduation photos on X after overcoming pain of father's death. Photo credit: @Timmy Timmy/X.

Source: Twitter

The short message carried the weight of nearly two decades of setbacks, restarts, and quiet determination.

A Journey Shaped by Loss and Hardship

Herrymoor's story began with grief. He lost his father in 2007, a loss that would cast a long shadow over the years that followed.

By 2013, he had secured admission to the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), a milestone that must have felt significant given what he had already been through.

But in 2016, his academic journey was cut short again when he lost the job that had been covering his tuition and living costs, leaving him with no choice but to drop out.

For several years, formal education remained out of reach. It was not until 2020 that he found a way back in, enrolling in a National Diploma programme.

He completed the ND in 2022, and by 2024, he had gone on to pursue his Higher National Diploma.

His graduation photos, shared alongside the post, mark the end of a chapter that stretched across more than a decade of interruptions.

Tribute to a Father Who Never Got to See It

What made the post resonate so widely was not just the academic achievement, but the way Herrymoor framed it as a message to a man who could no longer receive it.

The tribute to his father ran quietly through every line of the post, from the year he lost him to the final, celebratory sign-off: "Congratulations to me."

His story reflects a reality many Nigerians know well — the way economic pressure, job loss, and family circumstances can derail education not once but several times, and the kind of resilience it takes to return.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng