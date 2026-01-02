TikTok star Peller has returned to social life weeks after he was involved in a car accident in Lagos

A viral video from his live session showed the internet sensation revealing the costly amount to fix his car

The cost, however, sparked conversations, with many claiming he wanted to make money off the incident

Popular TikTok star and streamer Habeeb Hazmat, better known as Peller, has claimed his damaged car, a Mercedes Benz SUV reportedly worth over ₦100 million, would cost the whopping sum of ₦11 million to fix.

Peller made waves on social media some weeks ago after he was involved in a road accident following reports that his love interest and colleague, Jarvis 'Jadrolita', had broken up with him.

Peller shares how much it would cost him to fix his crashed Mercedes SUV.

After the incident, which reportedly landed him in the hospital, Peller, who took a break from social media, returned in a live session on TikTok on Thursday, January 1, where he opened up about the accident.

During a conversation with another TikTok user, Peller disclosed he was yet to fix his car, revealing the amount he was asked to bring.

"They told me that fixing my car would cost 11 million naira," Peller said in the video.

Towards the end of the video, the streamer was seen asking the TikToker who joined his live session whether he wanted to assist him financially, an action that has left many talking.

Mixed reactions as Peller reveals crashed Mercedes SUV will cost N11M to fix.

The video where Peller shared the amount to fix his car is below:

Comments as Peller speaks about fixing the car

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

Bobosky Bobos Bob said:

"Make he take your own na then you take him own … so you go Dey visit mechanic from time to time."

Engr Jim Ogbeibu commented:

"Tino u are correct. I fix cars. From Time to time he will visit the mechanic for maintenance however he should change the colour and sell of the benz."

Shedrach Johnson wrote:

"Make he sell am give aluminium condemn."

Mathiano Jaga said:

"Give ham to iron condemn u no kuku value ham."

Victor Chinonso said:

"E no reach that amount bro forget social media something and again that his Benz not same with yours..yours is Nomal GLC300, 2020 and his own is Nomal GLE350, 2020/2021 model. So difference dey."

barpasiano commented:

"Once he is done fixing the car he should market it for sale, based on my own experience when I had an accident with my Benz it never remain the same even after the whole repairs, na from one fault to another till I sold it off… Benz doesn’t have that same durability like Toyota."

jp_the_cruise_master_ said:

"This werey boy get the money to repair but nah fans go later pay the money."

