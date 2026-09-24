Nigerian streamer Peller fired back at a lady named Ruth, who criticised his smoking video on Instagram on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Ruth claimed the content creator's life had been ruined, sparking a heated exchange between her and Peller

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some backing Peller and others urging him to protect his brand

Nigerian content creator and streamer Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has found himself in the middle of a social media spat after a video of him attempting to smoke for the first time made the rounds online.

The clip drew widespread attention from fans, with many weighing in on whether the young creator should be picking up the habit at all.

Reactions as Peller clashes with lady who said his smoking video spoiled his life. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller hits back at Ruth's comment

On Wednesday, September 23, 2026, a woman identified as Ruth left a comment on the content creator's smoking video, suggesting that Peller's lifestyle had gone downhill.

Rather than ignore the remark, the streamer responded sharply, stating that as long as his life had not "spoil reach her own, everywhere was good."

Peller lashes out at a fan who criticised him. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The blunt clap-back quickly drew more attention to the post, with supporters and critics alike jumping into the conversation.

Here is the Instagram post of Peller and the lady exchanging words:

Fans react to Peller's smoking video and response

The comments section became a battleground of opinions, ranging from playful jabs to genuine concern.

@tony221516 said:

"You dey with Jeriq, you no go puff keh"

@turlash_bakes wrote:

"He shouldn't start smoking!!!!."

@cross_pounds77 asked:

"But why do smokers dey always pressure non-smokers to smoke? Like why?"

@remilekun.obe.7 cautioned:

"Peller becareful don't destroye your life and your brand"

@officialyakzy commented:

"Peller oni sanku for that response."

@samworks_studio stated:

"Poor man pikin go dey judge person wey get money"

@ivy_empress77 fired back at Ruth, writing:

"Focus on your fufu belle first and leave people life wey spoil alone …… why girl go dey chop 20 raps of fufu? You be bros"

While several fans backed Peller's response and pointed fingers at those they felt had no standing to criticise him, others expressed genuine worry about the direction his lifestyle choices could take, particularly given the size of his fanbase and the influence he holds as a prominent Nigerian content creator.

Daddy Freeze speaks about Peller's success

Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze took to X on Monday, September 7, 2026, to highlight what he described as the value-based system Peller has built for himself.

Freeze referenced Peller’s recent trip to the UK with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega and his attendance at the prestigious Salon Privé as examples of how the young streamer has gained access to luxury experiences without necessarily having to rely on money alone.

According to Freeze, Peller’s growing influence and the value he brings to the table have opened doors to experiences that might otherwise be out of reach.

Source: Legit.ng