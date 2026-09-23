Actor Hafiz Oyetoro, known as Saka, opened up about an armed robbery that targeted his OPIC Estate home in August 2022

Four robbers broke in around 2 a.m., found Saka hiding in a wardrobe and demanded 20 million naira after recognising him from TV

Saka said the psychological toll has stayed with him years later, with his family unable to sleep at the slightest night noises afterwards

Veteran Nollywood actor Hafiz Oyetoro, widely known as Saka, has spoken candidly about the lasting psychological toll of an armed robbery he and his family suffered at their OPIC Estate home in August 2022, saying the trauma continues to linger years after the incident.

In an interview clip that circulated on X on September 22, 2026, Saka walked the interviewer through the terrifying events of that night.

Actor Hafiz Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, recalls terrifying armed robbery at his home. Photo: simplysaka

Source: Instagram

The actor said four armed robbers forced their way into the house while more waited outside, arriving at roughly 2 a.m. armed with guns and tools.

The men had already disabled the estate's security guards before targeting multiple homes on the street.

What the robbers said to Saka

Saka recounted how he attempted to hide inside a wardrobe, but the intruders eventually found him.

The moment they saw his face, one of them reportedly said, "Is this not that popular actor?"

He confirmed his identity, and they immediately demanded 20 million naira, convinced his television fame meant he was sitting on a fortune.

When he insisted he had no such money, no television set and no air conditioner, they asked how much he had in his bank account.

The veteran actor also described the frightening moment one of the robbers entered his daughter's room.

The attackers struck him physically, and before leaving, took phones, laptops and cash from the property.

Saka speaks on the trauma that refuses to fade

What makes Saka's account particularly striking is his honesty about the emotional aftermath.

He said the memories consumed him almost every day in the beginning, and any faint sound at night was enough to keep the entire family awake.

Although the flashbacks now come less frequently, Saka made clear he has never fully shaken the experience, noting that it happened just about a week before his birthday.

Watch Saka narrating his robbery experience in the X video below:

Fans react to Saka's robbery story

Social media users responded with empathy, many sharing their own painful memories of similar attacks.

Remarkably, one fan pointed out that Saka still travelled to Ondo State the very day after the robbery to honour a filming commitment.

Below are some of the social media reactions:

@prince_AdeyemoA said:

"The trauma of robbery is crazy, I don't wish it on anyone. Almost 3yrs ago was a bad day devil drink water."

@KabiesiAdemola wrote:

"This man is such a caring man, just the second day after this robbery incident he still travel down to Ondo town to come film with us."

@dammiedamocool shared:

"The trauma of being robbed, in the presence of wife & children & not something anyone should experience, especially by young skinny guys. Guys you can attack, but the fear of attacking your wife and children will handicap you. 2020 was a year I won't want to remember."

@Iamtrhymz1 commented:

"One of the craziest experience someone can have is being robbed."

@natocrino wrote:

"I pray we dont experience live robbery the trauma doesn't leave easily."

@berryodonis added:

"The trauma will never leave me for years to come. Terrible experience ever."

Veteran actor Saka opens up on traumatic armed robbery at his home and its lasting impact. Photo: simplysaka

Source: Instagram

Qdot opens up on robbery trauma

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Qdot opened up on dealing with the psychological effects of a violent robbery at his Lagos residence.

The armed attack occurred on September 28, 2025, when gunmen held the singer and his DJ at gunpoint to steal their valuables.

He later released a track titled 28 of Sept to share his struggles with insomnia and fear following the security breach.

Source: Legit.ng