Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, met Pakistan's Grand Imam at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore

The rare interfaith meeting between Kumuyi and Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad centred on peace and mutual respect

The visit took place during the Global Crusade with Kumuyi outreach events in Pakistan and has since sparked buzz online

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, has drawn widespread attention after travelling to Pakistan in September 2026 to preach the gospel and engage in a remarkable interfaith encounter.

During the trip, Kumuyi met with the Grand Imam of Pakistan, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad, at the historic Badshahi Mosque in Lahore.

Pastor Kumuyi’s visit to Pakistan’s Grand Imam gets people talking. Credit: Pastor Kumuyi

Source: Instagram

The meeting, which reportedly centred on themes of peace, love, and mutual respect between Christian and Muslim communities, has since been widely shared online.

Pastor Kumuyi's Pakistan outreach

The visit formed part of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), a large-scale evangelical outreach that brought the veteran clergyman to one of the world's most populous Muslim-majority nations.

Large crowds gathered to hear him preach during the crusade events, with footage and details of the trip circulating widely across social media platforms.

The encounter between Kumuyi and the Grand Imam at the Badshahi Mosque was particularly striking given its setting.

The Badshahi Mosque, one of the largest mosques in the world, served as the backdrop for what many observers described as a significant gesture of cross-faith dialogue.

Watch the YouTube video of Kumuyi's visit:

Online reactions to Kumuyi's Visit

The news generated a wave of reactions from Nigerians and others online, with many viewing the visit as a bold and historic move.

@TimothySalako-i6j wrote:

"Baba Kumuyi just opened a door to a generation. This is more than a visit"

@oluwatosin_doz commented:

"The Gospel must be preached to all nations then shall the end come. God bless my father, pastor W.f Kummuyi"

@everywomansecret reacted:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 the interpretation na die."

@dorcas.owoade shared:

"Hallelujah. And the gospel shall be preached unto the ends of the world. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Pastor Kumuyi visits Pakistan’s Grand Imam as photos from meeting emerge. Credit: Pastor Kumuyi

Source: Twitter

Oyedepo speaks on kidnapping in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bishop Oyedepo recounted how a kidnapped pastor was released instantly after giving his phone number to his abductors.

The cleric stated that if any kidnapper failed to release their victim after contacting him, it would prove he was not "God-sent."

He shared a testimony of his "daughter" who escaped captivity after boldly declaring her release time based on her father's authority.

Source: Legit.ng