Taiwo Adegbodu, one of the twins in the singing group, has been laid to rest amid tears

The singer passed away a few days ago, and his family was thrown into mourning over his untimely demise

A video that surfaced online has brought tears to the eyes of many who loved the late singer’s music

Nigerian gospel singer Taiwo Adegbodu has been laid to rest amid tears and wailing, as videos of his final moments surfaced online.

The music star passed away a few weeks ago, and details of what led to his demise later emerged online.

Reactions as tears flow at Taiwo Adegbodu's final resting place. Photo credit@adegbodutwins

Source: Instagram

While recounting his final moments, Kehinde, the twin brother of the deceased, stated that he complained of chest pain and asked to be taken to the hospital. However, he did not make it out alive.

A service of songs was held in his honour on Monday, March 30, 2026, at Jogor Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State.

His final burial ceremony was also held at his residence in the same state.

Videos of Taiwo Adegbodu’s burial trend

In some of the recordings making the rounds, the wife and children of the deceased were seen in tears as he was laid to rest.

The wife had to be supported as she almost fainted while walking. At some point, her son also supported her while she stood.

Video of Taiwo Adegbodu being laid to rest surfaces. Photo credit@adegbodutwins

Source: Instagram

His body arrived in a chariot driven by a charioteer on a white horse, and his casket was white.

Pallbearers dressed in all-white outfits carried and danced with his body before he was finally laid to rest.

Gospel singer Yinka Ayefele was among the colleagues who stood with the family after his passing.

Recall that after his demise, some of his colleagues, including Mama Bola Are and Yinka Ayefele, paid condolence visits to the family.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Nigerians mourn Taiwo Adegbodu

Legit.ng compiled some of the emotional reactions as Nigerians penned heartfelt tributes to the late singer. Read the comments below:

@officialaderonkeololade shared:

"Rest on sirT."

@olaiyajasperconstruction wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace, Amen."

@Olajumoke Ogunlade shared:

"Vanity upon vanity."

@Aduke Obigbesan commented:

"Rest on God's general & may God comfort the loved ones he left behind in Jesus name Adieu."

@Ogunnowo Oluwaseun shared:

"Rest on bro.....death is inevitable....kudos for the courage to give out this lovely piece."

@Laraalayo Alayo commented:

"It is well."

@floral_baby223 commented:

"The unique way these twins praise, I too love it, how will bro Kenny cope?"

@ tosingesstra52 said:

"Death is inevitable, one day is one day for the saint, let's be prepare it's sad, but we're all going to taste it. I wish you guys long life, amen, rest in peace."

Omije Ojumi's daughter delivers emotional tribute

Legit.ng also reported that during the burial event, Jomiloju, daughter of the late singer, described her mother as a strong and virtuous woman who carried the weight of the family alone.

She explained that Omije Ojumi's greatest wish was to raise disciplined and responsible children who would not repeat the mistakes she believed she made in her marriage.

In her tribute, Jomiloju promised to continue her mother's legacy by caring for her younger brother, William, and guiding him to become the prayerful and responsible man their mother always hoped he would.

Source: Legit.ng